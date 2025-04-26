2025 NFL Draft: 25 best remaining players available after Day 2 ft. Riley Leonard

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft is in the books, and 70 players found their feet in the pro league on Friday, following the 32 that were drafted on Day 1. While 102 of the 257 picks have already been decided, there are still some talented prospects who are looking to be taken off the board on Day 3.

On that note, here's a look at the best remaining players after Day 2 of the draft.

Best remaining players in 2025 NFL draft after Day 2

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

#1. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Leonard is one of the best quarterbacks still up for grabs after Round 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. In his final collegiate season, the quarterback led Notre Dame to the national title game, where the Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State.

During the 2024 season, Leonard recorded 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns.

#2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders was surprisingly not taken on Day 1 of the draft, and then saw his stock fall drastically when he was snubbed on Day 2. The Colorado QB threw for 4,137 yards, 37 TDs, and 10 interceptions in his final collegiate season en route to being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Sanders is now among the best players available in the draft and is expected to be taken early in Day 3.

#3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo was projected as an early Round 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. However, the Arizona State running back did not hear his name get called out on Day 2.

Skattebo, who finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, heads into Day 3 as one of the top offensive players remaining in the draft.

#4. Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State

Sawyer was predicted to get selected on Day 2 of the draft. However, the Ohio State defensive end's stock appears to have tanked.

Nonetheless, Sawyer, who won the national title at Ohio State this past season, will be looking to hear his name get called out on Day 3.

#5. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Helm is one of the best tight ends remaining in the draft heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft. The Texas star was initially tipped to go as a late first-round selection.

Although Helm's draft might not have been planned out the way he wanted, there is a strong possibility that he will land with a team on Saturday.

Best remaining players after Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

#6. Bradyn Swinson, DE, LSU

#7. Elic Ayomanor, WR. Stanford

#8. Emery Jones Jr., OG, LSU

#9. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

#10. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

#11. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

#12. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

#13. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

#14. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

#15. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

#16. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

#17. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

#18. Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

#19. Josaiah Stewart, DE, Michigan

#20. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

#21. LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

#22. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

#23. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

#24. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

#25. Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

