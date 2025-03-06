2025 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Raiders pass on Shedeur Sanders, Patrick Mahomes gets another weapon, Ashton Jeanty heads to NFC

With the combine completed, we are now less than two months removed from the 2025 NFL draft. A draft with no great talent at the top and a lot of questions in the early going, such as the one taking place next month, will most assuredly be affected by the results from Indianapolis. And that’s reflective in the Sportskeeda mock draft, version 5.0.

Ad

Post combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft

2025 NFL scouting combine - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1 - Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward/QB/Miami: Tennessee will work to move this selection, possibly to the Giants or Raiders. As I reported from the combine, they like Ward and need a quarterback.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2 - Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter/Edge/Penn State: Despite needing a quarterback, the Deion factor that I reported on from Senior Bowl practices could keep the Browns from selecting Shedeur Sanders. Selecting Carter could ease the pain of trading Myles Garrett if that transaction comes to pass.

3 - NY Giants - Travis Hunter/WR-CB/Colorado: The Giants will work to get a signal-caller, and much of this pick will depend on what they can do in free agency. Ditto for the ability to trade up to the top spot. They need a cornerback and a No. 2 receiver, as Darius Slayton won’t be back.

Ad

4 - New England Patriots - Tetairoa McMillan/WR/Arizona: This pick could end up being Will Campbell or Mason Graham, yet Mike Vrabel cherishes the dominant game-controlling wideout; not re-signing AJ Brown was a large part of the reason he departed the Titans.

5 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham/DT/Michigan: Graham’s teammate Will Johnson will receive consideration at this spot, but the Jaguars can’t miss on this pick. Graham is one of the safest players at the top of the draft and fills a need on defense.

Ad

6 - Las Vegas Raiders - Jalon Walker/Edge/Georgia: The Raiders need a quarterback, and word is that Pete Carroll will make a run at Sam Darnold. Carroll had a lot of success with his pass rushers in Seattle, and adding Walker takes the Raiders' defense to the next level.

7 - NY Jets - Will Johnson/CB/Michigan: D.J. Reed is not expected to be back, and the Jets need help in the secondary, the unit new head coach Aaron Glenn previously played for the franchise. McMillan will be a consideration if he slides to this spot, depending on what happens with the Jets’ receiver position in the offseason.

Ad

8 - Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams/Edge/Georgia: With Jalon Walker and Will Johnson off the board, the Panthers go with Williams, who can stand over tackle or come out of a three-point stance.

9 - New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders/QB/Colorado: Derek Carr could be gone really soon, and he’s not the Saints’ quarterback of the future. Hiring Kellen Moore as the head coach makes this selection all the more realistic.

Ad

10 - Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty/RB/Boise State: In recent days, Chicago has done a terrific job filling holes on the interior offensive line. Ben Johnson continues to build around Caleb Williams and gets a potentially dominant running back.

11 - San Francisco 49ers - Will Campbell/T/LSU: The Niners will take a top pass rusher should one fall into their laps. Campbell could be used at other offensive line spots before eventually taking over at left tackle for the aging Trent Williams.

Ad

12 - Dallas Cowboys - Armand Membou/OL/Missouri: I reported from the Senior Bowl the Cowboys will prioritize receiver with their first pick. Weeks later, ESPN said the team could move up for a wideout. Unless that happens, Membou makes too much sense, as he’s a versatile offensive lineman with rare physical traits.

13 - Miami Dolphins - Nick Emmanwori/S/South Carolina: The Dolphins need a safety, and they love drafting athletes. Emmanwori’s film matches his testing numbers from the combine.

Ad

14 - Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren/TE/Penn State: Colston Loveland is the highest-rated tight end on my board, yet the injury to his shoulder has raised red flags.

15 - Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr./Edge/Tennessee: The Falcons will have their pick of talented defensive front-seven players to choose from. Pearce will be a terrific fit for their scheme.

16 - Arizona Cardinals - Kenneth Grant/DL/Michigan: A terrific scheme fit, Grant is a playmaker with great upside.

Ad

17 - Cincinnati Bengals - Kelvin Banks/OL/Cincinnati: The Bengals can use help at OG and OT to replace aging veterans. Most teams project Banks to guard, though a few believe he can play left tackle on Sundays.

18 - Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker/IOL/Alabama: The Seahawks need a lot of help on the interior of the offensive line. Booker is a dominant run blocker who looked terrific during combine position drills. Wideout will also get serious consideration at this spot based on recent news and moves out of Seattle.

Ad

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jihaad Campbell/LB/Alabama: As reported from the combine, Tampa will lean heavily towards defense in the offseason, and the Bucs really want an off-ball linebacker.

20 - Denver Broncos – Malaki Starks/S/Georgia: Starks is a bit of a forgotten man, yet he’s still a quality center fielder who can line up over the slot receiver if necessary.

21 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Walter Nolen/DL/Mississippi: Benjamin Morrison would receive consideration here, yet Nolen is a playmaker who can line up in a three-man front.

Ad

22 - LA Chargers - Colston Loveland/TE/Michigan: This is where I had Loveland landing in my earlier mocks, and unless a team is completely comfortable with his shoulder, he could end up with his former college coach.

23 - Green Bay Packers - Michael Green/Edge/Marshall: A highly-rated cornerback would be a consideration here, yet Green can rush the passer standing over tackle or out of a three-point stance.

24 - Minnesota Vikings - Tyleik Williams/DT/Ohio State: Cornerback will also be targeted at this spot, but beefing up the interior of the defensive line is also a priority.

Ad

25 - Houston Texans - Josh Conerly Jr./IOL/Oregon: Conerly could fill a variety of roles and help one of the team’s most pressing needs at guard.

26 - LA Rams - Jahdae Barron/CB/Texas: The second cornerback selected in this year’s draft will be determined by the medicals on Benjamin Morrison and Shavon Revel. Barron can play right away on the outside or as a nickel.

27 - Baltimore Ravens - Josh Simmons/T/Ohio State: Were it not for a midseason injury that ended his campaign, Simmons may well have been a top-10 pick.

Ad

28 - Detroit Lions - Shemar Stewart/Edge/Texas A&M: Stewart needs a lot of work on his game and must transition his athleticism into football ability, yet he has a ton of upside.

29 - Washington Commanders - Shavon Revel/CB/East Carolina: Revel is a bit of a risk after suffering a season-ending knee injury in September, yet his upside is huge, and he showed a lot of improvement in his game prior to the injury.

Ad

30 - Buffalo Bills - Nic Scourton/Edge/Texas A&M: As I reported from the combine, the Bills intend to be in the Myles Garrett sweepstakes. If they are able to swing a deal for the Browns pass rusher, this pick is null and void, as it will be part of the package.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - Emeka Egbuka/WR/Ohio State: Given recent moves as well as needs, Jonah Savaiinaea receives serious consideration at this spot, but Egbuka is safe and also fills a need.

Ad

32 - Philadelphia Eagles - Grey Zabel/OL/North Dakota State: The Eagles will have a huge hole at guard if they cannot re-sign Mekhi Becton. Zabel can fill that hole and eventually take over for Lane Johnson at right tackle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.