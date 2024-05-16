2024 NFL Preseason Schedule: When does it start? How many games are there?

The 2024 NFL preseason was unveiled on Wednesday, along with the regular season schedule. The preseason will kick off with the customary Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

This year's Hall of Fame game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears will take place on Aug.1 in Canton, Ohio, marking the start of the preseason.

How many games are there in the 2024 NFL preseason?

The 2024 NFL preseason will feature 49 games

The 2024 NFL preseason will feature 49 games in total, including the Hall of Fame game. Apart from the Bears and the Texans, the 30 other teams will play three games each in the preseason.

Since Chicago and Houston are playing the exhibition game, both teams will have four games each in the preseason.

The preseason allows teams to fine-tune their squads and tactics before the regular season. Here's a look at this year's NFL preseason schedule for each team:

Buffalo Bills

Week 1: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

at Pittsburgh Steelers, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins

Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD

vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD

vs. Washington Commanders, TBD Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

New England Patriots

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD Week 3: at Washington Commanders, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

New York Jets

Week 1: vs. Washington Commanders, TBD

vs. Washington Commanders, TBD Week 2: at Carolina Panthers, TBD

at Carolina Panthers, TBD Week 3: vs. New York Giants, TBD

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD

vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD Week 3: at Green Bay Packers, TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD Week 2: at Chicago Bears, TBD

at Chicago Bears, TBD Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns

Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET

vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET

vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans, TBD

vs. Houston Texans, TBD Week 2: vs. Buffalo Bills, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

vs. Buffalo Bills, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET Week 3: at Detroit Lions, TBD

Houston Texans

Hall of Fame Game: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD

at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD Week 2: vs. New York Giants, TBD

vs. New York Giants, TBD Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

vs. Denver Broncos, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Week 2: vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD

vs. Arizona Cardinals, TBD Week 3: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons, TBD

Tennessee Titans

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD

vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD Week 3: at New Orleans Saints, TBD

Denver Broncos

Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

at Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. Green Bay Packers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET Week 2: vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET

vs. Detroit Lions, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings, TBD

at Minnesota Vikings, TBD Week 2: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET

vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET

at Los Angeles Rams, Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET Week 2: at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET

at Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET

New York Giants

Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, TBD

vs. Detroit Lions, TBD Week 2: at Houston Texans, TBD

at Houston Texans, TBD Week 3: at New York Jets, TBD

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET Week 2: at New England Patriots, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

at New England Patriots, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders

Week 1: at New York Jets, TBD

at New York Jets, TBD Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, TBD

at Miami Dolphins, TBD Week 3: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

vs. Cincinnati Bengals, TBD Week 3: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions

Week 1: at New York Giants, TBD

at New York Giants, TBD Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET

at Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD

Green Bay Packers

Week 1: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET

at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET Week 2: at Denver Broncos, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

at Denver Broncos, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, TBD

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, TBD

vs. Las Vegas Raiders, TBD Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET

at Cleveland Browns, Aug. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins, TBD

at Miami Dolphins, TBD Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens, TBD

at Baltimore Ravens, TBD Week 3: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

Carolina Panthers

Week 1: at New England Patriots, TBD

at New England Patriots, TBD Week 2: vs. New York Jets, TBD

vs. New York Jets, TBD Week 3: at Buffalo Bills, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints

Week 1: at Arizona Cardinals, TBD

at Arizona Cardinals, TBD Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

at San Francisco 49ers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD

at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD

Arizona Cardinals

Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD

vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

at Indianapolis Colts, TBD Week 3: at Denver Broncos, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET

vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET

at Los Angeles Chargers, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET Week 3: at Houston Texans, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: at Tennessee Titans, TBD

at Tennessee Titans, TBD Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET Week 3: at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD Week 2: at Tennessee Titans, TBD

at Tennessee Titans, TBD Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Following the culmination of the preseason, the regular season will begin from Sept. 5.