2025 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 2? 

The 2025 NFL draft will continue with Day 2 on Friday, with Rounds 2 and 3. After 32 prospects were selected in Round 1, we are likely to see 72 players get taken on Day 2.

On that note, fans have been curious to learn what time the draft will begin on Friday.

What time does the 2025 NFL draft start on Day 2?

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft will commence at 7 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is an hour earlier than when Day 1 of the event began.

Each team will get seven minutes to make picks in the second round. The time window cuts down to five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6 and four minutes in round 7.

Here's the schedule for the remainder of the 2025 draft:

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at Noon ET

While the Tennessee Titans held the top overall pick in Day 1, the Cleveland Browns will have the first pick on Day 2.

Day 2 of the draft will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Fans can also live stream the event on NFL.com, the NFL app, ESPN.com, and the ESPN app.

Here is the full draft order for Day 2, which will feature Rounds 2 and 3.

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. Houston Texans (from Giants)

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)

37. Las Vegas Raiders

38. New England Patriots

39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Chicago Bears

42. New York Jets

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Indianapolis Colts

46. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Miami Dolphins

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Seattle Seahawks

51. Denver Broncos

52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54. Green Bay Packers

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)

57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)

58. Houston Texans

59. Baltimore Ravens

60. Detroit Lions

61. Washington Commanders

62. Buffalo Bills

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

65. New York Giants

66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)

67. Cleveland Browns

68. Las Vegas Raiders

69. New England Patriots

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Chicago Bears

73. New York Jets

74. Carolina Panthers

75. San Francisco 49ers

76. Dallas Cowboys

77. New England Patriots (from Falcons)

78. Arizona Cardinals

79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Cincinnati Bengals

82. Seattle Seahawks

83. Pittsburgh Steelers

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85. Denver Broncos

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Green Bay Packers

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

89. Houston Texans

90. Los Angeles Rams

91. Baltimore Ravens

92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)

93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)

94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Philadelphia Eagles

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

98. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection)

99. Houston Texans (compensatory selection from Giants)

100. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

101. Atlanta Falcons (special compensatory selection from Rams)

102. Detroit Lions (special compensatory selection)

