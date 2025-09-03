2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em WR Picks ft. Xavier Worthy, Jayden Reed, and more

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football is finally here and all managers should be working on their lineups. The wide receiver position has always been the deepest, but picking the right players to start and sit often has a major impact on the outcome of matchups. Here are some of the best ones to target and fade this week.

Fantasy Football Week 1 WRs Start 'Em Picks

Week 1 starts

Managers should always start their top wide receivers that they selected early in their fantasy football drafts for Week 1 of any season. The most elite players deserve to overcome even the most difficult of matchups, but the same can;t be said for the next tier and beyond.

Deciding which players to target is largely based on weekly matchups and expected offensive roles based on their NFL team's situation. This helps managers narrow down their list of otpions to the most favorable wide receivers to use in fantasy football lineups each week.

Xavier Worthy is an excellent pick this week with Rashee Rice now suspended for the Kansas City Chiefs. His season-long outlook will dependent upon Rice's workload when he eventually returns, but for now, he is fully expected to be the top target for Patrick Mahomes in a high-powered offense. He finished as the weekly WR16 or better in his final three games last year, giving Worthy plenty of upside.

Must Starts

Ja'Marr Chase

Justin Jefferson

CeeDee Lamb

Nico Collins

Malik Nabers

Drake London

Puka Nacua

AJ Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ladd McConkey

Tee Higgins

Xavier Worthy

Garrett Wilson

Mike Evans

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Terry McLaurin

DK Metcalf

Courtland Sutton

DFS Picks

Jayle Waddle

Jerry Jeudy

Ricky Pearsall

Emeka Egbuka

Rashid Shaheed

Fantasy Football Week 1 WRs Sit 'Em Picks

Week 1 sits

Determining fades in a give week of fantasy football is mostly associated with the risk factors that a player has in their weekly situation. This is esepcially true in Week 1 when expected workloads have yet to be defined.

Jayden Reed is an example of a wide receiver to avoid in the openeing week of the 2025 season. The Green Bay Pakers have a crowded offense complicated even further by picking Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the NFL Draft. Reed's workload can't be trusted until a target hierarchy is established.

Must Sits

Christian Kirk

DeAndre Hopkins

Jayden Reed

Keenan Allen

Tyler Lockett

DFS Fades

Cooper Kupp

Deebo Samuel

Stefon Diggs

Calvin Ridley

Jakobi Meyers

