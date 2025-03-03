2025 NFL Free Agency predictions - LB edition: Zack Baun and others could be on the move

The 2025 NFL free agency period is quickly approaching as many teams have been preparing their list of players to target. The linebacker position has several notable names that could make a major difference for whichever teams eventually sign them. Here's where some of the top players in the position could end up for next season.

Ad

2025 NFL free agency LBs predicted landing spots

LB Zack Baun

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Bobby Wagner - Washington Commanders

Ad

Trending

Bobby Wagner has an extensive history playing with Dan Quinn as a defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and head coach of the Washington Commanders. If Wagner doesn't retire this year, returning to the Commanders for another season makes the most sense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Zack Baun - Las Vegas Raiders

Zack Baun was one of the biggest breakout players of last season, being selected as an All-Pro after previously being a back-up player. He is now available in 2025 NFL free agency as he is unlikley to get a new contract from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

The Las Vegas Raiders rank among he top five teams in available cap space and have two starting linebackers pending free agency, so they may be in the market for a major upgrade like Baun.

#3 - Dre Greenlaw - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find reliable linebackers in recent years, partially due to several injuries, including to Leighton Vander Esch and DeMarvion Overshown.

While Dre Greenlaw is also coming off of an Achilles injury, he returned last season and could be available at a discounted price in 2025 NFL free agency as a result of the situation.

Ad

#4 - Lavonte David - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David has consistently performed as one of the top linebackers in the NFL during his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has done so quitely as a traditionally underrated player, but the Buccaneers are well aware of the value he brings to their defense.

It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the franchise bring David back on a new contract to solidify the center of their defense.

Ad

#5 - Nick Bolton - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense severely let them down last year and was one of the biggest reasons for their massively disappointing season.

Improving on this side of the ball should be one of their biggest focuses in 2025 NFL free agency as they need more talent in all of their defensive positions. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton would be a step in the right direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.