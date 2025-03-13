2025 NFL Free Agency Day 3 Grades: 49ers get C for Mac Jones signing, Broncos get A for Evan Engram signing 

The NFL's free agency period continued on Wednesday with the opening of the new league year, and teams continued the signing wars with some key acquisitions. Chiefly among them, Mac Jones joined a team facing a pressing quarterback situation, while one of his teammates may have filled one of a rising contender's biggest needs.

So, how did each of these teams fare?

2025 NFL Free Agency Day 3 Grades

Arizona Cardinals: B+

Dalvin Tomlinson returns to the NFC to back up Roy Lopez. Overall, the Cardinals could be a defensive dark horse.

Atlanta Falcons: D

Nothing of note happens for Terry Fontenot, as he seems content with his signings.

Baltimore Ravens: D

A day after bringing in DeAndre Hopkins and keeping Patrick Ricard, the Ravens have lost a defensive stalwart in nose tackle Michael Pierce to retirement. But with Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones set to return, the defense is more than ready to help the team return to the conference title game.

Buffalo Bills: A-

The Bills get another top-tier passing target for Josh Allen in Josh Palmer. They also make more defensive maneuvers, extending safety Damar Hamlin and adding tackle Larry Ogunjobi to offset the loss of cornerback Kaiir Elem via a trade to Arlington. Now if only they can keep Rasul Douglas opposite Christian Benford...

Carolina Panthers: A

The Panthers are getting an offensive upgrade, adding surprise thousand-yarder Rico Dowdle and keeping veteran Adam Thielen for what could be his swansong.

Chicago Bears: D

Ryan Poles' rest continues, as the Bears look confident in their roster.

Cincinnati Bengals: D

Duke Tobin also continues to rest, as he continues to ponder the futures of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cleveland Browns: C

After losing Dalvin Tomlinson to the Cardinals, the Browns pivot quickly by nabbing Maliek Collins from the 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys: C

The Cowboys use trades instead of signings to boost their defense, but the biggest story is DeMarcus Lawrence leaving after 11 years of service for the Seahawks.

Denver Broncos: A

After many years, the Broncos may have found their Shannon Sharpe 2.0, as Evan Engram gives Bo Nix another dynamic aerial weapon.

Detroit Lions: C+

With Carlton Davis leaving for the Patriots, the Lions and DJ Reed from the Jets to form a potent tandem with Terrion Arnold.

Green Bay Packers: D

Not much happens, other than AJ Dillon leaving to back up Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia.

Houston Texans: F

As the line in front of CJ Stroud collapses, the Texans surprisingly make no moves to address it.

Indianapolis Colts: D

Silence from Chris Ballard again, as the Colts look to have their roster set.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D

The Jaguars seem to have the pieces needed to contend for the AFC South again, so they relax.

Kansas City Chiefs: C

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones adjusted their contracts to keep the defending AFC champions afloat in a dangerously narrowing division.

Las Vegas Raiders: D

John Spytek is once again quiet, as the Raiders await the Draft and a chance to nab Ashton Jeanty after passing up on Rico Dowdle.

Los Angeles Chargers: B+

The prodigal son has returned, as Mike Williams bolsters Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's WR corps beside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Los Angeles Rams: C-

It is, at last over: the defending NFC West champions have released Cooper Kupp. Will he play again? It is uncertain.

Miami Dolphins: B-

Run-stopping linebacker Tyrel Dodson will stay in South Beach after Mike McDonald and Chris Grier recovered him from Seattle in the middle of last season. He and Jordyn Brooks could be an underrated duo.

Minnesota Vikings: A-

Long-serving safety Harrison Smith is not done yet, as he has agreed to a reworked contract to remain in Minneapolis for another year and secure another secondary spot.

New England Patriots: D

The Patriots already have their defensive splurges. Now they just need to resolve the other side of the ball, and it may come in the draft.

New Orleans Saints: D+

Cam Jordan is staying, ensuring that the Saints keep a top pass-rusher. Unfortunately, they also lose a wide receiver in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Should have been more aggressive in the positional market to start with...

New York Giants: D

The biggest story is Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers wanting to become this team's quarterback, so understandably, no major moves.

New York Jets: B-

It is finally over: Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley are no longer on the team. What else can be said?

Philadelphia Eagles: A+

AJ Dillon and Saquon Barkley will be a horrifying duo for linebackers to stop in 2025. And that is not to factor in Jalen Hurts.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A

Darius Slay is preparing for one last ride. The recent Super Bowl champion crosses over to the other side of Philadelphia to provide depth and veteran wisdom to a cornerback room bannered by Joey Porter Jr. and Beanie Bishop.

San Francisco 49ers: C

Brock Purdy, already the most successful Mr. Irrelevant in league history, is likely getting a monstrous extension soon. But he surely could have used a better backup than 2021 draft bust Mac Jones.

Seattle Seahawks: A-

The Seahawks are getting better again, as they bolster the passing attack with Marquez Valdes-Scantling. And DeMarcus Lawrence provides defensive depth.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: D

Jason Licht is silent once more, since his roster is seemingly secure.

Tennessee Titans: D

A day after getting his free safety in Xavier Woods, Mike Borgonzi is resting.

Washington Commanders: B

Marcus Mariots is returning as the backup quarterback. Not exactly the biggest move, but a decent one nonetheless.

