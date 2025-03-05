2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Dolphins should make immediately ft. Jameis Winston

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the 2025 NFL free agency period that will kick off this month. They are coming off of a disappointing 8-9 record last season that also included them missing out on the playoffs. Here are five moves that they can make this year to help them bounce back.

Dolphins' 2025 NFL free agency picks

#1 - Camryn Bynum

Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are both without a contract entering 2025 NFL free agency, so the Dolphins must address their safety position this year. They may re-sign one of them, but Camryn Bynum offers them an ideal solution. He is just 26 years old and led all safeties with 104 tackles just two years ago with the Minnesota Vikings.

#2 - Will Fries

The Dolphins would be wise to upgrade their offense during the offseason, especially with many of their current players scheduled to become free agents. Will Fries can help them to do exactly that and could be available at a relative discount after suffering a season-ending injury with the Indianapolis Colts last year. The offensive guard is one of the best available players at his position.

#3 - Jameis Winston

Tua Tagovailoa has a long and concerning injury history, so the Dolphins have more of a need for a legitimate backup quarterback than most other teams. Tyler Huntley served in this role last year, but he is a free agent. Jameis Winston is a potential upgrade who has proven to be a capable fill-in whenever he has been called upon, most recently with the Cleveland Browns.

#4 - Jarran Reed

The Dolphins are relatively weak on the interior of their defensive line. That problem could get worse with Calais Campbell and Benito Jones still without contract ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency period. Even if they were to bring one or both of them back on new deals, they would still benefit from upgrading the position. Jarran Reed has been a reliable defensive tackle and is a logical target.

#5 - AJ Dillon

The Dolphins have incredible speed at their running back position with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. They are missing a short-yardage specialist, especially with Jeff Wilson Jr., a free agent this year. AJ Dillon makes a ton of sense for them to strictly serve as a role player with a contrasting style that their backfield is lacking.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.