2025 NFL Free Agency predictions - QB edition: Aaron Rodgers and others on the move

The 2025 NFL free agency period is just days away and as usual, the quarterbacks will be at the center of attention. This has always been the most important position in football, so teams must always make sure to have it figured out prior to a new season kicking off.

Here's where some of the top available players could sign during the offseason.

2025 NFL free agency predictions for QBs

Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well aware that they are close to being competitors. They made it to the playoffs last year with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who is also a free agent this year.

The New York Jets informed Aaron Rodgers that they are going in a different direction this year, so the Steelers can target him as an upgrade and potentially take the next step forward.

#2 - Sam Darnold - Las Vegas Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to move on from Sam Darnold after drafting JJ McCarthy last year. This makes him an interesting option for 2025 NFL free agency after his massive breakout season last year.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback and may not be in a position to get their preferred option in this year's draft, so Darnold is a legitimate candidate for them.

#3 - Russell Wilson - New York Jets

New coach Aaron Glenn has insisted that the Jets plan to immediately compete. This means that they need to find a quarterback after moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Their best plan may be Russell Wilson, who helped the Steelers make the playoffs last year.

#4 - Justin Fields - New York Giants

The New York Giants are expected by many around the NFL to draft a quarterback with their third-overall pick. If they decide to pass on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, they will go in a different direction during 2025 NFL free agency.

Justin Fields appears to fit coach Brian Daboll's preference of having a mobile quarterback run his offense.

#5 - Jameis Winston - Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has a long and concerning injury history, so the Miami Dolphins would be wise to have a strong plan for their backup quarterback position. They can address this in 2025 NFL free agency by signing Jameis Winston, who has proven to be a borderline starter during his success as a fill-in.

#6 - Kirk Cousins - Cleveland Browns

The Atlanta Falcons have not officially announced that they will be releasing Kirk Cousins this year, but it appears to be his likely outcome.

They already benched him for Michael Penix Jr. and his contract makes him extremely difficult to trade. Reuniting with Kevin Stefanski on the Cleveland Browns makes sense, especially with Deshaun Watson already suffering a potentially season-ending injury.

