2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Shedeur Sanders falls to Saints, 49ers find Trent Williams’ successor, Emeka Egbuka heads to AFC West, and more

Now that the majority of big-name free agents have been signed, as well as teams re-signing many of their own veterans, it’s time to update the mock draft. This is a combination of what I’m hearing and what I think will happen.

2025 Mock Draft

1 - Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward/QB/Miami: Tennessee will work to move this selection, possibly to the Giants or Raiders. As I reported from the combine, they like Ward and need a quarterback.

2 - Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter/WR-CB/Colorado: The dynamic on this pick completely changed when the Browns smartly re-signed Myles Garrett. I go with Hunter, who will make the offense more dynamic and help the defense as well.

3 - NY Giants - Abdul Carter/Edge/Penn State: Carter is a terrific fit for the Giants' defense and should add immediate impact, which the team needs.

4 - New England Patriots - Armand Membou/OT/Missouri: The Patriots have shown an incredible amount of interest in Membou since the combine, and he’s definitely a Mike Vrabel type of blocker.

5 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham/DT/Michigan: Graham’s teammate Will Johnson will receive consideration at this spot, but the Jaguars can’t miss on this pick. Graham is one of the safest players at the top of the draft and fills a need on defense.

6 - Las Vegas Raiders - Tetairoa McMillan/WR/Arizona: The Raiders don’t have a No. 1 receiver, which is exactly what McMillan is. He’ll pair with Brock Bowers to become a dominant pass-catching duo for Geno Smith.

7 - NY Jets - Tyler Warren/TE/Penn State: I loathe making this pick considering the other options available, but everything I’ve heard points to the Jets being infatuated with Warren to the point that they are trying to set up multiple meetings with the tight end.

8 - Carolina Panthers – Jalon Walker/Edge/Georgia: This pick will be defense and could come down to Walker, Mykel Williams, or Will Johnson.

9 - New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders/QB/Colorado: Derek Carr could be gone soon, and he’s not the Saints’ quarterback of the future. Hiring Kellen Moore as head coach makes this selection all the more realistic.

10 - Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty/RB/Boise State: Chicago has done a terrific job filling holes on the interior offensive and defensive lines in free agency and added a few receivers. Ben Johnson continues to build around Caleb Williams and gets a potentially dominant running back in Jeanty.

11 - San Francisco 49ers - Will Campbell/T/LSU: The Niners will consider a top pass rusher such as Mykel Williams. Campbell could be used inside at guard before eventually taking over the left tackle spot for the aging Trent Williams.

12 - Dallas Cowboys - Mykel Williams/Edge/Georgia: Luther Burden would be attractive at this spot, but he is a reach at this point. Edge is not a huge need for the Cowboys, but with 31-year-old Dante Fowler signing just a one-year deal, this pick makes sense.

13 - Miami Dolphins - Will Johnson/CB/Michigan: Nick Emmanwori is enticing at this spot, but the Dolphins can’t head towards the season with Storm Duck starting at one cornerback spot.

14 - Indianapolis Colts - Nick Emmanwori/S/South Carolina: The Colts covet Tyler Warren, just as they wanted Brock Bowers last year. Emmanwori fills a need, and his upside is insane.

15 - Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr./Edge/Tennessee: The Falcons will have their pick of talented defensive front-seven players to choose from. Pearce will be a terrific fit for their scheme.

16 - Arizona Cardinals - Tyler Booker/G/Alabama: The Cardinals did a good job addressing defensive needs in free agency. Booker will be a Day 1 starter.

17 - Cincinnati Bengals - Kelvin Banks/OL/Texas: The Bengals can use help at OG and OT to replace aging veterans. Most teams project Banks to guard, though a few believe he can play left tackle on Sundays.

18 - Seattle Seahawks - Luther Burden II/WR/Missouri: Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State will get serious consideration for this spot, as he could dip below 4.4 seconds on pro day.

19 - Tampa Bay Bucs - Jihaad Campbell/LB/Alabama: As reported from the combine, Tampa will lean heavily towards defense in the offseason, and the Bucs really want and need an off-ball linebacker.

20 - Denver Broncos – Emeka Egbuka/WR/Ohio State: With Ashton Jeanty long gone and Evan Engram signed in free agency, the Broncos bolster their receiving unit and get Bo Nix another weapon.

21 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenneth Grant/DT/Michigan: Grant is an athletic wide body on the defensive line who can two-gap if necessary.

22 - LA Chargers - Colston Loveland/TE/Michigan: This is where I had Loveland landing in my earlier mocks, and unless a team is completely comfortable with his shoulder, he could end up with his former college coach.

23 - Green Bay Packers - Walter Nolen/DT/Mississippi: A lot of people believe this pick will be Derrick Harmon, but Nolen is rated higher on my board.

24 - Minnesota Vikings - Tyleik Williams/DT/Ohio State: Cornerback will also be targeted at this spot even with their free agent signings, but beefing up the interior of the defensive line is also a priority.

25 - Houston Texans - Josh Conerly Jr./OL/Oregon: Conerly can play a variety of spots on the offensive line and fills a pressing need for the Texans.

26 - LA Rams - Jahdae Barron/CB/Texas: The second cornerback selected in this year’s draft will be determined by the medicals on Benjamin Morrison and Shavon Revel. Barron can play right away on the outside or as a nickel.

27 - Baltimore Ravens - Malaki Starks/S/Georgia: Extending Ronnie Stanley was a brilliant move, and Starks is a natural complement to Kyle Hamilton.

28 - Detroit Lions - Shemar Stewart/Edge/Texas A&M: Stewart needs a lot of work on his game and must transition his athleticism into football ability, yet he has a ton of upside.

29 - Washington Commanders - Michael Green/Edge/Marshall: They need an edge rusher, and off-field issues aside, Green is a terrific one. Oluwafemi Oladejo of UCLA could be the surprise pick here.

30 - Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon/DT/Oregon: Edge rusher Nic Scourton receives consideration here, but Harmon helps sure up the middle of the defensive line, which has been leaky.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons/T/Ohio State: Yes, they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but the offensive line is a mess, and bodies are needed upfront.

32 - Philadelphia Eagles - Grey Zabel/OL/North Dakota State: The Eagles have a huge hole at guard after Mekhi Becton signed with the Chargers. Zabel can fill that hole and eventually take over for Lane Johnson at right tackle.

