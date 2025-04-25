2025 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 2? 

The 2025 NFL draft will continue with Day 2 on Friday, with Rounds 2 and 3. After 32 prospects were selected in Round 1, we are likely to see 72 players get taken on Day 2.
On that note, fans have been curious to learn what time the draft will begin on Friday.
What time does the 2025 NFL draft start on Day 2?
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft will commence at 7 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is an hour earlier than when Day 1 of the event began.
Each team will get seven minutes to make picks in the second round. The time window cuts down to five minutes for regular or compensatory picks in rounds 3-6 and four minutes in round 7.
Here's the schedule for the remainder of the 2025 draft:
- Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday at Noon ET
While the Tennessee Titans held the top overall pick in Day 1, the Cleveland Browns will have the first pick on Day 2.
Day 2 of the draft will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Fans can also live stream the event on NFL.com, the NFL app, ESPN.com, and the ESPN app.
Here is the full draft order for Day 2, which will feature Rounds 2 and 3.
Round 2
- 33. Cleveland Browns
- 34. Houston Texans (from Giants)
- 35. Tennessee Titans
- 36. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
- 37. Las Vegas Raiders
- 38. New England Patriots
- 39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
- 40. New Orleans Saints
- 41. Chicago Bears
- 42. New York Jets
- 43. San Francisco 49ers
- 44. Dallas Cowboys
- 45. Indianapolis Colts
- 46. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
- 47. Arizona Cardinals
- 48. Miami Dolphins
- 49. Cincinnati Bengals
- 50. Seattle Seahawks
- 51. Denver Broncos
- 52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)
- 53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 54. Green Bay Packers
- 55. Los Angeles Chargers
- 56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)
- 57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
- 58. Houston Texans
- 59. Baltimore Ravens
- 60. Detroit Lions
- 61. Washington Commanders
- 62. Buffalo Bills
- 63. Kansas City Chiefs
- 64. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
- 65. New York Giants
- 66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)
- 67. Cleveland Browns
- 68. Las Vegas Raiders
- 69. New England Patriots
- 70. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 71. New Orleans Saints
- 72. Chicago Bears
- 73. New York Jets
- 74. Carolina Panthers
- 75. San Francisco 49ers
- 76. Dallas Cowboys
- 77. New England Patriots (from Falcons)
- 78. Arizona Cardinals
- 79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)
- 80. Indianapolis Colts
- 81. Cincinnati Bengals
- 82. Seattle Seahawks
- 83. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 85. Denver Broncos
- 86. Los Angeles Chargers
- 87. Green Bay Packers
- 88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
- 89. Houston Texans
- 90. Los Angeles Rams
- 91. Baltimore Ravens
- 92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)
- 93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
- 94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)
- 95. Kansas City Chiefs
- 96. Philadelphia Eagles
- 97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
- 98. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection)
- 99. Houston Texans (compensatory selection from Giants)
- 100. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
- 101. Atlanta Falcons (special compensatory selection from Rams)
- 102. Detroit Lions (special compensatory selection)
