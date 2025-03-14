2025 NFL Free Agency Day 4 Grades: Eagles get A+ for adding Josh Uche, Steelers get C for Mason Rudolph's return, and more

Free agency saw some more underrated signings on Thursday, as the bidding wars for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson continued. Among others, the New England Patriots gained another edge rusher to pair with Harold Landry, while a former one of theirs pulled a "join them if you cannot defeat them" and signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

And in other quarterback news, a former Steelers made a homecoming after a year away. How did the teams fare?

2025 NFL free agency Day 4 grades

Arizona Cardinals: D

It was a quiet day in the office for Monti Ossenfort, but he still has his linebacker situation to resolve.

Atlanta Falcons: D

Terry Fontenot was also quiet as trade rumors around Kirk Cousins continue.

Baltimore Ravens: D

Another silent day for the Eric DeCosta.

Buffalo Bills: D

Brandon Beane has his title contender mostly set, so he rests again.

Carolina Panthers: D

Dan Morgan has to be very happy with the moves he has made, so he rests.

Chicago Bears: B

Olamide Zaccheaus adds depth to the Bears' receiving corps, so this is a good move.

Cincinnati Bengals: D

No moves for Duke Tobin today, since he still has Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson to handle.

Cleveland Browns: D

In a day dominated by Russell Wilsos' visit, the Browns ensure financial flexibility by restructuring veteran tackle Jack Conklin's contract.

Dallas Cowboys: D

Silence from Jerry Jones as he prepares Micah Parsons' extension.

Denver Broncos: D

Evan Engram finally signed his contract, but it's silence elsewhere.

Detroit Lions: D

No moves today for Brad Holmes as he seems to have the perfect roster to finally clinch the Super Bowl appearance that the franchise has been badly wanting.

Green Bay Packers: D

Sticking to the NFC North, Brian Gutekunst holds the same position as his rival.

Houston Texans: F

It may have been a trade rather than a free-agency signing, but Ed Ingram was one of the worst guards in terms of pressure rate last season. C.J. Stroud may have to run for his life more often than not now.

Indianapolis Colts: D

Chris Ballard does not make major moves.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D

More silence from James Gladstone as he continues to ponder the futures of Travis Etienne and Brandon Scherff, among others.

Kansas City Chiefs: C

Gardner Minshew stays in the AFC West after his disastrous stint as a Raider, backing up none other than Patrick Mahomes:

Las Vegas Raiders: C

Speaking of the Raiders, they seemingly have their top running back in Raheem Mostert. Suddenly, that first-round pick is looking likely to be traded away.

Los Angeles Chargers: D

Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz were quiet again as they prepare to turn their attention toward the draft.

Los Angeles Rams: D

Silence again for Les Snead, as he seems set on returning to Super Bowl contention.

Miami Dolphins: D-

Alexander Mattison is a mere depth piece for the Dolphins' rushing unit

Minnesota Vikings: D

Other than ditching Ed Ingram, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not do anything today.

New England Patriots: C

Long-time center and captain David Andrews is gone, but at least they get a pass-rushing cohort for Harold Landry.

New Orleans Saints: D

Still no effort from Mickey Loomis to upgrade the WR room.

New York Giants: D

Joe Schoen's main focus will be on Russell Wilson's visit, so he is lying low.

New York Jets: D

Surprisingly, the Jets are still quiet despite uncertainties about their situation at safety.

Philadelphia Eagles: A+

Josh Uche joins a very scary anti-QB unit. Easily a top-tier free-agency signing if there ever is one.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

Mason Rudolph returns to the franchise that drafted him, but there is a sense that he may be the man behind the first losing record of Mile Tomlin's career unless Aaron Rodgers commits.

San Francisco 49ers: D

Brock Purdy is the priority here, so John Lynch's silence is no surprise.

Seattle Seahawks: D

Geno Smith and DK Metcalf have officially said their farewells, but nothing else happens.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C

Haason Reddick has signed his contract. He, YaYa Diaby, Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell will be a scary pass-rushing rotation in the NFC.

Tennessee Titans: D

More silence from Mike Borgonzi, as the draft looms.

Washington Commanders: B+

The "Hail Maryland" man is back, as Noah Brown stays for another year. They also keep blocking tight end John Bates, which makes one wonder why Ben Sinnott was drafted.

