2025 NFL Draft Round 1 Grades: Jaguars strike big with Travis Hunter, Giants turn heads with Jaxson Dart pick

The 2025 NFL Draft finally rolled around with teams looking to improve their rosters with the superstars of tomorrow. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl earlier this year, began with the 32nd pick, while the Titans were the worst team last season and were choosing first.

There were some top players like Travis Hunter who excelled both as a quarterback and defensive back, with Cam Ward being the consensus top quarterback this year. Abdul Carter was a top defensive prospect, and Shedeur Sanders brought some star power. Here are the potential grades for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: Round 1 grades

#1 - Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Grade A)

Cam Ward was considered the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans had the first overall pick and needed a new starter in that position after Will Levis failed to impress last year. This was the natural selection, but the pressure will be on him to improve the AFC South team immediately.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado (Grade A+)

The Jaguars got their first-ever Heisman Trophy winner, and they might have gotten the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft. They had needs all over the roster, starting with a cornerback, and they chose Travis Hunter to plug those needs. He can potentially also assist Trevor Lawrence on the offense as well. He is a generational talent who can transform the program.

#3 - New York Giants: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State (Grade A)

The Giants needed a future quarterback, but their needs were all over the place. After Cam Ward was taken first, they could have taken Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders, but they decided to fix the defense first. Abdul Carter was the best player available, and he might be a great addition to the team.

#4 - New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU (Grade A+)

The Patriots needed help for Drake Maye. Having added Stefon Diggs as a wide receiver in free agency, New England could prioritize the offensive line to protect their young quarterback. Will Campbell was the best option available there.

#5 - Cleveland Browns: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (Grade B+)

The Browns traded back to the fifth pick after trading with the Jaguars and chose to improve their defense further. They went with Mason Graham as they look to lean in on their defense to win games if their offense keeps struggling with Deshaun Watson.

#6 - Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (Grade A+)

Pete Carroll likes a good running game on offense. The Raiders needed it more than anybody after having the worst rushing output last year. Ashton Jeanty nearly broke Barry Sanders' record and is considered a generational talent. He should be a first-day starter in Las Vegas.

#7 - New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri (Grade A)

The Jets might have moved on from Aaron Rodgers, but they still needed to address issues at right tackle. Armand Membou will be expected to be a first-day starter at that spot.

#8 - Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Grade A)

Bryce Young improved last year to show that he can be counted upon to become the starter for the future. Therefore, it made sense that the Panthers chose a wide receiver, and Tet McMillan was the best option at that spot.

#9 - New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas (Grade A)

The Saints had needs all over the board, and Kelvin Banks will be slated to be an immediate starter. He is good at blocking in both pass and rush schemes, and given the Saints' salary cap challenges, he is a very good pick because he is expected to contribute immediately.

#10 - Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (Grade C)

The Bears have overhauled their offensive line and needed a weapon for Caleb Williams. They could have gone with Tyler Warren, but chose Colston Loveland instead. They will hope that this leap of faith is handsomely rewarded by the player.

#11 - San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia (Grade B+)

Mykel Williams went ahead of his college teammate Jalon Walker as the 49ers prioritized the defense. He is good against the run but needs some improvement in his pass-rushing game.

#12 - Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama (Grade A-)

Tyler Booker is not as flexible in terms of where he can play across the offensive line, but he is likely the best guard available. With Zack Martin's retirement, the Cowboys needed something. While not flashy, this could be a solid pick.

#13 - Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (Grade B+)

Kenneth Grant is a behemoth at 330 lbs. He can be a star at nose tackle, but he still has scope for improvement in his pass-rushing skills and in becoming consistent.

#14 - Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (Grade A+)

Widely recognized as the best tight end in the draft, Tyler Warren fell outside the top ten, but he goes to a Colts team that needed a player just like him. He should be an immediate starter and make the offense better.

#15 - Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (Grade A)

Jalon Walker can play anywhere across the defensive front, which brings a lot of value for the Falcons. However, it is unknown whether he can nail down a spot and become a first-day starter, but this is an exciting pick.

#16 - Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss (Grade B)

Walter Nolen was the best defensive tackle not named Mason Graham. And while there will be some adjustments in the professional game, he should be a prospect who gets better over time.

#17 - Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M (Grade C-)

Shemar Stewart has some serious athleticism and physical traits. Unfortunately, they have not shown up on the stats sheet. He is a high-potential player, but not a nailed-down starter for a defense that needs immediate upgrades.

#18 - Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State (Grade A-)

Grey Zabel is a guard who can also play center. He is a good player and addresses an immediate need for the Seahawks. Coming from the FCS is the only doubt he has.

#19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (Grade B)

With Chris Godwin coming back and Mike Evans being the consummate professional, one wonders if wide receiver was the first need for the Bucs. However, as a player, Emeka Egbuka is of great value in the first round.

#20 - Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (Grade A)

The Denver Broncos' superb defense and secondary were ignored by some observers who were focused on their offensive improvement under Bo Nix. They have Patrick Surtain, the reigning defensive player of the year, and now they have added Jahdae Barron to pair with him.

#21 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon (Grade B)

The Steelers chose not to go with a quarterback but instead decided to improve their defense. He is a good pass rusher and should add to the defensive side, but one wonders if Pittsburgh should have been more proactive in adding to the offense.

#22 - Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina (Grade C)

The Chargers acquired Najee Harris in the offseason, but keeping with their head coach, Harbaugh, they chose to double down on that position. Hampton is a good player, but one assumes that players with his profile would have been available in the coming days, too.

#23 - Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas (Grade A)

The Packers did something they have not done since 2002. They drafted a wide receiver in the first round, and they chose one who runs a 4:29 40-yard dash. It addresses an immediate need and makes Green Bay stronger in a competitive division.

#24 - Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State (Grade A)

The Vikings will begin with essentially a rookie quarterback in JJ McCarthy. After sitting out his first year due to injury, he needed offensive line help, and Donovan Jackson should provide a good option there.

#25 - New York Giants: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss (Grade C)

The Giants traded up with the Texans and chose their quarterback of the future. The only issue is that with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston also there, there is no clear plan on the way they will play on offense, and this complicates the issue further.

#26 - Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee (Grade A)

The Falcons traded up with the Rams and took another pass rusher. Within one round, Atlanta has now built up a unit that should put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks than they have in recent years.

#27 - Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (Grade A+)

The Ravens were sensational last year on offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. But they needed help in the secondary to keep them competitive, and Malaki Starks is a superb option. He is the best safety in this draft.

#28 - Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (Grade A)

They needed depth on offense, and Tyleik Williams provides that. The only concern for Detroit fans will be how they plan to welcome a former Ohio State player to Michigan.

#29 - Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon (Grade B+)

The Commanders needed to get some protection for Jayden Daniels. They got it in the first round. It addresses a need, but one assumes they could have waited until the next rounds to deal with this.

#30 - Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky (Grade B+)

Hairston is a great defensive player, but he needs to improve his consistency. However, he could be a player who can make those plays that change a game as the Bills look to win a Super Bowl.

#31 - Philadelphia Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama (Grade A)

The Eagles saw Jihaad Campbell fall as people worried about his injury history. But Howie Roseman decided to go for a player who could have been a top-ten pick. Any departures from Philadelphia's defensive roster that won the Super Bowl can now be covered.

#32 - Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (Grade A)

Having traded back from the Eagles in the previous spot, the Chiefs rounded off the first round with another Ohio State pick. Without the injuries, Josh Simmons would have gone higher. Kansas City will hope he rediscovers his form as they look to protect Patrick Mahomes better after a bruising at the Super Bowl.

