  2025 NFL Draft: How much will Mr. Irrelevant make? Salary and contract details for last pick explored

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 26, 2025 23:20 GMT
The 2025 NFL Draft has been an enthralling event. There have been snubs, high-profile picks, and teams trading up to get potentially franchise-altering picks.

With Day 3 of the Draft underway, we're about to find out the new "Mr. Irrelevant" of the league. With that in mind, let's look at how the last pick in the 2025 Draft will earn, and the last 10 players to hold the "Mr. Irrelevant" title.

How much will Mr. Irrelevant in the 2025 NFL Draft make?

According to Spotrac, the 2025 Mr. Irrelevant will sign a contract worth a total of $4,151,396, spread over four years. The last pick of this year's draft will make $861,599 in Year 1, $981,599 in Year 2, $1,096,599 in Year 3, and $1,211,599 in Year 4.

This "Mr. Irrelevant" for this year is Kobee Minor, who was drafted by the New England Patriots as the final pick of the day.

This is an improvement on last year's "Mr. Irrelevant" earnings. Last year, the last pick in the draft signed a deal worth $4.09 million. It's a result of the ever-increasing rookie scale deal negotiated between the NFLPA and the league.

The rookie wage scale was introduced in 2011 and sets boundaries for each franchise's rookie class. A set salary threshold has been allocated to each draft pick.

This method was introduced to prevent rookies from signing massive contracts before they had any experience at all in the NFL. Following the move, the league's salary cap increased this year, and the rookie wage scale for 2025 is slightly higher than it was in 2024.

In 2025, for first-round picks, the scale ranges from $ 13.165 million to $42.198 million. The second-round scale ranges from $6.7 million to $10.7 million. For third-round picks, it's between $5 million and $6.4 million.

Then, regarding fourth-round picks, the range is $4.6-$4.9 million. For fifth-round picks, it's from $4.3-$4.4 million. For sixth-round picks, the range is $4.1-$4.3 million, and for seventh-rounders, it is $4.15-$4.19 million. The Kansas City Chiefs currently have the last pick in the 2025 draft.

Who are the last 10 Mr. Irrelevants?

  • 2024 - Jaylen Key, Safety, New York Jets
  • 2023 - Desjuan Johnson, Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams
  • 2022 - Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
  • 2021 - Grant Stuard, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 2020 - Tae Crowder, Linebacker, New York Giants
  • 2019 - Caleb Wilson, Tight End, Arizona Cardinals
  • 2018 - Trey Quinn, Wide Receiver, Washington Redskins
  • 2017 - Chad Kelly, Quarterback, Denver Broncos
  • 2016 - Kalan Reed, Cornerback, Tennessee Titans
  • 2015 - Gerald Christian, Tight End, Arizona Cardinals
