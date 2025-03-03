2025 NFL Combine: 5 players who boosted their draft stock ft. Matthew Golden

The 2025 NFL Combine has concluded as all prospects continue to prepare for the upcoming draft. This showcase is one of the most important events of the year, and as usual, several participants improved their draft stock with impressive workouts.

Here are five players who likely moved up the board from this year's event.

Draft prospects on the rise after 2025 NFL Combine

Matthew Golden - GETTY

#1 - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville Cardinals

Tyler Shough looked the part of a legitimate quarterback prospect during his workouts at the 2025 NFL Combine. He has an ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, but his throwing drills were probably the most impressive.

This position is wide open after Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, so Shough has a real chance of being the third quarterback selected this year despite already being 25 years old.

#2 - Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma Sooners

Danny Stutsman recorded a faster time in the 40-yard dash than most scouts expected, which could significantly improve his draft stock.

Linebackers are not necessarily considered to be a premium position, but elite ones can make a major impact on their defenses. He is now listed as a third-fastest player in his position and is projected to be a day-two pick.

#3 - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Matthew Golden is coming off of a strong final college football season with the Texas Longhorns, recording 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He and teammate Isaiah Bond were both intriguing prospects prior to the 2025 NFL Combine, but Golden's blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds likely improved his draft stock to a potential first-round pick.

#4 - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Maxwell Hairston ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, which was the fastest time by any player in all positions. While he didn't surpass Xavier Worthy for the record, speed is always a valuable asset that is highly coveted during the draft. Hairston was already considered one of the top cornerback prospects this year, but his proven speed improves his overall rating.

#5 - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Hokies

Bhayshul Tuten demonstrated that he may be the most athletically gifted running back in this year's draft class. He ranked towards the top of the position in all of the running and jumping drills despite still weighing in at 200 pounds. His elite athleticism and impressive performance at the 2025 NFL Combine moved up to the board in the draft.

