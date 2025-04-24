  • home icon
  • 2025 NFL Draft: How much do rookies get paid? Full round-by-round analysis 

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
The 2025 NFL draft is upon us, and all 32 teams are set to welcome a new batch of talented players beginning with Round 1 on Thursday. The draft will allow franchises to build their rosters and select potential game changers on offense, defense and special teams.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, will host this year's draft. Commissioner Roger Goodell will call the names of players selected in the first round, while a blend of league executives, former players and special guests will handle the honors for the rest of the event.

2025 NFL Draft: Rookie players' salaries explored

Here's a closer look at what players will earn upon signing their rookie contracts in the NFL.

#1. Salaries for first-round picks

According to Spotrac, first-round picks will be paid using a rookie wage scale adopted by the NFL. The scale helps teams determine a player's salary once that player is selected in the draft.

For first-round picks, the scale ranges from $13.1 to $42.1 million. The player picked last in the first round is set to earn $13,165,254, while the player selected first overall will earn $42,198,750 throughout his rookie deal.

#2. Salaries for second-round picks

The second-round picks also earn their pay via a rookie scale. The second round scale ranges from $6.7 to $10.7 million.

The last pick in the second round will earn $6,779,010, while the first pick in the round will receive $10,722,056.

#3. Salaries for third-round picks

The third-round scale ranges from $5 to $6.4 million. The last pick in the third round will earn $5,000,616, while the first pick in the round will get $6,440,382.

#4. Salaries for fourth-round picks

The fourth round scale ranges from $4.6 to $4.9 million. The last pick in the fourth round will receive $4,630,825, while the first pick in the round will earn $$4,979,856.

#5. Salaries for fifth-round picks

The fifth round scale ranges from $4.3 to $4.4 million. The last pick in the fifth round will earn $4,337,123, while the first pick in the round will get $4,470,684.

#6. Salaries for sixth-round picks

The sixth-round scale ranges from $4.1 to $4.3 million. The last pick in the sixth round will earn $4,195,120, while the first pick in the round will receive $4,307,493.

#7. Salaries for seventh-round picks

The seventh-round scale ranges from $4.15 to $4.19 million. The last pick in the seventh round will earn $4,151,396, while the first pick in the round will get $4,194,699.

