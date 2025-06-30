2025 fantasy football: Top 4 dynasty rookie WR rankings feat. Travis Hunter

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and analyzing this year's rookie class will be an important factor in draft preparations. This is even more the case in Dynasty leagues, where rookies get an additional boost in their overall value due to their age and the multi-year format of these leagues.

This rookie class has solid wide receivers to target in Dynasty, including the following top four options.

Dynasty fantasy football WR rookie rankings 2025

Rookie WR rankings

#4 - Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka is clearly one of the most talented rookie wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class. The issue with his potential value in season-long fantasy football formats is that he has a ton of competition for targets with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

This risk is significantly decreased in Dynasty leagues as Egbuka is expected to gain more value in the future when additional targets eventually open up.

#3 - Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden impressed many around the league when he set a new 40-yard dash record at the 2025 NFL Combine. He eventually landed with the Green Bay Packers, giving them yet another youthful weapon for Jordan Love in their offense.

He will also have the challenge of massive target competition, but his speed suggests that the Packers will find a useful role for him. He could optimistically even emerge as their top receiver if he plays up to his elite potential.

#2 - Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter is a rare talent who is expected to play on both sides of the football as a wide receiver and defensive back for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His skills as a receiver should be valuable in fantasy football, as he is expected to serve as an immediate starter alongside Brian Thomas Jr.

This potentially creates an excellent duo at the position for them for many years to come, further increasing his Dynasty outlook.

#1 - Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan is the best overall rookie wide receiver to target in fantasy football drafts this year, especially in Dynasty leagues. He is projected to be the top option for the Carolina Panthers this season as they have been desperately seeking a reliable weapon in their offense.

He has the clearest path to a significant workload of all rookie wide receivers this season, so if he can capitalize on this opportunity, he can be an extremely valuable pick.

