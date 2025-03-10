2025 Fantasy Football: 5 free agency RB moves that could have major implications on the season feat. Najee Harris to Chargers

The 2025 Fantasy Football is still months away, but it's never too early for managers to begin preparing their strategies. The running back position has always been among the most important in all formats, so it's crucial to target the right players.

Where certain options land during the NFL free agency period can have a major impact on their values, including the following five possibilities.

2025 Fantasy Football RBs in NFL free agency

JK Dobbins

#1 - J.K. Dobbins to Cowboys

J.K. Dobbins proved once again last season that when he is healthy he is one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be in the market to upgrade the position, so Dobbins could be on their radar.

They are one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, so this could make him a valuable mid-round target in Fantasy Football this year.

#2 - Nick Chubb to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had a clear deficiency at running back last season, so they are likely to be seeking a replacement. They hired Pete Carroll to take over as their head coach, who has been well-known for preferring to run the ball offensively.

Nick Chubb is coming off of multiple injuries, but if he can get back to form, he could be a sleeper in a featured role of a favorable situation for fantasy football.

#3 - Najee Harris to Chargers

Najee Harris has impressively exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in every year of his career so far with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has done so despite playing behind an extremely weak offensive line.

Potentially signing with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 NFL free agency period could unlock his full potential as they use a run-heavy offensive scheme behind one of the best blocking units in the league.

#4 - Kareem Hunt to Broncos

The Denver Broncos used a committee approach in their backfield last season, but none of their options emerged as a legitimate threat to take on a larger load.

They were one of the biggest surprises last season by making it to the playoffs and could potentially take the next step forward by improving their backfield. Kareem Hunt proved last season that he can help them do that after his impressive year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

#5 - Rico Dowdle to Browns

The Cleveland Browns struggled to run the ball last season with Nick Chubb's injuries and Jerome Ford's inconsistencies. They may be able to solve this problem by adding Rico Dowdle, who had a breakout year with the Dallas Cowboys.

He was extremely useful in fantasy football last season and could be so again in a potentially featured role with the run-first Browns instead of the pass-first Cowboys.

