2025 NFL Draft: Will Howard vs Jalen Milroe stat comparison reveals which QB is a better fit for Steelers

Will Howard and Jalen Milroe are considered among some of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. The two have also been the subject of interest for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still unclear on their QB1 for next season.

Ad

Nonetheless, since Howard and Milroe have unique attributes as playmakers, here's a detailed look at which QB might suit Arthur Smith's system better.

Comparing Will Howard and Jalen Milroe's collegiate careers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohio State QB Will Howard - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Howard began his collegiate career at Kansas State in 2020. He played four seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Ohio State in 2024, where he led the Buckeyes to the national championship.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Howard's stats from his college career:

Season Team Games Passing Rushing Gams Played Completions Attempts Pct Yards Avg TD Interceptions QB Rating Attempts Yards Avg TD

2020 Kansas State 9 90 168 53.6 1,178 7.0 8 10 116.3 78 364 4.7 3

2021 Kansas State 6 30 55 54.5 332 6.0 1 1 107.6 32 184 5.8 4

2022 Kansas State 7 119 199 59.8 1,633 8.2 15 4 149.6 35 22 0.6 3

2023 Kansas State 12 219 357 61.3 2,643 7.4 24 10 140.1 81 351 4.3 9

2024 Ohio State 16 309 423 73.0 4,010 9.5 35 10 175.3 105 226 2.2 7

Career 50 767 1,202 63.8 9,796 8.1 83 35 149.2 331 1,147 3.5 26





Ad

Howard finished his collegiate career by completing 767 of 1,202 passes for 9,796 yards with 83 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns on 331 attempts across 50 games. The QB posted a 29-14 record as a starter.

Howard was given the starting role at Kansas State in the 2023 season. He started in 12 games that year and posted an 8-4 record.

In his final collegiate year, Howard played for the Buckeyes and recorded career highs of 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns as Ohio State won the national title.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe played his entire four-year collegiate career at Alabama. Here's a look at his stats from his career with the Tide:

Season Team Games Passing Rushing Games Played Completions Attempts Pct Yards Avg TD Interceptions QB Rating Attempts Yards Avg TD 2021 Alabama 4 3 7 42.9 41 5.9 1 0 139.2 15 57 3.8 0 2022 Alabama 8 31 53 58.5 297 5.6 5 3 125.4 31 263 8.5 1 2023 Alabama 13 187 284 65.8 2,834 10.0 23 6 172.2 161 531 3.3 12 2024 Alabama 13 205 319 64.3 2,844 8.9 16 11 148.8 168 726 4.3 20 Career 38 426 663 64.3 6,016 9.1 45 20 156.8 375 1,577 4.2 33



Ad

Throughout his college career, Milroe completed 426 of 663 passes for 6,016 yards with 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns on 375 carries across 38 games.

Milroe was given the starting role at Alabama in 2023. In his final two years with the program, he compiled a 20-6 record as a starter.

While Milroe and Howard are good with their passing and running games, the latter would be a better fit for the Steelers, who hold the No. 21 pick in the first draft round.

Ad

Howard is bigger than Milroe in terms of his size and build. He also has a stronger arm, which allows him to throw the ball downfield with ease.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where Milroe and Howard land in the big league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place