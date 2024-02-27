2024 NFL Free Agency: Top 10 defensive free agents on the market feat. Danielle Hunter, Chris Jones, Josh Allen and more

NFL Free Agency is less than a month away, and there are many great defensive players in this year's free agency market.

From edge rushers and interior linemen to defensive backs, many NFL players will hit the open market and sign big contracts with a new team or with their current one.

The 2024 NFL Free Agency period officially begins on March 13, 2024, with players being able to sign contracts. The legal tampering period will begin two days later, on March 11, 2024, when free agents can negotiate and discuss but not sign deals.

Top 10 NFL defensive free agents on the market this off-season

Chris Jones during Super Bowl LVIII

From Josh Allen to L'Jarius Snead, this year's defensive free-agent class has a lot of talent all across the board. Some of the listed players could reach deals with their teams or get franchise-tagged before the season begins.

Here are the top 10 defensive free agents as of right now:

#1 - Edge, Josh Allen

Josh Allen had a career season last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He set the franchise record for most sacks in a single season (17.5) while being one of the most disruptive pass rushers all year.

It's expected that Jacksonville will retain him with the tag or a long-term deal.

#2 - DL, Chris Jones

Chris Jones has been undershadowed by Aaron Donald as the best interior defensive lineman in football. He's a very close second.

Jones has helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs defense to Super Bowl victories in the last two seasons. He's combined for 26 sacks in the last two seasons and was named First-Team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl in each season.

#3 - Safety, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was all over the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He had 122 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions, a league-high six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. That's extremely productive.

Winfield could get tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or he could get a big payday if he hits the open market.

#4 - Edge, Brian Burns

Brian Burns becomes a free agent this off-season after he played on his fifth-year option last season with the Carolina Panthers.

Burns has been extremely productive in his NFL career, totaling 46 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown. He'll get paid big this off-season.

#5 - CB, L'Jarius Sneed

L'Jarius Sneed has been a key piece to the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary during their last two Super Bowl victories. He's recorded 75+ tackles in each of the last two seasons and has added 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and five interceptions.

Sneed is one of the top cornerbacks that could hit the market.

#6 - DL, Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins had a career-high nine sacks and two fumble recoveries last season. In five seasons, he has 20.5 sacks, 355 tackles, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections, and one interception.

Wilkins is one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen.

#7 - Edge, Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter is a productive veteran free-agent pass rusher. He had a career year in his ninth season in the NFL, setting a career-high in sacks with 16.5. He's been named to four Pro Bowls and on the All-Pro team.

Hunter will likely test the market, as there were trade talks around the deadline last season. However, a trade never happened. It will be interesting to see if he returns or not.

#8 - CB, Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson was named a Pro Bowler and a Pro Bowler last season. Like Hunter, there were discussions of the Bears trading him during the deadline last season. However, a trade never happened.

Johnson is one of the top corners this off-season and should have a strong market.

#9 - Edge, Bryce Huff

Bryce Huff was a disruptive edge rusher last season. He posted a career-high 10 sacks and 29 total tackles.

Huff has elite pass rush production, but the downside is that he wasn't an every-down defensive end. Still, he should get a good payday in free agency.

#10 - Edge, Jonathan Greenard

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard had a career-high 12.5 sacks for the Houston Texans last season. He had a breakout season in his fourth season in the NFL, as he had more than half of his career (23) sack total.

Other notable defensive free agents include Fletcher Cox, Julian Blackmon, Lavonte David, Jordyn Brooks, Patrick Queen, and Josh Uche.