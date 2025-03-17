2025 NFL Free Agency Week 1 Roundup: Chiefs let Patrick Mahomes down, Jayden Daniels gets elite protection, and more

The 2025 NFL Free Agency ended with many top players changing hands with others re-signing and committing to their current team. Big movements included a quarterback carousel that saw Geno Smith go from Seattle to Las Vegas with Sam Darnold coming in from the Vikings to become the Seahawks' presumptive starter.

On the other hand, Myles Garrett stayed with the Browns, despite asking to be traded earlier, after getting a $40 million contract. The Eagles lost some players but brought back Saquon Barkley.

Some teams strengthened significantly with both second-year starters, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, getting help with their offensive line. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, did not get much help as he lost Joe Thuney and the Chiefs did not add any receivers either.

Here's a roundup of the first week of the 2025 NFL Free Agency, organized by free agent signings, trades, and re-signed players.

2025 NFL Free Agency Week 1 roundup

Arizona Cardinals

Free Agent Signings

QB Jacoby Brissett: Two-year deal

Josh Sweat: Three-year, $76.4 million deal

Dalvin Tomlinson: Two-year, $29 million deal

Mykal Walker: One-year, $1.79 million deal

Re-signed Players

OT Kelvin Beachum: One-year deal

LS Aaron Brewer: One-year deal

OG Evan Brown: Two-year, $11.5 million deal

Edge Baron Browning: Two-year, $15 million deal

Edge L.J. Collier: One-year deal

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither: Two-year, $11 million deal

WR Zay Jones: One-year deal

Atlanta Falcons

Free Agent Signings

LB Divine Deablo: Two-year, $14 million deal

Edge Leonard Floyd: One-year, $10 million deal

CB Mike Ford: Two-year, $4 million deal

Re-signed Players

DE Ta’Quon Graham: One-year deal

OL Kyle Hinton: One-year deal

WR KhaDarel Hodge: Two-year, $6 million deal

CB Mike Hughes: Three-year, $18 million deal ($9.6 million guaranteed)

OT Jake Matthews: Two-year deal

LS Liam McCullough: Four-year deal

OL Elijah Wilkinson: One-year deal

LB Josh Woods: One-year deal

Baltimore Ravens

Free Agent Signings

WR DeAndre Hopkins: One-year deal worth up to $6 million

LB Jake Hummel: One-year deal

Re-signed Players

FB Patrick Ricard: One-year, $2.9 million deal

LT Ronnie Stanley: Three-year, $60 million deal ($44 million guaranteed)

WR Tylan Wallace: One-year deal worth up to $2.25 million

Buffalo Bills

Free Agent Signings

DE Joey Bosa: One-year, $12.6 million deal

RB Darrynton Evans: One-year, $1.21 million ($15,000 guaranteed)

S Darrick Forrest: One-year deal

DL Michael Hoecht: Three-year deal, up to $24 million

RB Ty Johnson: Two-year deal

DT Larry Ogunjobi: One-year, $8.3 million deal ($8 million guaranteed)

WR Joshua Palmer: Three-year, $36 million deal

Re-signed Players

QB Josh Allen: Six-year, $330 million deal ($250 million guaranteed)

OL Alec Anderson: One-year deal

LB Terrel Bernard: Four-year, $50 million deal

LS Reid Ferguson: Four-year deal

FB Reggie Gilliam: One-year, $2 million deal

S Damar Hamlin: One-year, $2 million deal

WR Khalil Shakir: Four-year, $53 million deal

DE Greg Rousseau: Four-year, $80 million deal

Carolina Panthers

Free Agent Signings

DT Bobby Brown III: Three years, $21 million (incentive up to $27 million)

RB Rico Dowdle: One year, up to $6.25 million

OLB Patrick Jones II: Two years, up to $20 million

P Sam Martin: One year, up to $3 million

S Tre’von Moehrig: Three years, $51 million

DT Tershawn Wharton: Three years, $45 million (incentives up to $54 million)

Re-signed Players

WR Dan Chisena: One-year deal

OL Brady Christensen: One year, $2.87 million

C Austin Corbett: One-year deal

QB Andy Dalton: Two years, $8 million ($6 million guaranteed, up to $10 million in incentives)

CB Mike Jackson: Two years, $14.5 million

LS J.J. Jansen: One-year deal

C Cade Mays: One year, $3.41 million

LB Christian Rozeboom: One year, $2 million with $1.5 million in incentives

TE Tommy Tremble: Two years, $10.5 million (up to $16 million in incentives)

DT Shy Tuttle: One year, $3 million ($500,000 guaranteed)

DT LaBryan Ray: One-year deal

Chicago Bears

Free Agent Signings

DT Grady Jarrett: Three-year, $43.5 million deal

Edge Dayo Odeyingbo: Three-year, $48 million deal ($32 million guaranteed)

TE Durham Smythe: One-year deal

DT Solomon Thomas: Two years, up to $8 million

DE Payton Turner: One year, $3 million ($2 million guaranteed)

RB Javonte Williams: One year, up to $3.5 million

Trade

OL Jonah Jackson: From Rams for sixth-round pick

G Joe Thuney: From Chiefs for 2026 fourth-round pick

Re-signed Players

DB Josh Blackwell: Two-year deal worth up to $6 million

LS Scott Daly: One-year deal

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: Two-year deal

TE Chris Williams: One-year, $3.26 million deal

Cincinnati Bengals

Free Agent Signings

LB Oren Burks: Two-year, $5 million deal ($750,000 guaranteed)

RB Samaje Perine: Two-year, $3.6 million deal

DT T.J. Slaton: Two-year, $14.1 million deal ($5 million guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

OL Cody Ford: Two-year, $6 million deal ($1 million guaranteed)

TE Mike Gesicki: Three-year, $25.5 million deal ($6.5 million guaranteed)

DT B.J. Hill: Three-year, $33 million deal

TE Tanner Hudson: One-year, $1.25 million deal

DE Joseph Ossai: One-year, $7 million deal

DE Cam Sample: One-year deal

CB Marco Wilson: One year, $1.25 million deal ($150,000 guaranteed)

Cleveland Browns

Free Agent Signings

LB Devin Bush: One-year, $3.25 million deal

DT Maliek Collins: Two-year, $20 million deal ($13 million guaranteed)

CB Anthony Kendall: One-year, $960,000 deal

OT Cornelius Lucas: Two-year deal, worth up to $10 million

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: One-year, $4.75 million deal

Trade

QB Kenny Pickett: From Eagles for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and fifth-rounder

Re-signed Players

DE Myles Garrett: Four-year extension, $40 million/year ($123 million guaranteed)

Dallas Cowboys

Free Agent Signings

OL Robert Jones: One year, up to $4.75 million

DT Solomon Thomas: Two years, up to $8 million

DE Payton Turner: One year, $3 million ($2 million guaranteed)

RB Javonte Williams: One year, up to $3.5 million

Trade

CB Kaiir Elam: 2025 fifth and 2026 seventh-round pick

LB Kenneth Murray: For 2025 sixth-round pick

Re-signed Players

P Bryan Anger: One-year deal

S Markquese Bell: Three years, around $12 million

CB CJ Goodwin: One-year deal

G Brock Hoffman: One-year deal

LB Jack Saborn: One-year deal

LS Trent Sieg: Three years, $4.45 million ($3.1 million guaranteed)

S Juanyeh Thomas: One-year deal

DT Osa Odighizuwa: Four years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)

KR/WR KaVontae Turpin: Three years, $18 million

DE Tyrus Wheat: One-year deal

Denver Broncos

Free Agent Signings

TE Evan Engram: Two years, $23 million deal ($16.5 million guaranteed)

LB Dre Greenlaw: Three years, $35 million deal ($7 million guaranteed)

S Talanoa Hufanga: Three years, $45 million deal

WR Trent Sherfield: Two years, $6 million deal ($1.5 million guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

LS Mitchell Fraboni: Three years, $4.175 million deal ($1.7 million guaranteed)

DT D.J. Jones: Three years, $39 million deal

OT Matt Peart: Two years, $7 million deal ($3.245 million guaranteed)

QB Jarrett Stidham: Two years, $12 million deal ($6.99 million guaranteed)

LB Justin Strnad: One-year, $2.7 million deal

Detroit Lions

Free Agent Signings

DT Roy Lopez: One-year, $4.65 million deal

CB D.J. Reed: Three years, $48 million deal

Grant Stuard: One-year deal

Re-signed Players

LB Derrick Barnes: Three years, $25.5 million deal

Edge Marcus Davenport: One-year, up to $4.75 million

DT Levi Onwuzurike: One-year, $5.5 million deal

LB Anthony Pittman: One-year deal

RB Craig Reynolds: One-year deal

LB Ezekiel Turner: One-year deal

Green Bay Packers

Free Agent Signings

G Aaron Banks: Four years, $77 million deal ($27 million guaranteed)

CB Nate Hobbs: Four years, $48 million deal ($16 million guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

LB Isaiah McDuffie: Two years, $8 million deal ($2.55 million guaranteed)

K Brandon McManus: Three years, $15.3 million deal ($5 million guaranteed)

Houston Texans

Free Agent Signings

WR Braxton Berrios: One-year deal, $2 million

DT Sheldon Rankins: One-year deal, $7 million

WR Justin Watson: One-year deal

DE Darrell Taylor: One-year, $5 million

G Laken Tomlinson: One-year deal, $4 million

Trade

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (from Eagles): G Kenyon Green, 2026 fifth-round pick

OG Ed Ingram (from Vikings): 2026 sixth-round pick

WR Christian Kirk (from Jaguars): 2026 seventh-round pick

Re-signed Players

DE Derek Barnett: One-year, $5 million

DT Mario Edwards: Two years, $9.5 million

DT Kurt Hinish: One-year deal

LB Dare Ogunbowale: One-year deal

CB Tremon Smith: Two-year deal, $7.5 million

S M.J. Stewart: One-year deal

Indianapolis Colts

Free Agent Signings

S Camryn Bynum: Four-year deal, $60 million ($32 million guaranteed)

WR Khalil Herbert: One-year deal

QB Daniel Jones: One-year deal, $14 million ($13.15 million guaranteed, up to $17.7 with incentives)

CB Charvarius Ward: Three-year deal, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

WR Ashton Dulin: Two-year deal, up to $8.5 million

C Wesley French: One-year deal

OL Danny Pinter: One-year deal, $1.6 million ($750,000 guaranteed)

K Spencer Shrader: Two-year deal

Jacksonville Jaguars

Free Agent Signings

WR Dyami Brown: One-year, $10 million deal

OT Chuma Edoga: One-year deal

C Robert Hainsey: Three years, $21 million deal

TE Hunter Long: Two years, $5 million deal

CB Jourdan Lewis: Three years, $30 million deal

OG Patrick Mekari: Three years, $37.5 million deal

QB Nick Mullens: Two years, $6.5 million deal

TE Johnny Mundt: One-year deal

S Eric Murray: Three years, $22.5 million deal

Kansas City Chiefs

Re-signed Players

P Matt Araiza: One-year deal

LB Nick Bolton: Three years, $45 million deal ($30 million guaranteed)

WR Marquise Brown: One-year deal

G Mike Caliendo: One-year deal

LS James Winchester: One-year, $1.65 million guaranteed deal

Free Agent Signings

CB Kristian Fulton: Two-year, $20 million deal ($15 million guaranteed)

RB Elijah Mitchell: One-year deal worth up to $3.5 million

OT Jaylon Moore: Two-year deal worth $30 million ($21.2 million guaranteed)

Las Vegas Raiders

Free Agent Signings

OL Alex Cappa: Two years, $11 million deal

S Jeremy Chinn: Two years, $16 million deal

Lonnie Johnson Jr.: One-year deal

RB Raheem Mostert: One-year, $2.1 million deal

LB Elandon Roberts: One-year, $3 million deal

CB Eric Stokes: One-year, $4 million deal

Trade

QB Geno Smith: 2025 third-round pick

Re-signed Players

DT Adam Butler: Three years, $16.5 million deal

DE Malcolm Koonce: One-year, $12 million deal

DE Maxx Crosby (extension): Three years, $106.5 million deal ($91.5 million guaranteed)

Los Angeles Chargers

Free Agent Signings

DT Da’Shawn Hand: One-year, $3.35 million deal

RB Najee Harris: One-year, up to $9.25 million deal

CB Donte Jackson: Two years, $13 million deal

Naquan Jones: One-year deal

Benjamin St-Juste: One-year deal

Mike Williams: One-year, $6 million deal

Re-signed Players

C Bradley Bozeman: Two years, up to $12 million deal

LB Troy Dye: Two years, $8.5 million deal

Edge Khalil Mack: One-year, $18 million deal (fully guaranteed)

LB Denzel Perryman: One-year, $3.65 million deal

WR Jalen Reagor: One-year deal

P JK Scott: Two years, $6 million deal

DT Teair Tart: One-year, $5.5 million deal

Los Angeles Rams

Free Agent Signings

WR Davante Adams: Two years, $46 million ($26 million guaranteed)

DT Poona Ford: Three years, up to $29.6 million

C Coleman Shelton: Two-year deal

Re-signed Players

WR Tutu Atwell: Two years, $10 million

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: One year, up to $13.505 million

Miami Dolphins

Free Agent Signings

T Larry Borom: No contract details available

LB K.J. Britt: One-year deal

G James Daniels: Three years, $24 million deal ($10.735 million guaranteed)

S Ashtyn Davis: One-year, $2.5 million deal

Ifeatu Melifownwu: One-year, $3.01 million deal ($2.45 million guaranteed)

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Two years, $6.25 million deal

QB Zach Wilson: One-year, $6 million deal ($6 million guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

LB Quinton Bell: One-year, $1.5 million deal

DB Elijah Campbell: One-year, $1.9 million deal

OL Jackson Carman: No contract details available

LB Tyrel Dodson: Two years, $8.25 million deal

WR Dee Eskridge: No contract details available

Minnesota Vikings

Free Agent Signings

DT Jonathan Allen: Three years, $51 million deal (max value of $60 million)

G Will Fries: Five years, $88 million deal

DT Javon Hargrave: Two years, $30 million deal

C Ryan Kelly: Two years, $18 million deal ($9 million guaranteed)

OT Justin Skule: Free agent

DB Tavierre Thomas: Free agent

Re-signed Players

RB Aaron Jones: Two years, $20 million deal ($13 million guaranteed)

CB Byron Murphy: Three years, $54 million deal (max value of $66 million)

S Harrison Smith: One-year, $10.25 million deal (max value of $14 million)

P Ryan Wright: One-year, $1.75 million deal (max value of $2 million)

Extension

S Theo Jackson: Two years, $12.615 million deal through 2027

New England Patriots

Free Agent Signings

Edge K’Lavon Chaisson: One-year, $5 million deal

CB Carlton Davis: Three years, $60 million deal

QB Joshua Dobbs: Two years, $8 million deal ($3.8 million fully guaranteed)

WR Mack Hollins: Two years, $8.4 million deal (max value of $10.4 million)

Edge Harold Landry: Three years, $43.5 million deal ($26 million fully guaranteed; max value of $48 million)

OT Morgan Moses: Three years, $24 million deal (max value of $28.5 million)

LB Robert Spillane: Three years, $37 million deal

DL Khyiris Tonga: One-year, $2.7 million deal

DL Milton Williams: Four years, $104 million deal ($51 million fully guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

S Jaylinn Hawkins: No contract details available

New Orleans Saints

Free Agent Signings

S Justin Reid: Three years, $31.5 million deal ($22.25 million guaranteed)

CB Isaac Yiadom: Three years, $9 million deal ($4.86 million guaranteed)

Trade

DT Davon Godchaux: From Patriots for 2026 seventh-round pick

Re-signed Players

TE Juwan Johnson: Three years, $30.75 million deal ($21.25 million guaranteed)

WR Dante Pettis: One-year deal

DT Nathan Shepherd: Three years, $15 million deal ($10.18 million guaranteed)

DE Chase Young: Three years, $51 million deal

New York Giants

Free Agent Signings

CB Paulson Adebo: Three years, $54 million ($38.5 million guaranteed)

LB Chris Board: Two years, $6 million deal

OT Stone Forsythe: One-year deal

Edge Chauncey Golston: Three years, $19.5 million ($12.2 million guaranteed)

S Jevon Holland: Three years, $45.3 million ($30.3 million guaranteed)

OT James Hudson: Two years, $11 million ($5.8 million guaranteed)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: Two years, $9 million ($5.3 million guaranteed)

Re-signed Players

P Jamie Gillan: Three years, $9 million ($4 million guaranteed)

LS Casey Kreiter: One year, $1.4 million ($1.2 million guaranteed)

TE Chris Manhertz: One-year deal

WR/KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: One-year deal

WR Darius Slayton: Three years, $36 million ($22 million guaranteed)

OL Aaron Stinnie: One-year deal

G Greg Van Roten: No contract details available

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

QB Tommy DeVito: One-year deal, $1 million

OLB Tomon Fox: One-year deal

LB Dyontae Johnson: One-year deal

New York Jets

Free Agent Signings

S Andre Cisco: One year, $10 million

DT Byron Cowart: Free agent

QB Justin Fields: Two years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed)

C Josh Myers: One year, $3.5 million

OL Chukwuma Okorafor: Free agent

CB Brandon Stephens: Three years, $36 million ($23 million guaranteed)

Edge Rashad Weaver: One-year deal

Re-signed Players

LB Jamin Davis: No contract details available

DB Isaiah Oliver: No contract details available

LB Jamien Sherwood: Three years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

Philadelphia Eagles

Re-signed Players

RB Saquon Barkley: Two years, $41.2 million deal

LB Zack Baun: Three years, $51 million deal ($34 million guaranteed)

LB Ben VanSumeren: One-year deal

LB Joshua Uche: One-year deal

Free Agent Signings

RB AJ Dillon: One-year deal

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free Agent Signings

LB Malik Harrison: Two years, $10 million deal

RB Kenneth Gainwell: One-year deal

WR Darius Slay: One year, $10 million deal

Trade

WR DK Metcalf: Acquired for second-round pick and late-round swaps; five years, $150 million deal

Re-signed Players

WR Scotty Miller: One-year deal

QB Mason Rudolph: Two years, $8 million deal

WR Ben Skowronek: No contract details available

San Francisco 49ers

Free Agent Signings

CB Tre Brown: One-year deal

TE Luke Farrell: Three years, $20.5 million deal

LB Luke Gifford: One-year deal

S Richie Grant: One-year deal

QB Mac Jones: Two years, $7 million deal ($5 million guaranteed, worth up to $11.5 million)

S Jason Pinnock: One-year deal

WR Demarcus Robinson: Two years, $9.5 million deal

LS Jon Weeks: One-year deal

Re-signed Players

LB Curtis Robinson: One-year deal

Seattle Seahawks

Free Agent Signings

QB Sam Darnold: Three years, $100.5 million deal ($55 million guaranteed)

OL Josh Jones: One-year deal worth up to $4.75 million

Edge DeMarcus Lawrence: Three years, $42 million deal ($18 million guaranteed)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: One-year deal worth up to $5.5 million

Re-signed Players

CB Josh Jobe: One year, $1.8 million

LB Ernest Jones: Three years, $28.5 million deal ($10 million guaranteed)

DT Jarran Reed: Three years, $22 million deal ($8 million guaranteed)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free Agent Signings

P Riley Dixon: Two years, $6 million deal

Haason Reddick: One year, $14 million deal

CB Kindle Vildor: One-year deal

LB Anthony Walker: One-year deal

Re-signed Players

G Ben Bredeson: Three years, $22 million deal ($12.5 million guaranteed)

DL C.J. Brewer: One year, $795,000 deal

LB Lavonte David: One year, $9 million deal ($9 million guaranteed)

DL Greg Gaines: One year, $3.5 million deal

WR Chris Godwin: Three years, $66 million deal ($44 million guaranteed)

Tennessee Titans

Free Agent Signings

QB Brandon Allen: One-year deal

LB Cody Barton: Three years, $21 million deal

OG Blake Hance: Free agent

P Johnny Hekker: One-year deal

WR Van Jefferson: One-year deal

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day: One-year deal

Edge Dre’Mont Jones: One year, $8.5 million deal

OT Dan Moore Jr.: Four years, $82 million deal

OG Kevin Zeitler: One year, $9 million deal

Re-signed Players

LS Morgan Cox: No contract details available

Washington Commanders

Free Agent Signings

DT Eddie Goldman: One-year deal

S Will Harris: Two years, $8 million deal with a max of $10 million

Jonathan Jones: One-year deal

DT Javon Kinlaw: Three years, $45 million deal ($30 million guaranteed)

OLB Jacob Martin: One-year deal worth up to $3 million

DE Deatrich Wise: One-year deal worth up to $5 million

Re-signed Players

TE John Bates: Three-year extension

LB Nick Bellore: Two years, $X million deal

WR Noah Brown: One-year deal worth up to $4.5 million

DL Sheldon Day: One-year deal

OL Michael Deiter: TBD

TE Zach Ertz: One year, $6.25 million (up to $9.5 million with incentives)

K Zane Gonzalez: One-year, $1.17 million deal

CB Noah Igbinoghene: One-year deal

QB Marcus Mariota: One year, $8 million deal

RB Jeremy McNichols: One-year deal

WR K.J. Osborn: One-year deal

WR Deebo Samuel (trade): From 49ers for fifth-round pick

OT Trent Scott: One-year deal

CB Kevon Seymour: One-year deal

LB Bobby Wagner: One year, $9.5 million deal ($8 million guaranteed)

P Tress Way: One-year deal

Trade

LT Laremy Tunsil (trade): From Texans for 2025 third- and seventh-round picks and 2026 second- and fourth-rounders

