2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Results: Biggest winners and losers ft. Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft continued on Friday, with 64 picks made on the second night. After plenty of surprises on Day 1, the league continued with interesting moves to improve their teams.

Here's a list of winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2025 Day 2 Winners

Winner: Mike Macdonald

The Seattle Seahawks head coach has his own project of Kyle Hamilton. The franchise traded up to select safety Nick Emmanwori, a steal at the start of the second round. His versatility will be a welcome sight for Seattle, who struggled to defend the pass in the 2024 season.

Winner: Caleb Williams, again

For the second straight day, the Chicago Bears quarterback received a new weapon. This time, Ben Johnson's team took advantage of Luther Burden's fall and selected him in the second round, further improving the wide receiver group. The Bears also drafted Colston Loveland in the first round.

Winner: Justin Herbert

For the second straight year, the Chargers added a wide receiver in the second round. This time, Justin Herbert will be throwing to Ole Miss' Tre Harris, who joined the team in the second round. Ladd McConkey was a second-round selection for Los Angeles in 2024 and he had an excellent rookie season, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark. Could Harris do the same?

Winner: Dallas Cowboys' defensive haul

Picking Tyler Booker at #12 was a reach for Dallas, but Jerry Jones' team had a nice comeback on Day 2. The selections of edge Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel will give the team two players that could be starters right away; Ezeiruaku was considered a possible late first-round by many analysts, while Revel will join the defensive back group that already has Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Winner: Quarterbacks not-named Shedeur Sanders

Tyler Shough, Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Milroe, as expected, had the night of their lives, with their NFL careers officially started. But their selections will all be overshadowed by the notable absence of Sanders, who was, by far, the biggest loser of the night.

NFL Draft 2025 Day 2 Losers

Loser: Shedeur Sanders

The most bizarre storyline of the 2025 draft continues to be Sanders' fall, who inexplicably remains available for teams on the board after not being selected in Rounds 2 and 3. He was a loser on the first night after falling into Round 2. To see the Colorado quarterback not being selected over the 100 picks is just inexplicable.

Loser: Trey Amos

The Washington Commanders got themselves a great steal with Amos, who fell to the 29th pick of the second round. However, the Ole Miss cornerback appeared on many mock drafts as a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Rams in the first round. Sean McVay's team did pick before the Commanders in Round 2, but they decided to go offense instead. It was quite a fall for Amos.

Loser: Xavier Watts

The same principles apply for Watts, a great pick by the Atlanta Falcons based on his pre-draft stock, but one whose fall was unexpected. The Notre Dame safety impressed during draft season and was considered Safety #3 behind Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori, but was selected in the back of Round 3.

Loser: Will Howard and Quinn Ewers

Sanders will get all the media, but Howard and Ewers could also feel disappointed for missing on a Day 2 pick. The quarterbacks could still be drafted early on Day 3, but with Dillon Gabriel picked before then, this will certainly represent a disappointing day for the passers.

Loser: Green Bay Packers

The Packers had a fantastic pick in Round 1 with Matthew Golden joining the fold, but the board did not help Green Bay on Friday. As Mark Murphy revealed, the franchise wasn't expecting to double on wide receivers during this class, but they were left with no other options. Anthony Belton and Savion Williams were both reaches.

