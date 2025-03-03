2025 NFL Combine: 5 players whose draft stock tanked ft. Isaiah Bond

The 2025 NFL Combine offered all participants an opportunity to improve their overall stock in the upcoming draft. Many succeeded in doing so by turning in impressive showings, but others were disappointing relative to their expectations.

Here are five examples of prospects who likely fell down this year's draft boards following the conclusion of the Combine.

Draft fallers after 2025 NFL Combine

Isaiah Bond

#1 - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Shemar Stewart had a terrible conclusion to his 2025 NFL Combine, which could have a detrimental impact on where he is selected in the draft. He was one of the top talents on the horizon, and while his workouts were promising, he sustained a hamstring injury that halted his participation. This may be enough of a problem for some teams to pass on him in the first round.

#2 - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon Ducks

Tez Johnson weighed just 154 pounds, the lightest of any player in all positions. While wide receivers can make up for a lack of size with blazing speed, he showed that he doesn't have that either by running just 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash. It's hard to imagine many NFL teams getting excited by an extremely small and relatively slow receiver.

#3 - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Isaiah Bond generated a ton of buzz entering the 2025 NFL Combine when he claimed that he would challenge Xavier Worthy for the all-time record in the 40-yard dash. He not only failed to do so, but didn't even come close to it, and even ran a slower time than teammate Matthew Golden this year. His disappointing performance deflated his hype.

#4 - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa Hawkeyes

Jay Higgins was an All-American linebacker in his final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. This put him on the radar as one of the top prospects in his position, but his athletic performance was underwhelming at the Combine.

He came in smaller and slower than expected, while his dead-last ranking in the broad jump among linebackers suggests a lack of explosiveness.

#5 - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas Longhorns

Gunnar Helm entered the 2025 NFL Combine as one of the highest-rated tight end prospects. Despite his massive final season with the Longhorns, he likely hurt his overall draft stock following his disappointing performance.

This includes dropping passes in the drill portion and measuring the worst vertical jump of any player in his position.

