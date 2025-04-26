The 2025 NFL draft will draw to a close with Day 3 on Saturday. A total of 102 prospects have already been taken off the board, but there are still several talented players up for grabs on the final day of the draft.

Day 3 will feature Rounds 4 through 7, but fans wanted to know what time the draft will begin on Saturday.

What time does the 2025 NFL draft start on Day 3?

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft will commence at noon ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is seven hours earlier than when Day 2 of the event began.

Each team will be given a window of five minutes to make each selection in Rounds 4 through 6. The time will be cut down to four minutes for each team in the seventh and final round.

Here's the schedule for the remainder of the 2025 draft:

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at Noon ET

The Tennessee Titans held the top overall pick in Day 1, and the Cleveland Browns had the first pick on Day 2. Tennessee will also have the first pick in Round 4 on Day 3.

Here's the full list of draft picks from Rounds 4 through 7:

Round 4 draft order

103) Tennessee Titans

104) Cleveland Browns

105) New York Giants

106) New England Patriots

107) Jacksonville Jaguars

108) Las Vegas Raiders

109) Buffalo Bills (from Bears)

110) New York Jets

111) Carolina Panthers

112) New Orleans Saints

113) San Francisco 49ers

114) Carolina Panthers (from Cowboys)

115) Arizona Cardinals

116) Miami Dolphins

117) Indianapolis Colts

118) Atlanta Falcons

119) Cincinnati Bengals

120) Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks)

121) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

122) Denver Broncos

123) Pittsburgh Steelers

124) Green Bay Packers

125) Los Angeles Chargers

126) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

127) Los Angeles Rams

128) Washington Commanders (from Texans)

129) Baltimore Ravens

130) Detroit Lions

131) New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)

132) Buffalo Bills

133) Kansas City Chiefs

134) Philadelphia Eagles (reacquired through Lions)

135) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

136) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

137) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

138) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5 draft order

139) Minnesota Vikings (from Browns)

140) Carolina Panthers (from Giants)

141) Tennessee Titans

142) Jacksonville Jaguars

143) Las Vegas Raiders

144) New England Patriots

145) New York Jets

146) Carolina Panthers

147) San Francisco 49ers (from Saints through Commanders)

148) Chicago Bears

149) Dallas Cowboys

150) Miami Dolphins

151) Indianapolis Colts

152) Arizona Cardinals

153) Cincinnati Bengals

154) New York Giants (from Seahawks)

155) Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)

156) Pittsburgh Steelers

157) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

158) Los Angeles Chargers

159) Green Bay Packers

160) San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings)

161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans)

162) New York Jets (from Rams through Steelers)

163) Carolina Panthers (from Ravens)

164) Philadelphia Eagles (from Lions through Browns)

165) Philadelphia Eagles (from Commanders)

166) Cleveland Browns (from Bills through Texans)

167) Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)

168) Philadelphia Eagles

169) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

170) Buffalo Bills (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

171) New England Patriots (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

172) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

173) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

175) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

176) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6 draft order

177) Buffalo Bills (from Giants)

178) Tennessee Titans

179) Houston Texans (from Browns)

180) Las Vegas Raiders

181) Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots)

182) Jacksonville Jaguars

183) Baltimore Ravens (from Panthers)

184) New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Commanders)

185) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears through Seahawks)

186) New York Jets

187) Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers)

188) Tennessee Titans (from Cowboys)

189) Indianapolis Colts

190) Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)

191) Denver Broncos (from Cardinals)

192) Cleveland Browns (from Dolphins through Bears)

193) Cincinnati Bengals

194) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks)

195) Los Angeles Rams (from Steelers)

196) Detroit Lions (from Buccaneers)

197) Denver Broncos

198) Green Bay Packers

199) Los Angeles Chargers

200) Cleveland Browns (from Vikings)

201) Los Angeles Rams

202) Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)

203) Baltimore Ravens

204) Dallas Cowboys (from Lions through Browns and Bills)

205) Washington Commanders

206) Buffalo Bills

207) New York Jets (from Chiefs)

208) Denver Broncos (from Eagles)

209) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

210) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

211) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

212) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

213) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

215) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

216) Houston Texans (from Browns; Compensatory Selection)

Round 7 draft order

217) Dallas Cowboys (from Titans through Patriots)

218) Atlanta Falcons (from Browns through Chargers)

219) New York Giants

220) New England Patriots

221) Jacksonville Jaguars

222) Las Vegas Raiders

223) Seattle Seahawks (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)

224) Miami Dolphins (from Bears)

225) Arizona Cardinals (from Jets through Chiefs)

226) Kansas City Chiefs (from Panthers)

227) San Francisco 49ers

228) Detroit Lions (from Cowboys)

229) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Falcons through Eagles)

230) Carolina Panthers (from Cardinals)

231) Miami Dolphins

232) Indianapolis Colts

233) Chicago Bears (from Bengals)

234) Seattle Seahawks

235) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

236) Houston Texans (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)

237) Green Bay Packers (from Steelers)

238) New England Patriots (from Chargers)

239) Dallas Cowboys (from Packers through Titans)

240) Chicago Bears (from Vikings through Browns)

241) Houston Texans

242) Atlanta Falcons (from Rams)

243) Baltimore Ravens

244) Detroit Lions

245) Washington Commanders

246) New York Giants (from Bills)

247) Dallas Cowboys (from Chiefs through Panthers)

248) New Orleans Saints (from Eagles through Commanders)

249) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

250) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

251) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

252) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

253) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

254) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

255) Houston Texans (from Browns; Compensatory Selection)

256) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

257) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

