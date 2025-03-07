The New York Jets are going to be one of the more intriguing teams as the 2025 NFL Free Agency period approaches. After a disappointing season and officially moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, they now have a new regime at Gang Green as general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn at the helm.

Let's take a deeper dive into what the team needs to do at the free agent period of the offseason to bolster their roster and try to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Jets should make immediately

#5. Sign Garrett Wilson to Extension

This can be interchanged with cornerback Sauce Gardner but the New York Jets need to re-sign wide receiver Garrett Wilson specifically. With this crop of free agent wide receivers, the market for the position is only going to get more expensive, so there is a benefit to getting this deal done earlier.

Despite the constant revolving door of quarterbacks throughout his first three seasons, Wilson has had at least 1,000 receiving yards each season, the first Jets receiver to do so. The team essentially chose him over quarterback Aaron Rodgers and this is a chance to have him as a building block of the offense.

#4. Sign Marquise Brown

What's Garrett Wilson without a good second wide receiver? Getting Marquise "Hollywood" Brown brings a motivated receiver to the Jet's offense. Brown is coming off an injury and looking for a home after three different teams in the last four seasons.

There have been flashes of greatness out of Brown but making him a second or third option in the offense should help him going forward. This is a former 1,000-yard receiver that can be a valuable asset for an offense looking to get some identity.

#3. Re-Sign Morgan Moses

This might be a controversial pick, but getting right tackle Morgan Moses back on the team is very important. Moses ranked 64th of 141 offensive tackles last season with a 63.3 Pro Football Focus grade, but has shown to keep the quarterback upright as he allowed two sacks in 2024.

With Olu Fashanu being a young left tackle, this gives a solid book-end for the right tackle to continue stepping up. They have Max Mitchell off the bench to potentially replace Moses, but veteran leadership on the offensive line will be needed as Tyron Smith's disappointing contract comes off the books.

#2. Sign Jevon Holland

The safety position is one of the major concerns for the New York Jets this offseason and getting a young player who has proven to be a quality player is critical. Signing Jevon Holland helps create a solid starter there and is still young as he just turned 25 years old.

Holland is going to be targeted in free agency by several teams, but staying in the AFC East could prove to be a great step for his career. Pairing him in the secondary with Sauce Gardner could be massive for the New York Jets going forward.

#1. Sign Carlton Davis

This move needs to be the main focus of the 2025 NFL free agency for the New York Jets. Yes, they can address the CB2 in the draft but signing Carlton Davis gives the Jets their best cornerback tandem since Darelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie more than a decade ago.

Plus, Carlton Davis has a relationship with coach Aaron Glenn, who was the defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions last season. This move will certainly help Gardner recover from his shaky 2024 season and make the Jets' secondary one of the best in the entire league.

