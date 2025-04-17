  • home icon
  2025 NFL Draft: Will Howard vs Jalen Milroe stat comparison reveals which QB is a better fit for Steelers

2025 NFL Draft: Will Howard vs Jalen Milroe stat comparison reveals which QB is a better fit for Steelers

By Arnold
Modified Apr 17, 2025 01:03 GMT
2025 NFL Draft: Will Howard vs Jalen Milroe stat comparison reveals which QB is a better fit for Steelers (Image Credits - IMAGN)
2025 NFL Draft: Will Howard vs Jalen Milroe stat comparison reveals which QB is a better fit for Steelers (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Will Howard and Jalen Milroe are considered among some of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The two have also been the subject of interest for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still unclear on their QB1 for next season.

Nonetheless, since Howard and Milroe have unique attributes as playmakers, here's a detailed look at which QB might suit Arthur Smith's system better.

Comparing Will Howard and Jalen Milroe's collegiate careers

Ohio State QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn
Ohio State QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn

Will Howard began his collegiate career at Kansas State in 2020. He played four seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Ohio State in 2024, where he led the Buckeyes to the national championship.

Here's a look at Howard's stats from his college career:

Season

Team

Games

Passing

Rushing

Gams Played

Completions

Attempts

Pct

Yards

Avg

TD

Interceptions

QB Rating

Attempts

Yards

Avg

TD


2020

Kansas State

9

90

168

53.6

1,178

7.0

8

10

116.3

78

364

4.7

3


2021

Kansas State

6

30

55

54.5

332

6.0

1

1

107.6

32

184

5.8

4


2022

Kansas State

7

119

199

59.8

1,633

8.2

15

4

149.6

35

22

0.6

3


2023

Kansas State

12

219

357

61.3

2,643

7.4

24

10

140.1

81

351

4.3

9


2024

Ohio State

16

309

423

73.0

4,010

9.5

35

10

175.3

105

226

2.2

7


Career

50

767

1,202

63.8

9,796

8.1

83

35

149.2

331

1,147

3.5

26



Howard finished his collegiate career by completing 767 of 1,202 passes for 9,796 yards with 83 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns on 331 attempts across 50 games. The QB posted a 29-14 record as a starter.

Howard was given the starting role at Kansas State in the 2023 season. He started in 12 games that year and posted an 8-4 record.

In his final collegiate year, Howard played for the Buckeyes and recorded career highs of 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns as Ohio State won the national title.

Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe played his entire four-year collegiate career at Alabama. Here's a look at his stats from his career with the Tide:

Season

Team

Games

Passing

Rushing

Games Played

Completions

Attempts

Pct

Yards

Avg

TD

Interceptions

QB Rating

Attempts

Yards

Avg

TD

2021

Alabama

4

3

7

42.9

41

5.9

1

0

139.2

15

57

3.8

0

2022

Alabama

8

31

53

58.5

297

5.6

5

3

125.4

31

263

8.5

1

2023

Alabama

13

187

284

65.8

2,834

10.0

23

6

172.2

161

531

3.3

12

2024

Alabama

13

205

319

64.3

2,844

8.9

16

11

148.8

168

726

4.3

20

Career

38

426

663

64.3

6,016

9.1

45

20

156.8

375

1,577

4.2

33


Throughout his college career, Milroe completed 426 of 663 passes for 6,016 yards with 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns on 375 carries across 38 games.

Milroe was given the starting role at Alabama in 2023. In his final two years with the program, he compiled a 20-6 record as a starter.

While Milroe and Howard are good with their passing and running games, the latter would be a better fit for the Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick in the first draft round.

Howard is bigger than Milroe in terms of his size and build. He also has a stronger arm, which allows him to throw the ball downfield with ease.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where Milroe and Howard land in the big league.

Arnold

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
