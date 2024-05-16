2024 NFL Preseason Schedule: When does it start? How many games are there?

The 2024 NFL preseason was unveiled on Wednesday, along with the regular season schedule. The preseason will kick off with the customary Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
This year's Hall of Fame game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears will take place on Aug.1 in Canton, Ohio, marking the start of the preseason.
How many games are there in the 2024 NFL preseason?
The 2024 NFL preseason will feature 49 games in total, including the Hall of Fame game. Apart from the Bears and the Texans, the 30 other teams will play three games each in the preseason.
Since Chicago and Houston are playing the exhibition game, both teams will have four games each in the preseason.
The preseason allows teams to fine-tune their squads and tactics before the regular season. Here's a look at this year's NFL preseason schedule for each team:
Buffalo Bills
- Week 1: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET
- Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins
- Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD
- Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
New England Patriots
- Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
- Week 3: at Washington Commanders, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
New York Jets
- Week 1: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD
- Week 2: at Carolina Panthers, TBD
- Week 3: vs. New York Giants, TBD
Baltimore Ravens
- Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD
- Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, TBD
Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
- Week 2: at Chicago Bears, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns
- Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 1: vs. Houston Texans, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET
- Week 3: at Detroit Lions, TBD
Houston Texans
- Hall of Fame Game: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. New York Giants, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts
- Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
- Week 2: vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD
- Week 3: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
- Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons, TBD
Tennessee Titans
- Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD
- Week 3: at New Orleans Saints, TBD
Denver Broncos
- Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
- Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD
Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD
- Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET
- Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys
- Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 2: at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET
New York Giants
- Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD
- Week 2: at Houston Texans, TBD
- Week 3: at New York Jets, TBD
Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Week 2: at New England Patriots, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
Washington Commanders
- Week 1: at New York Jets, TBD
- Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, TBD
- Week 3: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET
- Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
- Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions
- Week 1: at New York Giants, TBD
- Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
Green Bay Packers
- Week 1: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 2: at Denver Broncos, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD
Minnesota Vikings
- Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
- Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
Atlanta Falcons
- Week 1: at Miami Dolphins, TBD
- Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
Carolina Panthers
- Week 1: at New England Patriots, TBD
- Week 2: vs. New York Jets, TBD
- Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints
- Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals, TBD
- Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
- Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD
Arizona Cardinals
- Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD
- Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
- Week 3: at Denver Broncos, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams
- Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET
- Week 3: at Houston Texans, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers
- Week 1: at Tennessee Titans, TBD
- Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD
Seattle Seahawks
- Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
- Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, TBD
- Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Following the culmination of the preseason, the regular season will begin from Sept. 5.