2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em RB Picks ft. James Conner, Travis Etienne, and more

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and all managers should now be finalizing their lineups. Starting the right running backs and knowing which ones to avoid can often be the difference between winning and losing a weekly matchup. Here are some of the top targets and fades in the position this week.

Fantasy Football Week 1 RBs Start 'Em Picks

Week 1 starts

Starting the elite class of running backs is an easy decision in fantasy football, especially in the first few weeks. Managers who select one in the first few rounds of their drafts would be wise to plug them into their lineups, regardless of their weekly matchup.

The next tier and beyond requires more analysis as the best way to optimize weekly lineups is by targeting running backs in the best overall situations. Projected workloads and defensive matchups are among the biggest facotrs in determining the top options.

James Conner is an excellent pick in fantasy football this week after finishing as the RB11 last year. He has now finished each of his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals ranked among the top 20 overall running backs. He also gets an ideal matchup against the New Orlens Saints in Week 1, making him one of the btop lineup options.

Must Starts

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Saquon Barkley

Christian McCaffrey

James Conner

Kyren Williams

Derrick Henry

Jonathan Taylor

Bucky Irving

Chase Brown

De'Von Achane

Ashton Jeanty

Josh Jacobs

James Cook

Tony Pollard

Alvin Kamara

Kenneth Walker III

DFS Picks

D'Andre Swift

Omarion Hampton

Javonte Williams

Nick Chubb

Isiah Pacheco

Fantasy Football Week 1 RBs Sit 'Em Picks

Week 1 sits

Deciding which running backs to fade in a particular week is extremely important when filling out starting lineups. Undefined roles and new workload competitions are among the main reasons to avoid certain options in the opening week of the season.

Travis Etienne is a typical fade candidate for now until the Jacksonville Jaguars create a clear picture for how they distribute their backfield workload. Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten are both expected to challenge for the featured, or the trio could be headed for a committee approach. Despite Etienne previously being a fantasy stud, he is too risky to trust against the Carolina Panthers this week.

Must Sits

Travis Etienne

Najee Harris

Rhamondre Stevenson

Jerome Ford

Rachaad White

DFS Fades

Aaron Jones

Breece Hall

David Montgomery

RJ Harvey

Jaylen Warren

