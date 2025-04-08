2025 NFL Draft: 3 pros and cons of Titans selecting Cam Ward with No. 1 overall pick

The Tennessee Titans can potentially select Cam Ward with the number-one overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He has the potential to change the direction of their franchise, but picking the quarterback prospect also comes with a certain amount of risk. Here are three of the biggest pros and cons when debating whether or not they should take Ward.

Ad

3 pros of Titans drafting Cam Ward

Cam Ward pros

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - New franchise QB

Ad

Trending

Nothing can change the outlook of a struggling franchise quicker than finding a franchise quarterback. The draft is often the best way for any team to do so. Many around the NFL believe that Cam Ward is the best quarterback in this year's class. If he lives up to his elite potential, he can get things going back in the right direct for the Titans.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Recent success of rookie QBs

Ad

Some rookie quarterbacks have found immediate success with their new teams across the past few years. CJ Stroud has made it to the playoffs in each of his two years with the Houston Texans so far. Last two rookies, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, made it to the postseason. This suggests that if Ward is the right prospect, the Titans can potentially contend as soon as this year.

#3 - Makes WRs better

Ad

The Titans have one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL. They would benefit from improving them, but an upgrade at quarterback can often do the same thing. Their current group may take a step forward by simply finding a better quarterback to run their offense and execute on their passing schemes.

3 cons of Titans drafting Cam Ward

Cam Ward cons

#1 - Failures drafting QBs

Ad

The Titans have taken their shots at quarterbacks in recent years of the draft, using premium picks on Malik Willis and Will Levis. They ultimately failed to develop either of them into legitimate starters. Trying again on Ward may be their best bet, but their inbility to develop a prospect recently increases the risk.

#2 - Giving up on Will Levis

The Titans already traded away Malik Willis, ending the possibility of him turning into their franchise quarterback. If they were to draft Ward, they would essentially be giving up on Will Levis as well. Potentially wasting premium picks can drastically extend the rebuilding process. If they still think Levis could be the guy, the better option may be upgrading his weapons and seeing if he takes a step forward.

Ad

#3 - Other major needs

The issue with the Titans' current roster construction is that they have several major needs in key areas. If they were to draft Ward, it also means that they would be passing on another eliter prospect, such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. While quarterback remains the most important position, it's still difficult to truly compete with so many weaknesses. Carter and Hunter may be safer picks, without the upside of a potentially franchise-changing quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.