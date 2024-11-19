2024 NFL Playoff Picture: 5 NFL teams still in the hunt after Week 11 ft. Cincinnati Bengals

If the NFL playoffs were to begin today, these would be the participating teams, whose positions have been mostly constant for the past few weeks:

AFC NFC 1) Kansas City Chiefs 1) Detroit Lions 2) Buffalo Bills 2) Philadelphia Eagles 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 3) Arizona Cardinals 4) Houston Texans 4) Atlanta Falcons 5) Los Angeles Chargers

5) Minnesota Vikings 6) Baltimore Ravens 6) Green Bay Packers 7) Denver Broncos 7) Washington Commanders

However, there a few teams outside the top seven of each conference who are still eager to make a late-season push and qualify for January football. Who are they?

#5 Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7

Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

With the Bengals entering their bye next week, they will be keenly watching the Miami Dolphins' home stand against the New England Patriots. After that, though, they will have a tall task.

They will have to be perfect in their next six games, commenced and concluded by an intradivisional series with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But TJ Watt leads a monstrous pass-rushing unit that could ruin Joe Burrow's day. So, any failures by him to feed Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas and Mike Gesicki will fall on a rather underwhelming offensive line.

#4 Chicago Bears: 4-6

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

The entire NFC North had a winning record year, and there was a strong chance that all four teams would make it to the playoffs - the first time ever it would have happened.

However, since then, the Bears have differentiated themselves in a bad way. Caleb Williams has proven to be the weak link of the QB class of 2024, but he and the team can still turn it around. He has a monstrously talented arsenal around him; the only matter to be resolved is the decision-making of him and his offensive line.

#3 Miami Dolphins: 4-6

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Regaining Tua Tagovailoa has been a much-welcome development for the Dolphins. While they lost their first two games with him back under center, he was exemplary in both of them.

With two straight wins in their pocket, they should feel confident about their chances of making the playoffs yet again under Mike McDaniel.

#2 Indianapolis Colts: 5-6

Buffalo Bills v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Remember when Anthony Richardson was benched after "needing a breather" in Week 8? That decision backfired badly.

The Colts lost their next two games as Joe Flacco lost the ball six times, forcing them to go back on their word and bring back their sophomore. And it worked - at the New York Jets, Richardson was dominant, passing for a career-high 272 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for six twice.

Suddenly, Richardson may really be the savior of the franchise after all. He just needed some lessons on maturity, which he could continue showing in their next seven games.

#1 San Francisco 49ers: 5-5

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Before the new league year began, the 49ers were predicted to remain a top Super Bowl contender, boasting a monstrously stacked roster that could fill almost the entirety of the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.

However, injuries (especially to Christian McCaffrey) and questionable coaching from Kyle Shanahan have seemed to derail their bid for a second straight Super Bowl appearance, but all is not lost.

After all, in 2021, they also had a weak 3-5 start, which involved four straight losses, only to go on a 7-2 stretch that involved sweeping the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Another late-season comeback may be simmering again in Santa Clara, but Shanahan has to be perfect.

