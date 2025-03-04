2025 NFL free agency predictions - EDGE edition: Khalil Mack and others could be on the move

The 2025 NFL free agency period is quickly approaching and edge rushers will be one of the positions to keep a close eye on. Elite players in this position are always desirable due to their ability to make a major impact on the outcome of games.

Here are some of the top ones that are scheduled to be available this year and where they could end up for next season.

2025 NFL free agency predictions for top EDGEs

Khalil Mack

#1 - Khalil Mack - Detroit Lions

Khalil Mack headlines the 2025 NFL free agency class of edge rushers. He is on an expiring contract with the Los Angeles Chargers and will likely be a popular target for contending teams.

The Detroit Lions may be the one to make the biggest push for him as their lack of depth was exposed last year when Aidan Hutchinson was injured. They recorded the ninth-fewest sacks last season and have money to spend this year with the projected 10th-most available salary cap space.

#2 - Josh Sweat - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots were the only team in the entire NFL last season that recorded fewer than 30 total sacks. Improving in this area would greatly benefit their defense as a whole, and with the most current salary cap space available of any team, they can afford to make a splash signing.

Josh Sweat offers them a high-upside addition following his strong career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#3 - Chase Young - Atlanta Falcons

Chase Young is unlikely to return to the New Orleans Saints this year as they currently have the least available cap space of any team in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, so they appear close to being contenders. Improving their edge rushers in 2025 NFL free agency would them take a step forward after recording the second-fewest team sacks last season.

#4 - Malcolm Koonce - Las Vegas Raiders

Malcolm Koonce suffered a knee injury and missed all of last season. Sitting out for a year likely decreased his potential value in 2025 NFL free agency, so a return to the Las Vegas Raiders seems to be the most logical outcome, perhaps on a short-term deal.

#5 - Haason Reddick - Chicago Bears

Haason Reddick had a controversial year with the New York Jets including being traded there and then holding out amid his contract situation. This will likely result in the team moving on from him in 2025 NFL free agency.

The Chicago Bears have been aggressive recently in their attempt to become contenders, so they make sense as a landing spot for Reddick.

