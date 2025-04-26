The 2025 NFL draft will draw to a close with Day 3 on Saturday. A total of 102 prospects have already been taken off the board, but there are still several talented players up for grabs on the final day of the draft.
Day 3 will feature Rounds 4 through 7, but fans wanted to know what time the draft will begin on Saturday.
What time does the 2025 NFL draft start on Day 3?
Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft will commence at noon ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is seven hours earlier than when Day 2 of the event began.
Each team will be given a window of five minutes to make each selection in Rounds 4 through 6. The time will be cut down to four minutes for each team in the seventh and final round.
Here's the schedule for the remainder of the 2025 draft:
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday at Noon ET
The Tennessee Titans held the top overall pick in Day 1, and the Cleveland Browns had the first pick on Day 2. Tennessee will also have the first pick in Round 4 on Day 3.
Here's the full list of draft picks from Rounds 4 through 7:
Round 4 draft order
- 103) Tennessee Titans
- 104) Cleveland Browns
- 105) New York Giants
- 106) New England Patriots
- 107) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 108) Las Vegas Raiders
- 109) Buffalo Bills (from Bears)
- 110) New York Jets
- 111) Carolina Panthers
- 112) New Orleans Saints
- 113) San Francisco 49ers
- 114) Carolina Panthers (from Cowboys)
- 115) Arizona Cardinals
- 116) Miami Dolphins
- 117) Indianapolis Colts
- 118) Atlanta Falcons
- 119) Cincinnati Bengals
- 120) Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks)
- 121) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 122) Denver Broncos
- 123) Pittsburgh Steelers
- 124) Green Bay Packers
- 125) Los Angeles Chargers
- 126) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
- 127) Los Angeles Rams
- 128) Washington Commanders (from Texans)
- 129) Baltimore Ravens
- 130) Detroit Lions
- 131) New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
- 132) Buffalo Bills
- 133) Kansas City Chiefs
- 134) Philadelphia Eagles (reacquired through Lions)
- 135) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
- 136) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
- 137) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
- 138) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5 draft order
- 139) Minnesota Vikings (from Browns)
- 140) Carolina Panthers (from Giants)
- 141) Tennessee Titans
- 142) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 143) Las Vegas Raiders
- 144) New England Patriots
- 145) New York Jets
- 146) Carolina Panthers
- 147) San Francisco 49ers (from Saints through Commanders)
- 148) Chicago Bears
- 149) Dallas Cowboys
- 150) Miami Dolphins
- 151) Indianapolis Colts
- 152) Arizona Cardinals
- 153) Cincinnati Bengals
- 154) New York Giants (from Seahawks)
- 155) Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
- 156) Pittsburgh Steelers
- 157) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 158) Los Angeles Chargers
- 159) Green Bay Packers
- 160) San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings)
- 161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans)
- 162) New York Jets (from Rams through Steelers)
- 163) Carolina Panthers (from Ravens)
- 164) Philadelphia Eagles (from Lions through Browns)
- 165) Philadelphia Eagles (from Commanders)
- 166) Cleveland Browns (from Bills through Texans)
- 167) Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)
- 168) Philadelphia Eagles
- 169) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
- 170) Buffalo Bills (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
- 171) New England Patriots (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
- 172) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
- 173) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
- 174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
- 175) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
- 176) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6 draft order
- 177) Buffalo Bills (from Giants)
- 178) Tennessee Titans
- 179) Houston Texans (from Browns)
- 180) Las Vegas Raiders
- 181) Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots)
- 182) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 183) Baltimore Ravens (from Panthers)
- 184) New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Commanders)
- 185) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears through Seahawks)
- 186) New York Jets
- 187) Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers)
- 188) Tennessee Titans (from Cowboys)
- 189) Indianapolis Colts
- 190) Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
- 191) Denver Broncos (from Cardinals)
- 192) Cleveland Browns (from Dolphins through Bears)
- 193) Cincinnati Bengals
- 194) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks)
- 195) Los Angeles Rams (from Steelers)
- 196) Detroit Lions (from Buccaneers)
- 197) Denver Broncos
- 198) Green Bay Packers
- 199) Los Angeles Chargers
- 200) Cleveland Browns (from Vikings)
- 201) Los Angeles Rams
- 202) Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)
- 203) Baltimore Ravens
- 204) Dallas Cowboys (from Lions through Browns and Bills)
- 205) Washington Commanders
- 206) Buffalo Bills
- 207) New York Jets (from Chiefs)
- 208) Denver Broncos (from Eagles)
- 209) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
- 210) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
- 211) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
- 212) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
- 213) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
- 214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
- 215) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
- 216) Houston Texans (from Browns; Compensatory Selection)
Round 7 draft order
- 217) Dallas Cowboys (from Titans through Patriots)
- 218) Atlanta Falcons (from Browns through Chargers)
- 219) New York Giants
- 220) New England Patriots
- 221) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 222) Las Vegas Raiders
- 223) Seattle Seahawks (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)
- 224) Miami Dolphins (from Bears)
- 225) Arizona Cardinals (from Jets through Chiefs)
- 226) Kansas City Chiefs (from Panthers)
- 227) San Francisco 49ers
- 228) Detroit Lions (from Cowboys)
- 229) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Falcons through Eagles)
- 230) Carolina Panthers (from Cardinals)
- 231) Miami Dolphins
- 232) Indianapolis Colts
- 233) Chicago Bears (from Bengals)
- 234) Seattle Seahawks
- 235) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 236) Houston Texans (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)
- 237) Green Bay Packers (from Steelers)
- 238) New England Patriots (from Chargers)
- 239) Dallas Cowboys (from Packers through Titans)
- 240) Chicago Bears (from Vikings through Browns)
- 241) Houston Texans
- 242) Atlanta Falcons (from Rams)
- 243) Baltimore Ravens
- 244) Detroit Lions
- 245) Washington Commanders
- 246) New York Giants (from Bills)
- 247) Dallas Cowboys (from Chiefs through Panthers)
- 248) New Orleans Saints (from Eagles through Commanders)
- 249) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
- 250) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
- 251) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
- 252) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
- 253) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
- 254) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
- 255) Houston Texans (from Browns; Compensatory Selection)
- 256) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
- 257) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
