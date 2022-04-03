3 active NFL QBs who could be replaced by Colin Kaepernick as first-choice QB

Colin Kaepernick will work out in front of NFL scouts during Michigan's spring game. He will be hoping to impress his way back into the NFL.

Given his previous record in the league, when he appeared in one NFC Championship game and one Super Bowl, he could very well give some potential starters some cause for worry. Here are three current NFL starting quarterbacks who could be replaced by Colin Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick will cause these QBs to look over their shoulders

#1 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers but knows from experience from last season that it counts for nothing if the performances on the field are not good.

His standing last season deteriorated to a point where the Panthers brought back Cam Newton to replace him as a starter and stop the slide. That Newton played worse than him worked in his favor, but he cannot depend on it all the time. A rejuvenated Colin Kaepernick could spell serious trouble for him.

#2 - Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky gets another chance to be the starting quarterback following his departure from Chicago, with him having spent a year as a backup with the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers are starting life without Ben Roethlisberger, and it is bound to be a tough transition.

For a franchise that is used to winning, Mitchell Trubisky might not be the most comfortable option to start with, with his yardage and touchdowns decreasing each year since 2018. A good performance by Kaepernick in his drills might convince the Steelers to let him supplant Trubisky.

#3 - Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston was not shabby for the New Orleans Saints last season and had a passer rating of 102.8 when his season ended prematurely. But there is a reason why he was jettisoned and Tom Brady brought in by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He gives up an inordinate amount of interceptions for a starting quarterback.

He led the league in interceptions in 2019 with 30 interceptions and set the record for interceptions returned for a touchdown that season, too, with seven. That season, he had to play under a new coach as Bruce Arians replaced Dirk Koetter, and this season will also be similar for him with the New Orleans Saints beginning life after Sean Payton under Dennis Allen.

To put it into perspective, Kaepernick has a total of 30 interceptions in his entire NFL career. He was brought in as a backup to the New Orleans Saints behind Drew Brees, and there is a chance he might revert to the same role if Colin Kaepernick is available.

