2025 NFL Combine Insider Notes: 9 WRs, RBs, and QBs who stood out ft. Quinn Ewers

The skill players took to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, as did the quarterbacks. The 2025 NFL Draft has a strong group of running backs, and that was proven Saturday. Conversely, the receiver class leaves a lot to be desired, something else which was affirmed Saturday. Here are nine players who stood out.

Running Backs who stole the spotlight

Trevor Etienne - NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Bhayshul Tuten/RB/Virginia Tech: Tuten, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the season, was the fastest running back on the field, to the surprise of no one. He scorched the turf, timing 4.32 seconds in the 40 with an insanely quick 10-yard split of 1.49 seconds. Some teams had him as fast as 4.26 on their stopwatches.

His vertical jump of 40.5 inches and broad of 10-foot-10 were also terrific marks. Tuten translated that speed onto the field during position drills, displaying a burst as well as excellent foot quickness and running balance. Tuten caught the ball extremely well, especially deep passes. Tuten will now receive consideration in the late part of the draft’s second day.

Trevor Etienne/RB/Georgia: Many questioned Etienne’s decision to enter the draft off a disappointing season, but the creative ball carrier hopes to change that narrative after his combine workout. He timed a solid 4.42 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds, an equally impressive mark.

His vertical jump hit 35.5 inches, and his broad was 10-foot-4. Etienne looked terrific in drills, displaying great footwork and the ability to quickly cut back against the grain while keeping his balance.

His pass-catching ability was first-rate, as Etienne ran excellent routes and caught everything. Later in the day, he was one of several running backs who participated in receiver drills and looked the part.

Dylan Sampson/RB/Tennessee: Sampson did not participate in the 40, but he reached 35 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-4 in the broad. He really stood out in both running and pass-catching drills, showing superior skills. He was super quick-footed, easily changed direction without losing momentum, and looked like a smaller scat back.

Sampson also caught the ball extremely well, displayed soft, strong hands and looked terrific catching the deep ball. He too participated in receiver drills and looked natural, making several exceptional catches in the deep field.

Wide Receivers who stole the spotlight

Tez Johnson: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Dont'e Thornton/WR/Tennessee: If there was a receiver workout that made everyone stand up and take notice, it was Thornton who delivered. His speed numbers were out of sight, as his 4.30 second 40, which included a 1.51-second 10-yard split, was more than one-tenth faster than scouts expected.

Thornton looked terrific in position drills, running quick, precise routes, adjusting to errant passes, and consistently catching the ball with proper fundamentals. The way he moved his 6-foot-5-inch frame around the field was very impressive.

Dominic Lovett/WR/Georgia: Lovett timed 4.40 seconds in the 40, almost two-tenths faster than scouts expected. He also hit 10 feet even in the broad jump. His route running in position drills was outstanding, as he was super quick in and out of breaks and was always prepared to catch the ball on exit.

Lovett consistently tracked the ball in the air, adjusted to the pass, and displayed strong hands to snatch the ball away from his frame.

Isaac TeSlaa/WR/Arkansas: The Arkansas senior had a complete combine workout. He started by timing 4.43 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds, outstanding marks for a 214-pound receiver. He hit 39.5 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-9 in the broad.

While TeSlaa was not the quickest route runner on the field, he was one of the better pass catchers. He displayed great eye/hand coordination, easily tracked the ball in the air, and made receptions in all kinds of contorted positions. He’s fluid with soft hands, and TeSlaa wowed all in attendance with a great over-the-shoulder reception as the workout was finishing.

Tez Johnson/WR/Oregon: Johnson’s combine workout will be debated for a while, as he ran slower than anyone thought yet looked fantastic in position drills. His 40 time of 4.51 seconds was probably one-tenth slower than what most expected, though his 10-yard split of 1.53 seconds was solid. He hit 37 inches on the vertical jump and 10-foot-11 in the broad.

Johnson was easily one of the best, if not the best, route runners on hand, and he looked terrific catching the ball. He was fluid through the gauntlet drill, displayed great technique running routes, and caught the ball with soft hands.

He practiced faster than his 40 time, catching the deep ball well and looking more like a 4.40-second wideout. Johnson has a slight build, tipping the scales at just 157 pounds, yet his quickness and pass-catching ability set him up nicely as a slot receiver on Sundays.

Quarterbacks who stole the spotlight

Quinn Ewers - NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Quinn Ewers/QB/Texas: With the top quarterbacks not participating in the combine, Ewers took advantage and stole the spotlight. He showed off a terrific throwing motion, strong arm, and fluid style.

His passes were crisp and on the mark, and Ewers threw with terrific fundamentals. He drove his passes downfield, and for the most part, he did not make receivers work hard to come away with the catch. The door is now open for Ewers to slide into the late part of Round 1.

Brady Cook/QB/Missouri: Cook was a big surprise, displaying a stronger-than-expected arm and making a ton of accurate passes down the field. His long throws and many of the deep outs were right on the money, as Cook hit targets in stride.

He’s a smart and confident passer who did a terrific job commanding the offense for Missouri. If scouts truly believe he has enough arm strength for the vertical passing game on Sundays, that would be another checked box for Cook.

