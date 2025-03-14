2025 NFL Free Agency Day 4 Roundup: Raiders sign Raheem Mostert, Jets re-sign Jamin Davis and more 

The 2025 NFL free agency continues with many roster moves for the 2025 season. With teams now able to process all deals, the first wave came and had a few surprises. However, there are plenty of interesting free agents to sign.

Ad

Check out the list of moves made on Day 4 of the NFL free agency.

Here's a closer look at all the moves made by each team on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2025 NFL Free Agency Day 4 Roundup: Team-by-team signings

Arizona Cardinals

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Atlanta Falcons

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Baltimore Ravens

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Buffalo Bills

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Ad

Trending

Carolina Panthers

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Chicago Bears

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Cincinnati Bengals

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Cleveland Browns

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Dallas Cowboys

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Denver Broncos

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Detroit Lions

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Green Bay Packers

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Houston Texans

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Ad

Indianapolis Colts

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Jacksonville Jaguars

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Kansas City Chiefs

Signed QB Gardner Minshew - one-year deal.

Patrick Mahomes has a new backup quarterback. The Chiefs decided to let Carson Wentz reach free agency, while Gardner Minshew arrives following an injury-laden season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's known as a smart quarterback who could be a good backup for any team.

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders

Signed RB Raheem Mostert (one-year, $2.1 million)

With Alexander Mattison moving to the Miami Dolphins, Mostert went the other way, as one of the NFL's veteran running backs joined forces with Geno Smith on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins released Mostert for cap concerns, as he remains a solid running back.

Los Angeles Chargers

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Los Angeles Rams

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Ad

Miami Dolphins

Signed RB Alexander Mattison (one-year deal)

The Dolphins decided to cut ties with running back Raheem Mostert, who's now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Curiously, Miami signed Alexander Mattison, who spent last season in Las Vegas as a short-yardage back. He represents an interesting change of skill set when compared to what Miami already has.

Minnesota Vikings

Expected to release C Garrett Bradbury

On Thursday, it was revealed that, if the Vikings can't find a trade partner for Bradbury, they'll release the center, who has been a starter in the interior since the 2019 season.

Ad

Traded G Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans

Another offensive line move was made: swing guard Ed Ingram was traded to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. The Vikings are looking to upgrade the protection for their quarterbacks after a tough 2024 season.

New England Patriots

Released C David Andrews

The Patriots decided to cut one of their longtime players, as Andrews struggled in 2024 after many years as one of the best players on the Patriots' interior offensive lineman. He spent nine seasons in New England, playing in 121 NFL games, while also being part of the most recent team that won a Super Bowl.

Ad

New Orleans Saints

Signed CB Isaac Yiadom (three-year deal, $9 million)

Yiadom returns to the Saints after spending the 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He played for the franchise in 2022 and 2023, and will add depth to the cornerback position after Paulson Adebo departed to the New York Giants.

New York Giants

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

New York Jets

Re-signed LB Jamin Davis (one-year deal)

The former Washington Commanders linebacker will remain in New York following a one-year extension. The former first-round pick was claimed off NFL waivers by the Jets in the final day of 2024.

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles

Signed EDGE Josh Uche (one-year deal)

The Eagles lost key defensive linemen in free agency, as Josh Sweat and Milton Williams left the team. With Brandon Graham expected to retire from the NFL, Philadelphia added pass-rushing depth by signing Uche, whom they defeated with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He had an 11.5 sack season with the Patriots in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Signed QB Mason Rudolph (two-year, $8 million deal)

Rudolph returns to the franchise in 2025 to play as a backup, as the Steelers remain waiting for Aaron Rodgers' decision. He knows the offensive scheme and is familiar with the franchise, as Pittsburgh drafted him in 2018. He spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

San Francisco 49ers

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Seattle Seahawks

No significant signings reported on Day 4.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Signed CB Kindle Vildor to a one-year deal

The Buccaneers continue to explore signings for their secondary, as Vildor arrives from the Detroit Lions after solid outings as a backup in 2024.

Tennessee Titans

Signed QB Brandon Allen (one-year deal)

The Titans have important decisions to make regarding the quarterback position. But the backup position is already settled, with Brandon Allen arriving after spending the past two years as Brock Purdy's backup in San Francisco.

Ad

Washington Commanders

Re-signed WR Noah Brown (one-year, $4.5 million)

After arriving in Washington as a former Houston Texans member, Brown did not stand out but was an important depth receiver. He's most known for his Hail Mary catch against the Chicago Bears, but he's a good vertical threat to stress opposing NFL defenses with Jayden Daniels as his quarterback.

Conclusion

The NFL had a day mostly composed of small deals, as the quarterback market still awaits decisions from Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson to move up the pieces.

However, some interesting signings were still made, especially regarding backup quarterbacks. Gardner Minshew has proven himself an NFL quarterback, and the Chiefs have a good backup to Patrick Mahomes once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.