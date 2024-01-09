2024 NFL Playoffs: Referee assignments for Wildcard round featuring Cowboys-Packers, Chiefs-Dolphins and more

The NFL released the six referee teams who will call this weekend's playoff games on Monday night, after the release of the complete schedule for the NFL Wildcard Round.

The 2024 NFL Playoffs kick off with two battles on Saturday, January 13, one of which will be streamed on Peacock. On Sunday, January 14, three games will be played before the final Wildcard Round game on Monday night.

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, the two top seeds in the AFC and NFC conferences, will not participate in the Wildcard Round because they have a first-round bye.

Among the referees the league named for NFL Wildcard Weekend is Carl Cheffers, who is arguably the most striking name to NFL fans in recent weeks.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday will be officiated by Cheffers, who is no newcomer to the NFL limelight.

The seasoned referee presided over the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He has appeared in 10 postseason games and three Super Bowls in his career, according to BR Football.

The complete list of all the referee assignments for the NFL Playoffs' first round is provided below:

#1 - Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Head referee – Ron Torbert

#2 - Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Head referee – Craig Wrolstad

#3 - Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Head referee – Adrian Hill

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Head referee – Carl Cheffers

#5 - Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Head referee – Brad Roger

#6 - Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Head referee – Clay Martin

2024 NFL Playoff: Dates and times of the AFC and NFC playoff games

The playoffs begin with the Wildcard Round, which features crucial games that establish the postseason's mood. There will be coverage of these first-round matches on multiple networks, and the dates and timings have been announced.

Saturday, January 13

Game 1: No. 5 seed Cleveland Browns at No. 4 seed Houston Texans

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Game 2: No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins at No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nil

Live streaming: Peacock

Sunday, January 14

Game 1: No. 7 seed Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Game 2: No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers at No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Game 3: No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 seed Detroit Lions

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Monday, January 15

Game: No. 5 seed Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:00 p.m ET

TV: ESPN