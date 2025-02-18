2025 NFL cap space by team: 5 teams with most money to spend in offseason

The 2025 NFL offseason will be busy for teams who plan to spend big on new signings or renew contracts for existing players. While the league is yet to announce a salary cap for next season, reports claim that teams are budgeting for the cap to be in the $265 million to $275 million range for the 2025 season, according to ProFootballFocus.

Here are some teams that have the resources to spend big on players for their salaries in the offseason, as per OverTheCap.

5 NFL teams with most money to spend in 2025 offseason

NFL: LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh - Source: Imagn

#5. LA Chargers

The Chargers have $63,409,714 in cap space and have $55,170,928 as part of effective cap space for this offseason. LA will aim to bring in some top players in the draft while also looking to do business with some high-profile players to boost its roster in the coming months.

In the 2024 regular season, the Chargers finished second in the AFC West with an 11-6 record. LA made it to the postseason but lost to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

#4. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have $71,333,263 in cap space and $67,807,236 as part of effective cap space for this offseason. Arizona can look to rebuild its squad with the resources available this year.

The Cardinals finished last season with an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs.

#3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders have $75,210,668 in cap space and $68,480,461 as part of effective cap space for this NFL offseason. Washington has a star young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and will aim to build its team around the recently crowned Rookie of the Year.

The Commanders made it to the NFC championship game in the 2024 NFL season but were eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

#2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a reported $92,526,914 in cap space and $85,766,761 as part of effective cap space this offseason. Las Vegas needs a rebuild and can afford to splash the money on salaries this season.

During the 2024 season, the Raiders finished at the bottom of the AFC West with a 4-13 record.

#1. New England Patriots

The Patriots have the most cap space for this offseason, with $119,801,728 along with $111,992,718 as part of the effective cap space. While New England has plans to build another dynasty, the team has been given a significant boost with its salary cap space.

The Patriots finished the 2024 season at the bottom of the AFC East with a 4-13 record. It will be interesting to see how New England goes about its business in the offseason with new coach Mike Vrabel.

