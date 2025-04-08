2025 NFL Draft: 3 pros and cons of Browns selecting Travis Hunter with No. 2 overall pick

In front of a big Cleveland Browns contingent, Travis Hunter showed off his route running and pass-catching skills at the Colorado Showcase last Friday. He initially did not plan to, but he changed his mind and pulled it off effortlessly. Hunter easily snatched balls from quarterback Shedeur Sanders despite not wearing gloves.

Following the showcase, the odds of the owners of pick 2 in the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns, snagging Hunter went up exponentially. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam took Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to dinner the evening before the draft, a sign that they strongly consider both prospects.

We look at three pros and cons of the Cleveland Browns drafting Travis Hunter second overall.

Pros

1. Hunter is a truly generational talent

Travis Hunter is a generational talent, and the Cleveland Browns may kick themselves for years if they pass up on the prospect. His ability to play both sides of the game surpasses even the best two-way players in history, like Champ Bailey and Deion Sanders.

There has never been a full-time two-way player in the NFL, and Hunter is trying to become the first. If he pulls it off to some level of success, he will be the most successful such player in NFL history. The Browns cannot pass up on that level of potential.

2. Travis Hunter would upgrade the depth chart in two positions

Travis Hunter will be an immediate upgrade for the Browns in two positions of need. The Browns do not have much quality in wide receiver and cornerback behind Jerry Jeudy and Denzel Ward, respectively.

Hunter is probably already better than Cedric Tillman at wide receiver and Martin Emerson Jr. at cornerback. He would anchor two starting positions if he joins the organization.

3. Browns need two elite cornerbacks in AFC North

The AFC North has suddenly become wide receiver-heavy, and the Cleveland Browns need ammunition to compete with their division rivals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added D.K. Metcalf to join George Pickens, the Baltimore Ravens brought in DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, and the Cincinnati Bengals somehow managed to retain both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In a division as loaded as the AFC North, the Browns need to add more firepower.

Cons

1. Cornerback and wide receiver are positions of strength in NFL draft

Cornerback and wide receiver have historically been easy to find. The two positions are some of the most valued in the draft, and there is value to be had in the later rounds.

Wide receiver is especially deep, with the likes of Luther Burden III, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden potentially available. The drop-off between a position like quarterback is steeper than in cornerback and wide receiver.

2. We miss out on the potential of Myles Garrett and Abdul Carter

Imagine the horror opposing quarterbacks will have if they see Myles Garrett coming on one side and Abdul Carter coming on the other.

The potential partnership of Garrett and Carter will strike fear in the hearts of quarterbacks all over the league, and by taking Travis Hunter, the Cleveland Browns will deprive the NFL universe of that experience.

3. They pass on their best chance to solve the quarterback position

If everything goes well, the Cleveland Browns will likely not draft this high again soon. This presents their best chance to get a long-term solution at the game’s most important position, quarterback.

Taking Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward could change the entire fortunes of the franchise, and that potential face of the organization might be too hard for the Browns to pass up.

