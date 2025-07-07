2025 Fantasy Football RB tiers: Christian McCaffrey plummets, Ashton Jeanty tops all rookies

One of the best strategies for approaching fantasy football drafts is to rank players in tiers. This can be done for each position and gives managers a better idea of who to target when they are on the clock. Running backs have always been among the most important players each year and here's how the top 50 stack up in tiers for the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

2025 Fantasy Football RB Tiers

2025 RB Tiers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Tier 1 RBs

Ad

Trending

Saquon Barkley Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs Derrick Henry

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saquon Barkley tops the running back rankings this year following his domiannt season with the Philadelphia Eagles. he is followed closely by Bijan Robinson, who is the most likely to potentially dethrone him as the RB1 this season.

Fantasy Football Tier 2 RBs

Jonathan Taylor Bucky Irving Josh Jacobs Christian McCaffrey De'Von Achane Kyren Williams

Christian McCaffrey represented the number-one overall pick in many fantasy football drafts last year, but has fallenb from the top group in this season's tiers list. His concerning injury history is a big reason why, making fast risers like Bucky Irving more attractive this season.

Ad

Fantasy Football Tier 3 RBs

Ashton Jeanty Chase Brown Breece Hall James Cook James Conner Aaron Jones

Ashton Jeanty is clearly the top rookie running back entering the 2025 fantasy football season. His upside suggests that a top-five finish is possible, but due to the unknowns surrounding his transistion to the NFL, he falls just outside of the top two tiers.

Fantasy Football Tier 4 RBs

Joe Mixon Alvin Kamara Kenneth Walker III Chuba Hubbard D'Andre Swift Quinshon Judkins Tony Pollard David Montgomery Kaleb Johnson

Quinshon Judkins is the second-ranked rookie running back this season and is one of the biggest sleepers of any running back this year. He could realistically take over as the Cleveland Browns' workhorse as a direct replacement for Nick Chubb, who departed during the offseason.

Ad

Fantasy Football Tier 5 RBs

RJ Harvey Javonte Williams Tyrone Tracy Jr. Omarion Hampton TreVeyon Henderson Isiah Pacheco Brian Robinson Jr. Jaylen Warren Najee Harris

Javonte Williams is an intereting sleeper to keep an eye on thgis season as he is expected to serve as the starting running back for the Dallas Cowboys' elite offense. Rico Dowdle thrived in this role last season, but he left during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

Fantasy Football Tier 6 RBs

Travis Etienne Jr. Zach Charbonnet Rhamondre Stevenson Rachaad White Austin Ekeler JK Dobbins Tank Bigsby

Ad

JK Dobbins continues to be one of the most frustrating fantasy football running backs. He consistently demonstrates elite value when healthy, but his injury history has held him back. He will compete with rookie RJ Harvey for touches in thje Denver Broncos' backfield this year.

Fantasy Football Tier 7 RBs

Ray Davis Rico Dowdle Tyler Allgeier Tyjae Spears Jordan Mason Trey Benson Bhayshul Tuten Kareem Hunt Nick Chubb

Jordan Mason is an intriguing sleeper pick for the 2025 fantasy football season. He will back up the aging Aaron Jones for the Minnesota Vikings, but he already proved last year he can be an elite option if he gets enough touches to excel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.