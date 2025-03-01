2025 NFL Combine safety 40-yard dash times: Listing top 5 feat. Marques Sigle, Nick Emmanwori, and more

The 2025 NFL Combine is on the way, and teams are scouting prospective additions to their squads.

Ad

Defensive backs and tight ends took the field on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They competed in a series of events, such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and more.

With that in mind, let's look at the fastest 40-yard dashes by safeties in this year's Combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Top 5 2025 NFL Combine safety 40-yard dash times

T5. Andrew Mukuba, Texas - 4.45 seconds

Andrew Mukuba was a key contributor to the Texas Longhorns defense in the 2024 season. Mukuba amassed 69 tackles and five interceptions in his sole season with the Longhorns.

Mukuba ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, ranked fifth in the safety position.

T5. Craig Woodson, California - 4.45 seconds

Craig Woodson spent five seasons with the California Golden Bears and steadily got better at his position. He racked up 226 tackles and five interceptions during his time at California.

Ad

Woodson breezed through the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. His athleticism is bound to intrigue scouts and GMs present at the event.

4. Billy Bowman, Oklahoma - 4.42 seconds

Billy Bowman has been thoroughly impressive in the past two seasons. The Sooners product opted to return to Oklahoma for the 2024 season to improve his draft stock, and he just might have achieved that.

Bowman completed the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, breaking into the top five in his positional group.

Ad

3. Kitan Crawford, Nevada - 4.41 seconds

Kitan Crawford was a key part of Nevada's defense in his sole season with the program. The versatile safety amassed 76 tackles and two interceptions in 2024.

Crawford completed the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, proving his speed in front of all 32 NFL teams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina - 4.38 seconds

Nick Emmanwori's speed is well-documented. The South Carolina star's two pick-sixes in 2024 were evidence of how hard it is to catch him once he hits top speed.

Emmanwori completed the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. He is viewed as one of the biggest risers on draft boards due to his athletic abilities.

1. Marques Sigle, Kansas State - 4.37 seconds

It took Marques Sigle one attempt to get the fastest 40-yard dash for the safety position at the 2025 NFL Combine. The Kansas State product breezed through the task in 4.37 seconds.

Sigle was a relentless ball hawk during his time in college, and his speed would surely lead to a few more eyes ahead of April's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place