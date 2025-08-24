2025 NFL roster cut deadline: 10 big players who could face the axe ft. Shilo Sanders & more

The 2025 NFL preseason is entering its final stretch as we head closer to the regular season. All 32 teams will have to set their 53-man rosters by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

While many look forward to the roster cut deadline, it's difficult for some players to undergo the process amid the uncertainty around their futures.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL roster cuts, we've listed 10 big-name players who might not make it to their team's 53-man rosters.

10 players who could face the axe before 2025 NFL roster cut deadline

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker- Source: Imagn

#10. Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions

The Lions took Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. The quarterback did not play in his rookie year and appeared in just three games last season.

In three games this preseason, Hooker completed 16-of-29 passes for 117 yards with two interceptions and two fumbles lost. There is a chance that he might not make Detroit's 53-man roster since Kyle Allen has looked like he could serve as Jared Goff's backup.

#9. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Bourne signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in March 2024. However, the wideout posted just 305 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions last season.

Bourne has played the past four seasons at New England, but the team might look to give untested wideouts Ja’Lynn Polk or Javon Baker more of a chance in the upcoming season. This could mean that Bourne might face the axe before the roster cut deadline.

#8. Tim Patrick, Detroit Lions

The Lions re-signed Patrick on a one-year, $4 million contract during the offseason. The wideout recorded 394 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions for the team last season.

However, Lions rookie Isaac TeSlaa has looked sharp since joining the team, which could lead to Patrick potentially getting cut.

#7. Cole Strange, New England Patriots

The Patriots took Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, the offensive lineman's pro career has been marred with setbacks, injuries and struggles.

Strange played in just three games last season, and the Patriots might decide to cut their losses with the player heading into the 2025 season.

#6. Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars took Muma in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. The linebacker appeared in 17 games last season and posted 32 tackles, but struggled to keep up with the intensity of the league.

Since Jaguars rookie Jack Kiser had a solid preseason, it could be the end of the road for Muma.

#5. Damarri Mathis, Denver Broncos

The Broncos drafted Mathis in the fourth round in 2022. Although the cornerback had a bright start to his pro career, his workload drastically reduced last season.

Mathis has fallen behind the likes of Pat Surtain II, Jahdae Barron, Ja’Quan McMillian, Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine for the upcoming season. The is a chance that Mathis could be cut before the deadline.

#4. Isaiah Foskey, New Orleans Saints

The Saints drafted Foskey in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, the defensive end has struggled to make the desired impact on the franchise.

Moreover, Foskey has not been able to live up to expectations in the preseason, which could lead to New Orleans cutting the CB.

#3. David Ojabo, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens took Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The linebacker is set to enter his fourth year with the franchise, but hasn't looked the part during his time in Baltimore.

Since the Ravens are aiming to trim their squad to make a push for the Super Bowl, Ojabo is a candidate who might get cut before the regular season begins.

#2. Beanie Bishop Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers signed Bishop Jr. as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Although the cornerback posted 45 tackles, 0.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and four interceptions last season, he has struggled to make an impression on the franchise this offseason.

Bishop has also been dealing with an unknown injury in preseason. There is a possibility that the Steelers might look to cut the CB before the regular season.

#1. Shedeur Sanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers siged Sanders as an undrafted free agent this year. However, the safety, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has not made the desired impact on the team heading into the regular season.

Although Sanders has been a topic of discussion for many, Tampa Bay might be ruthless in axing him before the roster cuts deadline.

