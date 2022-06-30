3 AFC teams that would benefit from a year-long Deshaun Watson suspension

Cleveland Browns fans, and NFL fans in general, for that matter, are desperate to find out what happens with Deshaun Watson. His lingering suspension has been the talk of the NFL for months and he is finally closing in on learning his fate.

One option on the table is a full-season suspension. Of course, that would drastically shift the landscape in an already stacked AFC. The Browns are expected to be Super Bowl contenders with Watson, so his absence would open up a major void.

So, which teams in particular would benefit the most if the quarterback misses the entire year? Here we look at three of them.

#1. Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West)

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be one of the many contenders in the division this year. Adding Josh McDaniels as head coach was the first step, while Davante Adams' arrival gives Derek Carr a legitimate threat at wideout.

So why are they on this list? That is because they play in arguably the toughest division in football - the AFC West. The Raiders, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers are all legitimate contenders next season. Yet it is the Raiders who always seem to fall short.

The Browns fading and opening another spot could mean the entire AFC West, including the Raiders, sneaks into the postseason.

#2. Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

The Cincinnati Bengals nearly won the Super Bowl back in February. That should make them easy favorites to contend again. Yet, the stacked nature of the conference means Cincinnati is projected to have trouble even winning their own division.

It appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers are not a legitimate threat with Mitchell Trubisky under center. The Browns, of course, would fall off if Watson was out. That leaves the Baltimore Ravens as the top remaining competition.

That team has concerns of its own, mainly what will happen with Lamar Jackson. His contract situation could be a distraction all year, giving the Bengals an easy path to an AFC North crown with the top two contenders out of the way.

#3. Miami Dolphins (AFC East)

The Miami Dolphins appear here as another team, like the Raiders, close to taking that next step. Perhaps an opening in the standings is what they need to return to the postseason and make some noise.

The Dolphins do look to be much better on paper with the addition of Tyreek Hill. However, they still have to deal with the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots in their own division. They will need all the help they can get, as nine or 10 wins may be cutting it close for playoff contention.

Miami also plays the Browns in November, with that game potentially being the difference between making and missing the playoffs. If Watson is out, that could swing the season for the Dolphins.

