2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Ravens should make immediately ft. sign Russell Wilson

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a season with Super Bowl expectations but only a wild-card output. The team is sliding and if it doesn't change something this offseason, one step back could become two in 2025.

Ad

To avoid this, the Ravens will need to make some tough and seemingly obvious decisions. Here's a look at five moves the team needs to make at the start of the 2025 free agency blitz.

Moves Ravens should make immediately

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Pursue CB Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis with the Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Baltimore Ravens had big holes in the secondary last year. If the team wants to make a Super Bowl run in 2025, it will need to add some juice to its passing defense.

Ad

Trending

Carlton Davis, coming off a season with a 74.5 PFF grade, could jump the team's nearly worst-ranked passing defense 10 spots on his own. As a former member of the Detroit Lions, he has playoff experience that would come in handy in January.

#2 - Pursue CB Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward at Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Ravens' defense was the Achilles' Heel of the unit in 2024. A dominant offense and dominant rushing defense could not overcome the turnstile defense through the air. If nothing else happens, the team needs to get someone to help lock up receivers.

Ad

Charvarious Ward won't fix the issues on his own, but the former 49ers and Chiefs cornerback could be a solid step toward changing the team. His playoff experience would also come in handy.

#3 - Sign Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones at Minnesota Vikings at LA Rams - Source: Imagn

Derrick Henry's name was plastered across enough headlines to build a house. However, the running back will eventually hit a decline at some point. It could happen in three years or 2025.

Ad

Adding Aaron Jones offers some level of insurance and stability heading into the NFL draft. If Ashton Jeanty or another back is available for a bargain, they can take a swing, but if not, they would have Jones in addition to Henry.

#4 - Trade Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Mark Andrews had plenty of moments in 2024, but Isaiah Likely is cheaper, younger and is watching his development get hampered by Andrews' presence. The Ravens can get ahead of his decline and save themselves a negotiation with an age-30 Andrews by moving on now.

Ad

They can also pocket the draft capital and put it into shoring up the defense because the team's dominant offense wasn't able to make a dent in the playoffs alone.

#5 - Sign Russell Wilson as a backup

Russell Wilson at Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Lamar Jackson has been dominant, but as a mobile quarterback, his health is always in more danger than a pocket passer. Baltimore has Josh Johnson lined up behind Jackson, per ESPN. Adding Wilson as a backup would be an upgrade and a perfect fit for Jackson's playbook.

It would make it easier on Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monkin as well. As a former member of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson could also be a gold mine of information for Baltimore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.