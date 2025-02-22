2025 NFL Draft: Worst landing spots for top-5 QBs including Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and more

The 2025 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks provides talent but seemingly no definitive top prospect.

Ad

At the very top, Miami's Cam Ward (6-foot-2, 223 lbs) and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (6-foot-2, 215 lbs) figure as first-round prospects, as per ESPN.

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe figure as mid-to-late Day 2 prospects. Syracuse's Kyle McCord will likely come to the fore between late Day 2 and early Day 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Worst landing spots for 2025's top QB prospects

These quarterbacks must clear some of these destinations to reach their full potential. The latest reports from ESPN, Bleacher Report and RotoBaller identify the riskiest destination for each prospect:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

#1. Cam Ward - Cleveland Browns

Ad

The Browns have created dismal quarterback careers consistently. Their mishandling of talents from Johnny Manziel to Deshaun Watson raises serious red flags. Cam Ward's playmaking style demands quality targets – something the Browns haven't provided consistently.

#2. Shedeur Sanders - Tennessee Titans

The Titans hold the No. 1 pick but face multiple roster issues. Their top receiver Calvin Ridley just turned 30, while WR2 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine lacks consistency.

RotoBaller's Feb. 15 analysis notes their "horrendous" offensive line would leave Sanders exposed. The report suggests they are "two seasons away from fielding a good offensive roster."

Ad

#3. Jaxson Dart - Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite owner Shad Khan calling this the "best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever," (August 31, 2024) they stumbled to a 4-13 start.

November reports indicate they might bypass quarterbacks entirely, focusing instead on defensive talent Travis Hunter. Their organizational instability makes them a risky destination for Dart's development.

#4. Jalen Milroe - New Orleans Saints

The Saints face major challenges beyond quarterback. Bleacher Report cites their salary cap problems and coaching uncertainty as red flags. They fired head coach Dennis Allen mid-season, suggesting deeper organizational issues that could stunt Milroe's growth.

Ad

#5. Kyle McCord - Las Vegas Raiders

While the Raiders need quarterback help, they might focus on bigger names. Deion Sanders told Fox Sports on Nov. 13, 2024, that he'll advocate privately for the right situation for his son Shedeur:

"Somebody that can handle understanding what he's capable of."

This pursuit of higher-profile quarterbacks could leave McCord without proper developmental support.

Colorado's coach Sanders emphasized teams must have "the support in the infrastructure" to develop young passers properly. These five destinations currently lack that foundation, making them potential career hazards for the 2025 quarterback class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.