2025 NFL Free Agency Week 1 Roundup: Chiefs let Patrick Mahomes down, Jayden Daniels gets elite protection, and more

The 2025 NFL Free Agency ended with many top players changing hands with others re-signing and committing to their current team. Big movements included a quarterback carousel that saw Geno Smith go from Seattle to Las Vegas with Sam Darnold coming in from the Vikings to become the Seahawks' presumptive starter.
On the other hand, Myles Garrett stayed with the Browns, despite asking to be traded earlier, after getting a $40 million contract. The Eagles lost some players but brought back Saquon Barkley.
Some teams strengthened significantly with both second-year starters, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, getting help with their offensive line. Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, did not get much help as he lost Joe Thuney and the Chiefs did not add any receivers either.
Here's a roundup of the first week of the 2025 NFL Free Agency, organized by free agent signings, trades, and re-signed players.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
2025 NFL Free Agency Week 1 roundup
Arizona Cardinals
- Free Agent Signings
- QB Jacoby Brissett: Two-year deal
- Josh Sweat: Three-year, $76.4 million deal
- Dalvin Tomlinson: Two-year, $29 million deal
- Mykal Walker: One-year, $1.79 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- OT Kelvin Beachum: One-year deal
- LS Aaron Brewer: One-year deal
- OG Evan Brown: Two-year, $11.5 million deal
- Edge Baron Browning: Two-year, $15 million deal
- Edge L.J. Collier: One-year deal
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither: Two-year, $11 million deal
- WR Zay Jones: One-year deal
Atlanta Falcons
- Free Agent Signings
- LB Divine Deablo: Two-year, $14 million deal
- Edge Leonard Floyd: One-year, $10 million deal
- CB Mike Ford: Two-year, $4 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- DE Ta’Quon Graham: One-year deal
- OL Kyle Hinton: One-year deal
- WR KhaDarel Hodge: Two-year, $6 million deal
- CB Mike Hughes: Three-year, $18 million deal ($9.6 million guaranteed)
- OT Jake Matthews: Two-year deal
- LS Liam McCullough: Four-year deal
- OL Elijah Wilkinson: One-year deal
- LB Josh Woods: One-year deal
Baltimore Ravens
- Free Agent Signings
- WR DeAndre Hopkins: One-year deal worth up to $6 million
- LB Jake Hummel: One-year deal
- Re-signed Players
- FB Patrick Ricard: One-year, $2.9 million deal
- LT Ronnie Stanley: Three-year, $60 million deal ($44 million guaranteed)
- WR Tylan Wallace: One-year deal worth up to $2.25 million
Buffalo Bills
- Free Agent Signings
- DE Joey Bosa: One-year, $12.6 million deal
- RB Darrynton Evans: One-year, $1.21 million ($15,000 guaranteed)
- S Darrick Forrest: One-year deal
- DL Michael Hoecht: Three-year deal, up to $24 million
- RB Ty Johnson: Two-year deal
- DT Larry Ogunjobi: One-year, $8.3 million deal ($8 million guaranteed)
- WR Joshua Palmer: Three-year, $36 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- QB Josh Allen: Six-year, $330 million deal ($250 million guaranteed)
- OL Alec Anderson: One-year deal
- LB Terrel Bernard: Four-year, $50 million deal
- LS Reid Ferguson: Four-year deal
- FB Reggie Gilliam: One-year, $2 million deal
- S Damar Hamlin: One-year, $2 million deal
- WR Khalil Shakir: Four-year, $53 million deal
- DE Greg Rousseau: Four-year, $80 million deal
Carolina Panthers
- Free Agent Signings
- DT Bobby Brown III: Three years, $21 million (incentive up to $27 million)
- RB Rico Dowdle: One year, up to $6.25 million
- OLB Patrick Jones II: Two years, up to $20 million
- P Sam Martin: One year, up to $3 million
- S Tre’von Moehrig: Three years, $51 million
- DT Tershawn Wharton: Three years, $45 million (incentives up to $54 million)
- Re-signed Players
- WR Dan Chisena: One-year deal
- OL Brady Christensen: One year, $2.87 million
- C Austin Corbett: One-year deal
- QB Andy Dalton: Two years, $8 million ($6 million guaranteed, up to $10 million in incentives)
- CB Mike Jackson: Two years, $14.5 million
- LS J.J. Jansen: One-year deal
- C Cade Mays: One year, $3.41 million
- LB Christian Rozeboom: One year, $2 million with $1.5 million in incentives
- TE Tommy Tremble: Two years, $10.5 million (up to $16 million in incentives)
- DT Shy Tuttle: One year, $3 million ($500,000 guaranteed)
- DT LaBryan Ray: One-year deal
Chicago Bears
- Free Agent Signings
- DT Grady Jarrett: Three-year, $43.5 million deal
- Edge Dayo Odeyingbo: Three-year, $48 million deal ($32 million guaranteed)
- TE Durham Smythe: One-year deal
- DT Solomon Thomas: Two years, up to $8 million
- DE Payton Turner: One year, $3 million ($2 million guaranteed)
- RB Javonte Williams: One year, up to $3.5 million
- Trade
- OL Jonah Jackson: From Rams for sixth-round pick
- G Joe Thuney: From Chiefs for 2026 fourth-round pick
- Re-signed Players
- DB Josh Blackwell: Two-year deal worth up to $6 million
- LS Scott Daly: One-year deal
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: Two-year deal
- TE Chris Williams: One-year, $3.26 million deal
Cincinnati Bengals
- Free Agent Signings
- LB Oren Burks: Two-year, $5 million deal ($750,000 guaranteed)
- RB Samaje Perine: Two-year, $3.6 million deal
- DT T.J. Slaton: Two-year, $14.1 million deal ($5 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- OL Cody Ford: Two-year, $6 million deal ($1 million guaranteed)
- TE Mike Gesicki: Three-year, $25.5 million deal ($6.5 million guaranteed)
- DT B.J. Hill: Three-year, $33 million deal
- TE Tanner Hudson: One-year, $1.25 million deal
- DE Joseph Ossai: One-year, $7 million deal
- DE Cam Sample: One-year deal
- CB Marco Wilson: One year, $1.25 million deal ($150,000 guaranteed)
Cleveland Browns
- Free Agent Signings
- LB Devin Bush: One-year, $3.25 million deal
- DT Maliek Collins: Two-year, $20 million deal ($13 million guaranteed)
- CB Anthony Kendall: One-year, $960,000 deal
- OT Cornelius Lucas: Two-year deal, worth up to $10 million
- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: One-year, $4.75 million deal
- Trade
- QB Kenny Pickett: From Eagles for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and fifth-rounder
- Re-signed Players
- DE Myles Garrett: Four-year extension, $40 million/year ($123 million guaranteed)
Dallas Cowboys
- Free Agent Signings
- OL Robert Jones: One year, up to $4.75 million
- DT Solomon Thomas: Two years, up to $8 million
- DE Payton Turner: One year, $3 million ($2 million guaranteed)
- RB Javonte Williams: One year, up to $3.5 million
- Trade
- CB Kaiir Elam: 2025 fifth and 2026 seventh-round pick
- LB Kenneth Murray: For 2025 sixth-round pick
- Re-signed Players
- P Bryan Anger: One-year deal
- S Markquese Bell: Three years, around $12 million
- CB CJ Goodwin: One-year deal
- G Brock Hoffman: One-year deal
- LB Jack Saborn: One-year deal
- LS Trent Sieg: Three years, $4.45 million ($3.1 million guaranteed)
- S Juanyeh Thomas: One-year deal
- DT Osa Odighizuwa: Four years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)
- KR/WR KaVontae Turpin: Three years, $18 million
- DE Tyrus Wheat: One-year deal
Denver Broncos
- Free Agent Signings
- TE Evan Engram: Two years, $23 million deal ($16.5 million guaranteed)
- LB Dre Greenlaw: Three years, $35 million deal ($7 million guaranteed)
- S Talanoa Hufanga: Three years, $45 million deal
- WR Trent Sherfield: Two years, $6 million deal ($1.5 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- LS Mitchell Fraboni: Three years, $4.175 million deal ($1.7 million guaranteed)
- DT D.J. Jones: Three years, $39 million deal
- OT Matt Peart: Two years, $7 million deal ($3.245 million guaranteed)
- QB Jarrett Stidham: Two years, $12 million deal ($6.99 million guaranteed)
- LB Justin Strnad: One-year, $2.7 million deal
Detroit Lions
- Free Agent Signings
- DT Roy Lopez: One-year, $4.65 million deal
- CB D.J. Reed: Three years, $48 million deal
- Grant Stuard: One-year deal
- Re-signed Players
- LB Derrick Barnes: Three years, $25.5 million deal
- Edge Marcus Davenport: One-year, up to $4.75 million
- DT Levi Onwuzurike: One-year, $5.5 million deal
- LB Anthony Pittman: One-year deal
- RB Craig Reynolds: One-year deal
- LB Ezekiel Turner: One-year deal
Green Bay Packers
- Free Agent Signings
- G Aaron Banks: Four years, $77 million deal ($27 million guaranteed)
- CB Nate Hobbs: Four years, $48 million deal ($16 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- LB Isaiah McDuffie: Two years, $8 million deal ($2.55 million guaranteed)
- K Brandon McManus: Three years, $15.3 million deal ($5 million guaranteed)
Houston Texans
- Free Agent Signings
- WR Braxton Berrios: One-year deal, $2 million
- DT Sheldon Rankins: One-year deal, $7 million
- WR Justin Watson: One-year deal
- DE Darrell Taylor: One-year, $5 million
- G Laken Tomlinson: One-year deal, $4 million
- Trade
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (from Eagles): G Kenyon Green, 2026 fifth-round pick
- OG Ed Ingram (from Vikings): 2026 sixth-round pick
- WR Christian Kirk (from Jaguars): 2026 seventh-round pick
- Re-signed Players
- DE Derek Barnett: One-year, $5 million
- DT Mario Edwards: Two years, $9.5 million
- DT Kurt Hinish: One-year deal
- LB Dare Ogunbowale: One-year deal
- CB Tremon Smith: Two-year deal, $7.5 million
- S M.J. Stewart: One-year deal
Indianapolis Colts
- Free Agent Signings
- S Camryn Bynum: Four-year deal, $60 million ($32 million guaranteed)
- WR Khalil Herbert: One-year deal
- QB Daniel Jones: One-year deal, $14 million ($13.15 million guaranteed, up to $17.7 with incentives)
- CB Charvarius Ward: Three-year deal, $60 million ($35 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- WR Ashton Dulin: Two-year deal, up to $8.5 million
- C Wesley French: One-year deal
- OL Danny Pinter: One-year deal, $1.6 million ($750,000 guaranteed)
- K Spencer Shrader: Two-year deal
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Free Agent Signings
- WR Dyami Brown: One-year, $10 million deal
- OT Chuma Edoga: One-year deal
- C Robert Hainsey: Three years, $21 million deal
- TE Hunter Long: Two years, $5 million deal
- CB Jourdan Lewis: Three years, $30 million deal
- OG Patrick Mekari: Three years, $37.5 million deal
- QB Nick Mullens: Two years, $6.5 million deal
- TE Johnny Mundt: One-year deal
- S Eric Murray: Three years, $22.5 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- P Matt Araiza: One-year deal
- LB Nick Bolton: Three years, $45 million deal ($30 million guaranteed)
- WR Marquise Brown: One-year deal
- G Mike Caliendo: One-year deal
- LS James Winchester: One-year, $1.65 million guaranteed deal
- Free Agent Signings
- CB Kristian Fulton: Two-year, $20 million deal ($15 million guaranteed)
- RB Elijah Mitchell: One-year deal worth up to $3.5 million
- OT Jaylon Moore: Two-year deal worth $30 million ($21.2 million guaranteed)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Free Agent Signings
- OL Alex Cappa: Two years, $11 million deal
- S Jeremy Chinn: Two years, $16 million deal
- Lonnie Johnson Jr.: One-year deal
- RB Raheem Mostert: One-year, $2.1 million deal
- LB Elandon Roberts: One-year, $3 million deal
- CB Eric Stokes: One-year, $4 million deal
- Trade
- QB Geno Smith: 2025 third-round pick
- Re-signed Players
- DT Adam Butler: Three years, $16.5 million deal
- DE Malcolm Koonce: One-year, $12 million deal
- DE Maxx Crosby (extension): Three years, $106.5 million deal ($91.5 million guaranteed)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Free Agent Signings
- DT Da’Shawn Hand: One-year, $3.35 million deal
- RB Najee Harris: One-year, up to $9.25 million deal
- CB Donte Jackson: Two years, $13 million deal
- Naquan Jones: One-year deal
- Benjamin St-Juste: One-year deal
- Mike Williams: One-year, $6 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- C Bradley Bozeman: Two years, up to $12 million deal
- LB Troy Dye: Two years, $8.5 million deal
- Edge Khalil Mack: One-year, $18 million deal (fully guaranteed)
- LB Denzel Perryman: One-year, $3.65 million deal
- WR Jalen Reagor: One-year deal
- P JK Scott: Two years, $6 million deal
- DT Teair Tart: One-year, $5.5 million deal
Los Angeles Rams
- Free Agent Signings
- WR Davante Adams: Two years, $46 million ($26 million guaranteed)
- DT Poona Ford: Three years, up to $29.6 million
- C Coleman Shelton: Two-year deal
- Re-signed Players
- WR Tutu Atwell: Two years, $10 million
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo: One year, up to $13.505 million
Miami Dolphins
- Free Agent Signings
- T Larry Borom: No contract details available
- LB K.J. Britt: One-year deal
- G James Daniels: Three years, $24 million deal ($10.735 million guaranteed)
- S Ashtyn Davis: One-year, $2.5 million deal
- Ifeatu Melifownwu: One-year, $3.01 million deal ($2.45 million guaranteed)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Two years, $6.25 million deal
- QB Zach Wilson: One-year, $6 million deal ($6 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- LB Quinton Bell: One-year, $1.5 million deal
- DB Elijah Campbell: One-year, $1.9 million deal
- OL Jackson Carman: No contract details available
- LB Tyrel Dodson: Two years, $8.25 million deal
- WR Dee Eskridge: No contract details available
Minnesota Vikings
- Free Agent Signings
- DT Jonathan Allen: Three years, $51 million deal (max value of $60 million)
- G Will Fries: Five years, $88 million deal
- DT Javon Hargrave: Two years, $30 million deal
- C Ryan Kelly: Two years, $18 million deal ($9 million guaranteed)
- OT Justin Skule: Free agent
- DB Tavierre Thomas: Free agent
- Re-signed Players
- RB Aaron Jones: Two years, $20 million deal ($13 million guaranteed)
- CB Byron Murphy: Three years, $54 million deal (max value of $66 million)
- S Harrison Smith: One-year, $10.25 million deal (max value of $14 million)
- P Ryan Wright: One-year, $1.75 million deal (max value of $2 million)
- Extension
- S Theo Jackson: Two years, $12.615 million deal through 2027
New England Patriots
- Free Agent Signings
- Edge K’Lavon Chaisson: One-year, $5 million deal
- CB Carlton Davis: Three years, $60 million deal
- QB Joshua Dobbs: Two years, $8 million deal ($3.8 million fully guaranteed)
- WR Mack Hollins: Two years, $8.4 million deal (max value of $10.4 million)
- Edge Harold Landry: Three years, $43.5 million deal ($26 million fully guaranteed; max value of $48 million)
- OT Morgan Moses: Three years, $24 million deal (max value of $28.5 million)
- LB Robert Spillane: Three years, $37 million deal
- DL Khyiris Tonga: One-year, $2.7 million deal
- DL Milton Williams: Four years, $104 million deal ($51 million fully guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- S Jaylinn Hawkins: No contract details available
New Orleans Saints
- Free Agent Signings
- S Justin Reid: Three years, $31.5 million deal ($22.25 million guaranteed)
- CB Isaac Yiadom: Three years, $9 million deal ($4.86 million guaranteed)
- Trade
- DT Davon Godchaux: From Patriots for 2026 seventh-round pick
- Re-signed Players
- TE Juwan Johnson: Three years, $30.75 million deal ($21.25 million guaranteed)
- WR Dante Pettis: One-year deal
- DT Nathan Shepherd: Three years, $15 million deal ($10.18 million guaranteed)
- DE Chase Young: Three years, $51 million deal
New York Giants
- Free Agent Signings
- CB Paulson Adebo: Three years, $54 million ($38.5 million guaranteed)
- LB Chris Board: Two years, $6 million deal
- OT Stone Forsythe: One-year deal
- Edge Chauncey Golston: Three years, $19.5 million ($12.2 million guaranteed)
- S Jevon Holland: Three years, $45.3 million ($30.3 million guaranteed)
- OT James Hudson: Two years, $11 million ($5.8 million guaranteed)
- DL Roy Robertson-Harris: Two years, $9 million ($5.3 million guaranteed)
- Re-signed Players
- P Jamie Gillan: Three years, $9 million ($4 million guaranteed)
- LS Casey Kreiter: One year, $1.4 million ($1.2 million guaranteed)
- TE Chris Manhertz: One-year deal
- WR/KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: One-year deal
- WR Darius Slayton: Three years, $36 million ($22 million guaranteed)
- OL Aaron Stinnie: One-year deal
- G Greg Van Roten: No contract details available
- Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- QB Tommy DeVito: One-year deal, $1 million
- OLB Tomon Fox: One-year deal
- LB Dyontae Johnson: One-year deal
New York Jets
- Free Agent Signings
- S Andre Cisco: One year, $10 million
- DT Byron Cowart: Free agent
- QB Justin Fields: Two years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed)
- C Josh Myers: One year, $3.5 million
- OL Chukwuma Okorafor: Free agent
- CB Brandon Stephens: Three years, $36 million ($23 million guaranteed)
- Edge Rashad Weaver: One-year deal
- Re-signed Players
- LB Jamin Davis: No contract details available
- DB Isaiah Oliver: No contract details available
- LB Jamien Sherwood: Three years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Re-signed Players
- RB Saquon Barkley: Two years, $41.2 million deal
- LB Zack Baun: Three years, $51 million deal ($34 million guaranteed)
- LB Ben VanSumeren: One-year deal
- LB Joshua Uche: One-year deal
- Free Agent Signings
- RB AJ Dillon: One-year deal
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Free Agent Signings
- LB Malik Harrison: Two years, $10 million deal
- RB Kenneth Gainwell: One-year deal
- WR Darius Slay: One year, $10 million deal
- Trade
- WR DK Metcalf: Acquired for second-round pick and late-round swaps; five years, $150 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- WR Scotty Miller: One-year deal
- QB Mason Rudolph: Two years, $8 million deal
- WR Ben Skowronek: No contract details available
San Francisco 49ers
- Free Agent Signings
- CB Tre Brown: One-year deal
- TE Luke Farrell: Three years, $20.5 million deal
- LB Luke Gifford: One-year deal
- S Richie Grant: One-year deal
- QB Mac Jones: Two years, $7 million deal ($5 million guaranteed, worth up to $11.5 million)
- S Jason Pinnock: One-year deal
- WR Demarcus Robinson: Two years, $9.5 million deal
- LS Jon Weeks: One-year deal
- Re-signed Players
- LB Curtis Robinson: One-year deal
Seattle Seahawks
- Free Agent Signings
- QB Sam Darnold: Three years, $100.5 million deal ($55 million guaranteed)
- OL Josh Jones: One-year deal worth up to $4.75 million
- Edge DeMarcus Lawrence: Three years, $42 million deal ($18 million guaranteed)
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: One-year deal worth up to $5.5 million
- Re-signed Players
- CB Josh Jobe: One year, $1.8 million
- LB Ernest Jones: Three years, $28.5 million deal ($10 million guaranteed)
- DT Jarran Reed: Three years, $22 million deal ($8 million guaranteed)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Free Agent Signings
- P Riley Dixon: Two years, $6 million deal
- Haason Reddick: One year, $14 million deal
- CB Kindle Vildor: One-year deal
- LB Anthony Walker: One-year deal
- Re-signed Players
- G Ben Bredeson: Three years, $22 million deal ($12.5 million guaranteed)
- DL C.J. Brewer: One year, $795,000 deal
- LB Lavonte David: One year, $9 million deal ($9 million guaranteed)
- DL Greg Gaines: One year, $3.5 million deal
- WR Chris Godwin: Three years, $66 million deal ($44 million guaranteed)
Tennessee Titans
- Free Agent Signings
- QB Brandon Allen: One-year deal
- LB Cody Barton: Three years, $21 million deal
- OG Blake Hance: Free agent
- P Johnny Hekker: One-year deal
- WR Van Jefferson: One-year deal
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day: One-year deal
- Edge Dre’Mont Jones: One year, $8.5 million deal
- OT Dan Moore Jr.: Four years, $82 million deal
- OG Kevin Zeitler: One year, $9 million deal
- Re-signed Players
- LS Morgan Cox: No contract details available
- Free Agent Signings
- DT Eddie Goldman: One-year deal
- S Will Harris: Two years, $8 million deal with a max of $10 million
- Jonathan Jones: One-year deal
- DT Javon Kinlaw: Three years, $45 million deal ($30 million guaranteed)
- OLB Jacob Martin: One-year deal worth up to $3 million
- DE Deatrich Wise: One-year deal worth up to $5 million
- Re-signed Players
- TE John Bates: Three-year extension
- LB Nick Bellore: Two years, $X million deal
- WR Noah Brown: One-year deal worth up to $4.5 million
- DL Sheldon Day: One-year deal
- OL Michael Deiter: TBD
- TE Zach Ertz: One year, $6.25 million (up to $9.5 million with incentives)
- K Zane Gonzalez: One-year, $1.17 million deal
- CB Noah Igbinoghene: One-year deal
- QB Marcus Mariota: One year, $8 million deal
- RB Jeremy McNichols: One-year deal
- WR K.J. Osborn: One-year deal
- WR Deebo Samuel (trade): From 49ers for fifth-round pick
- OT Trent Scott: One-year deal
- CB Kevon Seymour: One-year deal
- LB Bobby Wagner: One year, $9.5 million deal ($8 million guaranteed)
- P Tress Way: One-year deal
- Trade
- LT Laremy Tunsil (trade): From Texans for 2025 third- and seventh-round picks and 2026 second- and fourth-rounders
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.