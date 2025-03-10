2025 NFL Free Agency: 6 teams that cannot afford to screw up ft. New England Patriots

The 2025 NFL free agency will officially begin on Wednesday, but deals can be agreed on Monday. The NFL's legal tampering period starts, which means that teams can propose deals for players of other teams who are headed to free agency.

Every year, the free agency has a different meaning to each team. Some will have enough cap space to invest on the roster, while others will just try to plug a few holes to keep things afloat. Contenders, pretenders or rebuilding teams will always sign new players.

Check out six teams who can not afford to miss on their free agency signings this year.

6 teams under pressure to nail free agency signs in 2025

#1 - New England Patriots

The Patriots open the free agency period with the most salary cap available of all 32 teams ($121.7 million), the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a new coaching staff. The roster needs an overhaul, but they'll have plenty of opportunities to spend.

In 2021, no team spent more money than New England, but they only have a single playoff appearance to show for it. The focus for the Patriots should be to invest smartly, instead of big contracts for underserving players.

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders have the third-most cap space available ($87.5 million) and are coming from a conference championship appearance. While it was a great achievement, they were easily handled by the Philadelphia Eagles before the Super Bowl, which shows that they're still one step behind.

The Commanders have a lot of money to upgrade the roster around star quarterback Jayden Daniels. The NFC Championship Game is in the past now; playing in the same division as the Super Bowl champions is always tough. As such, smart signings could narrow the gap.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

With $63.1 million to spend in the market, the Titans can improve the roster in a lot of ways. They had good pieces on both sides of the ball, but it never clicked, mainly due to a lack of good play from the quarterback position.

With the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they can add a blue-chip player who could transform their fortunes. But plugging other holes on the roster with veteran players could accelerate their return to good campaigns.

#4 - Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have $41 million to spend in free agency, but they have a clear mission for the upcoming season.

Nothing will be more important than the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson as he enters his third season with the franchise. Making sure that he has good protection and weapons to pass the ball should be the key to a successful offseason.

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

With $51.5 million to spend, the Raiders can go into free agency knowing that the most important piece is already there. They don't have to look into the quarterback market: the Raiders added Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick.

Now, the focus for minority owner Tom Brady and co. during the offseason will be on upgrading the rest of the roster. Las Vegas finished 4-13 in 2024; they need to be much better to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

#6 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The new front office for the Jacksonville Jaguars has already made key changes; they've let go of players like Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Josh Reynolds and handed new head coach Liam Coen the reins.

With $60.2 million to spend, the Jaguars also have their franchise quarterback locked in for the future, but they need to make sure that he has all the tools to succeed. Improving pass protection and the wide receiver group should be two major keys.

