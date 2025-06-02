2025 NFL free agency: 5 players that could be signed as league's post-June 1st cap relief hits ft. Aaron Rodgers

The 2025 NFL free agency period could soon heat up again now that the crucial June 1st date has officially passed. Many teams will have additional salary cap flexibility going forward because this is when some of their released contracts come off of the books and their dead cap money can be spread out beyond this season. Here are five free agents to keep an eye on in the coming days.
5 players that may sign soon in 2025 NFL free agency
#1 - Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen has been a consistently productive wide receiver during his impressive career, mostly with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent last season with the Chicago Bears, who replaced him with Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is now a free agent that can provide solid value as a proven veteran for a team in need of additional weapons.
#2 - Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper has boucned around to several NFL teams during his career, but has provided useful contributions to all of them. He is one of the best veteran wide receivers available in free agency right now and figures to have a market of interested teams at the right price.
#3 - Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent during this offseason following his overall failed run with the New York Jets. He has been unclear about his intentioons for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, but considering he has yet to officially retire, he presumably wants to keep playing. He has been connected to many rumor involving the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it will be inetersting to see if they agree on a deal.
#4 - JK Dobbins
JK Dobbins has severely struggled with injuries during his career, but has demonstrated a ton of upside when he's been healthy. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they replaced hi8m Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this year. He has arguably the highest ceiling of any running back in free agency, but his questionable availability always makes him riskier than most other options.
#5 - Za'Darius Smith
Za'Darius Smith totalend nine sacks last season , proving he still plenty of production left in the tank at this stage in his career. He plays a premium position and teams are always in search of adding pass-rushing depth to their rosters. He is probably the best edge player available, so he is likely to sign with a team in the near future.
