2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Patriots should make immediately ft. Signing Ronnie Stanley

The New England Patriots look for massive improvement after back-to-back 4-13 seasons. With former Patriots player Mike Vrabel as its new coach and a league-leading $127.4 million in cap space, the team can make a significant splash in the free agency period. Let's look at five moves they should make once the free agent period begins.

#5. Sign Milton Williams

Improving the defensive line will be critical for the New England Patriots and signing a Super Bowl Champion will help tremendously. In his opening press conference, Vrabel mentioned how he wants to control the trenches on both sides of the football, and this could be a massive improvement. Williams will be 26 by the time the season begins, and he had seven sacks between the regular season and postseason.

Signing Williams can be a long-term commitment and replace Daniel Ekuale's spot in last year's depth chart. With all the available cap space, this could be a long-term commitment to a young player ready to break out.

#4. Sign DJ Reed

This move would strengthen an area of need while weakening a divisional opponent. Cornerback DJ Reed is one of the top free agent cornerbacks and landing him would bolster the Patriots' secondary for the upcoming season. It would also mean taking a top player from the New York Jets defense and weakening them.

Reed had 11 pass deflections last year and can do well as a smaller cornerback at slowing down wide receivers. With Jonathan Jones being an unrestricted free agent, this is a chance to improve at the cornerback position and pair him with Christian Gonzalez.

#3. Trade for DK Metcalf

According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks want first and third-round draft picks for DK Metcalf, but that seems too much to ask for. The Patriots have an extra third-round pick from the Matthew Judon trade, so they can frame a deal there and add some more picks to equate to a first-round value.

The team has the cap space to sign Metcalf to a contract extension. This would bolster the wide receiver room and give the team a dynamic wide receiver option for quarterback Drake Maye to throw the ball to.

#2. Sign Ronnie Stanley

Improving the offensive tackles will be important and Mike Vrabel knows that. The offensive line struggled last season and needs to improve at keeping Drake Maye upright. Ronnie Stanley only allowed two sacks last season with the Baltimore Ravens, per Pro Football Focus. With Stanley being 31, it will likely not be a long-term deal, which can fit under the cap structure with a rookie quarterback contract.

This will give Maye time in the pocket and open up the running game. It may not be the flashy signing, but it will create some stability from the offensive line.

#1. Sign DeAndre Hopkins

Signing DeAndre Hopkins gives Drake Maye another veteran target to throw the football to. Hopkins played under Vrabel before when he was with Tennessee. He split last season between the Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs and had 56 catches on 80 targets for 610 yards (10.9 yards per reception) with five receiving touchdowns.

Hopkins can be a quality WR2 and a great option for a team wanting to contend.

