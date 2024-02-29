2024 NFL Player survey: 5 teams that ranked the worst for team owner grades feat. Art Rooney's Steelers

The NFL Players Association’s annual team-by-team report cards were released and several teams are apparently not happy with their owners.

The NFLPA survey allows players to vote anonymously to grade their employers on multiple categories, including ownership. Several owners received bad grades, and one team was a bit of a surprise.

5 worst NFL teams ranked by players' owner grade survey

#5, Carolina Panthers, D

The Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper received a D grade from his players in the NFLPA survey.

Tepper got a score of 6.6/10 from Panthers players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities. According to the survey, the key reason for the grade is changing their home stadium from grass to turf while 100% of the players said they prefer to play on grass.

Tepper ranked 28th out of the 32 owners and bought the Panthers in 2018.

#4, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, D-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer received a D- grade and ranked 29th out of the 32 owners. The reason for the grade is due to the players giving him a 6.1/10 in his willingness to invest in the facilities. Glazer has been the Buccaneers owner since 1995.

#3, Arizona Cardinals, F

Michael Bidwill received an F grade

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill received an F grade from his players in the NFLPA survey and ranked 30th out of 32 owners. The Cardinals players gave Bidwill a 5.8/10 in his willingness to invest in team facilities.

Bidwill has been Arizona's owner since 2019 after he inherited the team following the passing of his father.

#2, Pittsburgh Steelers, F

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II received an F grade from his players and ranked 31st out of the 32 owners in the survey. Rooney II received a rating of 5.8/10 from the Steelers players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities.

Rooney II has been the Steelers owner since 2017.

#1, Kansas City Chiefs, F-

Despite winning back-to-back Super Bowls, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt ranked 32nd out of the 32 owners in the survey. Hunt was given a rating of 4.9/10 by Chiefs players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities.

Hunt has owned the Chiefs since 2006.