2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Bengals should make immediately ft. Kevin Zeitler, Zach Ertz and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will be one of the busiest teams this offseason. They are one of only two teams to use the franchise tag this offseason, using it on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

They also have two of the biggest looming contract decisions on pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and pass catcher Ja'Marr Chase. What they do this offseason can define the franchise for decades to come.

Here are five moves they should make as free agency approaches.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Bengals should make

#5 - Either sign Tee Higgins to a long-term contract or trade him

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The Bengals bought some time by electing to franchise-tag wide receiver Tee Higgins for the second time. His franchise tag number is $26.2 million, which might make finding common ground on a longer-term contract slightly tougher. If they are unable to do so, Cincinnati should move Higgins quickly to clear his salary off the cap and reduce the potential distraction.

#4 - Bring in Kevin Zeitler to replace Alex Cappa

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The Bengals have begun cleaning up their offensive line by releasing Alex Cappa. He was poor last season, allowing a league-high eight sacks. They will need to upgrade at the position, and there are few free agency options after the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagged guard Trey Smith.

Kevin Zeitler is one of the top-ranked free-agent guards. He is also turning 35, so his asking price should be reasonable. Zeitler was a key contributor to the Detroit Lions' offensive prowess and would improve the offensive line protection right away.

#3 - Sign both Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase to contract extensions

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

The Bengals also need to work on in-house extensions for 2024 sack leader Trey Hendrickson and 2024 receiving triple crown champion Ja'Marr Chase. Both players are the most recognizable players on the team, and their production has matched their reputation for the past three years.

Hendrickson is 30 years old and Chase just turned 25. If the Bengals want to keep their Super Bowl window open, they need to resign both of them and they need to do it early before free agency begins.

If there’s one lesson to learn from the Tee Higgins franchise tag these past two seasons, it is that the cost of resigning players rarely goes down. It would be imperative for the Bengals to take care of both players as soon as possible.

#2 - Either re-sign Mike Gesicki or sign Zach Ertz

NFL: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

The tight end position is an important component of the Bengals offense, so Cincinnati needs a valuable starter in that position. Mike Gesicki was a steal last season. He caught 65 balls for 665 yards after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

He will be in line for a payday, either from his current team or elsewhere. If the Bengals get priced out, they should look at Washington's Zach Ertz. The veteran may have lost a step, but his ability to make catches at the most important downs will be useful for quarterback Joe Burrow when the protection breaks down.

#1 - Sign a moderately priced free agent defensive back like Stephon Gilmore

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

They also need defensive reinforcements, especially in the backfield. Cincinnati needs at least one starting-caliber cornerback and safety, but they cannot risk a high-priced free agent not working out.

That leaves them to likely bring in a fairly-priced veteran on the backside of his career like Stephon Gilmore (if he chooses to continue playing) or an unheralded free agent like New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Even with this signing, expect them to draft a defensive back with one of their picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

