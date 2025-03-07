  • home icon
  2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Steelers should make immediately ft. Justin Fields

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Steelers should make immediately ft. Justin Fields

By Adam Hulse
Modified Mar 07, 2025 19:00 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Steelers 2025 free agency targets (image credit: Getty)

The 2025 NFL free agency period will offer the Pittsburgh Steelers an opportunity to address several holes on their roster. As has become something of an unwelcome tradition in recent years, Pittsburgh made an appearance in the playoffs last year but went out in the wild card round.

Upgrading some of their positions can help them take the next step forward and get not only their first playoff win since 2017 and also go further. They also have several starters who are pending free agents, so here are five moves they should prioritize making.

2025 NFL free agency targets for Steelers

Justin Fields (image credit: Getty)
Justin Fields (image credit: Getty)

#1 - Davante Adams

One of the Steelers' top priorities during the 2025 NFL free agency period should be upgrading their wide receiver room. They are extremely weak behind George Pickens, who had some struggles of his own last year. The New York Jets recently announced that they will be releasing Davante Adams, who appears to be an ideal target for them to stabilize the position.

#2 - Ronnie Stanley

The Steelers' offensive line has been one of their biggest weaknesses in recent seasons. That problem could become even worse during the offseason with three of their current linemen pending free agency. Ronnie Stanley is the best available offensive lineman this year and could give them an added boost coming from their rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

#3 - Justin Fields

Making a decision on their starting quarterback is going to be absolutely crucial to the Steelers' outlook for the 2025 NFL season. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are both currently free agents, but bringing one of them back makes sense. Fields turned in a solid 4-2 record in his six starts with the team last year and makes for a logical option to pair with a potential rookie prospect from this year's draft.

#4 - J.K. Dobbins

Najee Harris is without a contract ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency period, and while he may return to the Steelers on a new deal, they may be better off exploring other options. Harris is a solid contributor, but he lacks explosiveness in an offense that is in need of a spark. J.K. Dobbins can provide them with much more upside, though he comes with a concerning injury history.

#5 - Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore proved last season with the Minnesota Vikings that he still adds plenty of value to the cornerback position. He is no longer at the same level as when he won the Defensive Player of the Year award, but he is a reliable option with plenty of experience. He can be a needed upgrade to the Steelers' defensive backs.

Edited by John Maxwell
