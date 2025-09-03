  • home icon
  • NFL
  2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em WR Picks ft. Xavier Worthy, Jayden Reed, and more

2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em WR Picks ft. Xavier Worthy, Jayden Reed, and more

By Adam Hulse
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:45 GMT
Fantasy Football Week 1 WR picks
Fantasy Football Week 1 WR picks

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football is finally here and all managers should be working on their lineups. The wide receiver position has always been the deepest, but picking the right players to start and sit often has a major impact on the outcome of matchups. Here are some of the best ones to target and fade this week.

Fantasy Football Week 1 WRs Start 'Em Picks

Week 1 starts
Week 1 starts

Managers should always start their top wide receivers that they selected early in their fantasy football drafts for Week 1 of any season. The most elite players deserve to overcome even the most difficult of matchups, but the same can;t be said for the next tier and beyond.

Deciding which players to target is largely based on weekly matchups and expected offensive roles based on their NFL team's situation. This helps managers narrow down their list of otpions to the most favorable wide receivers to use in fantasy football lineups each week.

Xavier Worthy is an excellent pick this week with Rashee Rice now suspended for the Kansas City Chiefs. His season-long outlook will dependent upon Rice's workload when he eventually returns, but for now, he is fully expected to be the top target for Patrick Mahomes in a high-powered offense. He finished as the weekly WR16 or better in his final three games last year, giving Worthy plenty of upside.

Must Starts

  • Ja'Marr Chase
  • Justin Jefferson
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Nico Collins
  • Malik Nabers
  • Drake London
  • Puka Nacua
  • AJ Brown
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Brian Thomas Jr.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Ladd McConkey
  • Tee Higgins
  • Xavier Worthy
  • Garrett Wilson
  • Mike Evans
  • Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • Terry McLaurin
  • DK Metcalf
  • Courtland Sutton

DFS Picks

  • Jayle Waddle
  • Jerry Jeudy
  • Ricky Pearsall
  • Emeka Egbuka
  • Rashid Shaheed

Fantasy Football Week 1 WRs Sit 'Em Picks

Week 1 sits
Week 1 sits

Determining fades in a give week of fantasy football is mostly associated with the risk factors that a player has in their weekly situation. This is esepcially true in Week 1 when expected workloads have yet to be defined.

Jayden Reed is an example of a wide receiver to avoid in the openeing week of the 2025 season. The Green Bay Pakers have a crowded offense complicated even further by picking Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the NFL Draft. Reed's workload can't be trusted until a target hierarchy is established.

Must Sits

  • Christian Kirk
  • DeAndre Hopkins
  • Jayden Reed
  • Keenan Allen
  • Tyler Lockett

DFS Fades

  • Cooper Kupp
  • Deebo Samuel
  • Stefon Diggs
  • Calvin Ridley
  • Jakobi Meyers
