2025 NFL Combine Insider Notes: 10 offensive linemen who stole the show ft. Will Campbell

The 2025 NFL Combine is over. The final day of workouts concluded with the offensive linemen displaying their skills for next-level decision-makers. It was a terrific day, as several blockers—highly rated and others expected to be Day 3 picks—stood out to make the most of their opportunity.

Armand Membou's rising draft stock

Armand Membou/Missouri: The Mizzou lineman turned in a herculean workout at the combine, looking fantastic testing and in position drills. He timed 4.91 seconds in the 40, the second fastest of the day, after weighing 332 pounds. His 34-inch vertical jump and long jump of 9-foot-7 were also terrific marks.

During drills, Membou displayed great feet and movement skills. During pulling drills, he looked like a massive sprinter in the way he easily moved around the turf. Quick in all his actions, he easily changed direction and looked very athletic. There’s a good chance this workout could push Membou into the middle part of the first round.

Will Campbell continues to impress despite arm size concerns

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Will Campbell/LSU: Campbell tested well and then looked very athletic during drills despite slipping to the ground to start the day with what people feared was an injury. He dipped below the five-second mark in the 40 by timing 4.98 seconds and touched 32 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-5 in the broad jump.

Campbell looked the part during drills. He was fluid, easily moved around the field during pulling drills, and showed excellent knee bend every time he lined up to take a rep. Campbell’s arm length came in at 32 5/8 inches, which will assuredly raise red flags, yet he checked all the other boxes at the combine.

Tyler Booker impressed in drills

Tyler Booker impressed in drills

Tyler Booker/Alabama: Booker’s testing numbers included a 40 time of 5.38 seconds, a vertical jump of 27 inches and a broad jump that hit 7-foot-10, not great by any measure. It was a completely different story during drills. Booker moved well around the field, displayed outstanding footwork during pass-protection drills, and was always on balance.

He also showed the strongest and most violent hand punch of any lineman, almost knocking over the Cincinnati Bengals coach, who was holding the blocking bag. At the end of the day, Booker even lined up to snap at the ball as a center would.

Latest on Jonah Savaiinaea, Jalen Travis, and Joshua Gray

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Jonah Savaiinaea/Arizona: Savaiinaea started his day running the 40 in a time of 4.95 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds, one of the fastest of the day. He showed great balance during drills along with quick feet and excellent change-of-direction skills. Savaiinaea also started with an outstanding knee bend every time he stepped to the line to take a repetition in drills.

Jalen Travis\Iowa State: The big, thick offensive tackle from ISU also proved he was a good athlete during the combine. His marks of 5.14 seconds in the 40, 35 inches in the vertical jump, and 9-foot-4 in the broad were all outstanding for a lineman who weighs 339 pounds.

He moved well around the field and showed solid footwork in pass-protection drills and violent hand punch. There’s a good chance Travis slides into the second day of the draft based on his performances at the Senior Bowl and now Combine.

Joshua Gray/Oregon State: Gray has built a lot of momentum for himself since January and kept it going here at the combine. He timed 5.03 seconds in the 40 with a quick 10-yard split of 1.73 seconds. His vertical jump of 31 inches was another good mark.

He then translated that athleticism into position drills, as he was quick-footed, moved well around the field, and showed great balance. Gray was also very impressive in pass-protection drills. A former left tackle at Oregon State who moved to guard last season and then lined up at center during the Shrine Bowl, Gray’s versatility and athleticism have helped boost his draft stock.

Jared Wilson could be the first center selected in the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Jared Wilson/Georgia: Wilson had an incredible combine workout, timing 4.84 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds. He hit 32 inches in the broad jump and 9-foot-4 in the vertical jump, both good marks. Wilson looked athletic as well as mobile during position drills and displayed super quick feet in pass protection. Many believe Wilson could be the first center selected in the draft.

Josh Conerly Jr./Oregon: Conerly, a personal favorite, looked good from start to finish. His testing marks were outstanding and included 5.05 seconds in the 40, with a 10-yard split of 1.71 seconds and 34.5 inches in the vertical jump. During drills, he displayed terrific footwork, easily moved around the field in pass-protection drills and showed great balance as well as knee bend when he lined up to take a rep.

He moved incredibly well during deep pull drills and was smooth. The question for Conerly, who checked in just over 6-foot-4, will be his next-level position: is he better suited as a tackle or guard?

Grey Zabel could be a first-round selection

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Grey Zabel/North Dakota State: Zabel did not participate in any of the runs at the combine and will save it for pro day. He did lead all offensive linemen with an impressive mark of 36.5 inches in the vertical jump while reaching 9-foot-3 in the board jump.

He moved well during drills and showed good change-of-direction skills, excellent balance, and quick feet. As I reported several days ago, some in the league believe Zabel could end up in the back end of Round 1.

Joe Huber/Wisconsin: Huber was another who looked much better in drills than in testing. He timed 5.20 in the 40, touched 28 inches in the vertical and 8-foot-10 in the broad.

He looked like a completely different athlete during drills, looking light on his feet, easily moving around the field and displaying balance during each repetition. His footwork in pass-protections drills and the ability to quickly move out during the deep pull drill was especially effective.

