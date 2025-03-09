2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Lions should make immediately ft. Khalil Mack

The Detroit Lions know the importance of the 2025 season. They got close in the past two years, but couldn't make it to the first Super Bowl in the history of the franchise. The goal for the upcoming season is to finally win the conference.

The Lions were decimated by injuries throughout the 2024 season, and their depth was tested, giving up in the NFC Divisional Round. With free agency starting in less than a week, boosting their depth is the priority.

Check out some of the moves that Detroit must explore.

5 things the Lions should explore in free agency

#1 - Sign edge Khalil Mack

Nothing was a bigger problem for Detroit in 2024 than its defensive depth. Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport suffered serious injuries, leaving Za'Darius Smith as the only feasible option to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Mack is the kind of player that all teams should look for in free agency. The veteran still has plenty of juice left in the tank. Even though he's not in his prime anymore, he would be a situational pass rusher joining a strong team looking for a ring to add to his excellent career.

#2 - Sign edge Haason Reddick

The same reasons can be applied to Reddick, who had a difficult offseason with the New York Jets due to a contract dispute.

He has proven himself to be a great pass rusher on many different teams. His stats with the Jets in 2024 are skewed due to his holdout, but he'll be 31 at the start of the season and, on the other hand, he did not play many snaps in the past season, giving his body a bit of a rest.

#3 - Explore the signing of edge rusher Joey Bosa

A veteran edge looking for a ring? Joey Bosa also enters the list.

Even though he has not played a full season since 2019, Bosa can work as a situational pass rusher in third downs to keep his body fresh and do what he does best: hit the quarterback.

The Lions will have Hutchinson back in 2025, but they should learn the lessons from 2024 and have more players ready to play in the position.

#4 - Retain guard Kevin Zeitler

A veteran guard with good durability is something that all teams want. For Detroit, luckily, Zeitler is available to negotiate before the free agency period starts - he was already on the roster in 2024.

The team had one of the league's elite offensive lines for all metrics in 2024, and Zeitler was part of the group. Retaining him would give Jared Goff better protection, while also opening holes for the run game.

#5 - Re-sign wide receiver Josh Reynolds

Reynolds was part of Ben Johnson's offense with the Lions right at its beginning. After a difficult start to his career with the Los Angeles Rams, he became a solid option for Jared Goff before moving on as a free agent.

Reynolds has recently been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although the Lions have two established options in Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, they lack depth at the wide receiver position. Reynolds would be a good addition.

