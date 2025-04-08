2025 NFL Draft: 3 pros and cons of Giants selecting Shedeur Sanders with No. 3 pick

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most spoken about players prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been at the center of NFL discussions since the beginning of the 2024 college season. Although his projections in mock drafts have fluctuated in recent months, Sanders is still considered a top prospect.

The New York Giants currently have the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it appears as though the team is still undecided on who they are going to pick on draft night. Here are three pros and three cons if the team chooses to select Sanders at No. 3 overall.

Pro: Sanders has elite accuracy

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in recent college football memory. Over his four years at the college level, Sanders has completion percentages of 65.9%, 70.6%, 69.3%, and 74.0%.

In a league where accuracy is vital to success for any QB, Sanders would be set up for long-term success. History has shown that QBs who struggle with accuracy tend to struggle in the NFL, even if they have all the physical traits to succeed (Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, etc).

Pro: Sanders has dealt with pressure his entire life

Shedeur Sanders has had to deal with the pressure of being the son of one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the NFL. As a result, there should not be an occasion too difficult for Sanders to handle in the NFL.

Throughout his college career, Sanders consistently rose to the big moment whenever his team needed him to, something that fans can expect him to continue in the NFL.

Pro: Sanders has an extremely high football IQ

Shedeur Sanders is an extremely smart quarterback and football player. He commands the huddle, can make correct defensive scheme & blitz reads at the line of scrimmage, and succeeds in ensuring offensive protections are correct pre-snap.

Although the NFL is another level of complexity, Sanders should be able to learn how defensive units operate fairly quickly in the league.

Con: Sanders holds on to the football for too long

Shedeur Sanders has all the skills and talents to succeed in the NFL. The only glaring weakness from his time in college football was his tendency to hold on to the football for too long.

This resulted in many sacks and put his team in difficult yardage situations on occasion. This is something that can be the difference between winning and losing games in the National Football League.

Con: Shedeur Sanders is not too mobile

Sanders can move around and navigate the pocket with success and can run on occasion, however, he is not considered a mobile QB.

Although it is not necessary to be extraordinarily mobile to succeed in the NFL, with players like Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff having proven this, it does help to be mobile in certain scenarios.

Con: Instant pressure on Brian Daboll

Whichever team decides to select Shedeur Sanders will instantly be placing pressure on their head coach. With his father, Coach Prime, now an established head coach in football and rumored to be interested in making a move to the NFL earlier this offseason, the Giants drafting Sanders would immediately put Brian Daboll on the hot seat.

Should the Giants struggle early in the upcoming season, Daboll could be fired earlier than expected, something that could reunite the father-son Sanders duo in the Big Apple.

