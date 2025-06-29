2025 fantasy football: Top 4 dynasty rookie RB rankings feat. Ashton Jeanty

The running back position has transformed over the past few seasons in both the NFL and fantasy football. While there have been some attempts to have fantasy teams with no star running backs, a strong number of successful winning teams feature a star running back in the league.

Although there are more committee running back groups in the league than ever before, the addition of various top pass-catching and dynamic players over the past few years has kept the position extremely meaningful for fantasy purposes.

The 2025 NFL draft featured a plethora of top running backs who will likely make an instant impact at the professional level. With a mix of elite pass catchers, dynamic players and physical athletes, there are some amazing talents available that can set up your dynasty team for success long-term.

Top 4 dynasty rookie RB rankings

#1. Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty is the complete player. He is extremely quick and agile, can make sharp cuts with the football, has great vision, is an elite route runner and has strong hands.

Jeanty had over 2,600 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns for Boise State in 2024. With a new head coach in Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, one who loves to run the ball and ensure his star players get adequate opportunities, Jeanty is the clear rookie RB1 for dynasty purposes this year.

#2. Omarion Hampton

Jim Harbaugh's coaching philosophy is a run-heavy approach to open up the passing game. Although JK Dobbins performed well last year, Omarion Hampton has the ability to become a star behind this offensive line, coach and quarterback.

Hampton had over 1,600 rushing yards and over 350 receiving yards last year for North Carolina. He can succeed as both a receiver and a downhill rusher, something that perfectly fits Harbaugh's system and plays to QB Justin Herbert's strengths.

The Cleveland Browns are a mess. However, the club drafted an elite running back who has the ability to become one of the most exciting and dynamic players in all of football.

Quinshon Judkins is a powerful running back who can break tackles with ease. Although he does not boast the same level of receiving upside as Jeanty or Hampton, he can still be effective and a star in the league for years to come.

The Pittsburgh Steelers let Najee Harris leave via free agency this offseason. However, they drafted another power running back in the 2025 NFL draft, one that perfectly fits the system and scheme of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Johnson has amazing vision and speed, as well as strong decision-making and explosiveness with the football, something that is perfect for the zone-heavy run approach that Smith loves.

Furthermore, the Steelers are expected to be contenders next year with QB Aaron Rodgers now on the team. The combination of skills, scheme fit and team expectations makes Johnson a must-add this fantasy football season.

